Explor Commences an Exploration Program on the East Bay Property

(firmenpresse) - ROUYN-NORANDA, CANADA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/15/17 -- Explor Resources Inc. ("Explor" or "the Corporation") (TSX VENTURE: EXS)(OTCQB: EXSFF)(FRANKFURT: E1H1)(BERLIN: E1H1) is pleased to announce the beginning of a diamond drill program consisting of 3,000 meters. During the winter of 2017, the Corporation completed a geophysical surveys consisting of airborne mag, VLF and EM by helicopter on the property. This airborne program has defined some very interesting structures on the property.

The Corporation also increased the Property by staking 12 claims over the last few months. The East Bay Property now consists of 347 claims located in the Duparquet, Hebecourt, Dufresnoy and Destor Townships, representing a total of 11,005.90 hectares as shown on the attached plan. The acquired claims are all along the Porcupine Destor Fault Zone (PDFZ). Explor has recently completed a surface reconnaissance and exploration program where grab samples were taken that graded up to 93 and 100 g/tonne gold.

This program is in line with the Corporation's strategy of conducting exploration along the Porcupine Destor Fault Zone (PDFZ), where several notable gold deposits have been found in the past, including the Timmins mining camp which produced more than 65 million oz of gold. Explor's East Bay property is contiguous and wraps around the western and northern portion of the former Clifton Star Resources' Duparquet property.

The East Bay Gold Property is located to the west of the Consolidated Beattie and Donchester Gold Property and contiguous to the ground on which the former Clifton Star Resources Inc. intersected wide width of gold mineralization (Press Releases dated June 19 and June 6, 2013). The former Consolidated Beattie and Donchester Gold Mines, produced over 1.0 million oz of gold between 1933 and 1956. The former Clifton Star in a previous press release announced (Press Release dated April 09, 2014) significant proven and probable reserves of 1,895,530 oz at 1.50 g/t Au and a measured and indicated resource of 1,127,972 oz at 1.48 g/t Au on their property.

The current exploration program will be based on the coincident geophysical and geochemical anomalies as well as a study by CONSOREM using Paleo-Stress Modeling as it related to the mineralization along the PDFZ in the Duparquet Mining Camp.

Chris Dupont, P.Eng is the qualified person responsible for the information contained in this release.

Explor Resources Inc. is a publicly listed company trading on the TSX Venture (EXS), on the OTCQB (EXSFF) and on the Frankfurt and Berlin Stock Exchanges (E1H1).

This Press Release was prepared by Explor. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the Policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Explor Resources Inc.

Explor Resources Inc. is a Canadian-based natural resources company with mineral holdings in Ontario, Quebec, Saskatchewan and New Brunswick. Explor is currently focused on exploration in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The belt is found in both provinces of Ontario and Quebec with approximately 33% in Ontario and 67% in Quebec. The Belt has produced in excess of 180,000,000 ounces of gold and 450,000,000 tonnes of Cu-Zn ore over the last 100 years. The Corporation was continued under the laws of Alberta in 1986 and has had its main office in Quebec since 2006.

Explor Resources Flagship project is the Timmins Porcupine West (TPW) Project located in the Porcupine mining camp, in the Province of Ontario. The TPW mineral resource (Press Release dated August 27, 2013) includes the following:

This document may contain forward-looking statements relating to Explor's operations or to the environment in which it operates. Such statements are based on operations, estimates, forecasts and projections. They are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and may be beyond Explor's control. A number of important factors could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements, including those set forth in other public filling. In addition, such statements relate to the date on which they are made. Consequently, undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking statements. Explor disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, save and except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

Christian Dupont

President

888-997-4630 or 819-797-4630

819-797-1870 (FAX)





http://www.explorresources.com/



