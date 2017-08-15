Adaptive Insights 'Road to Active Planning' Series Brings Finance Transformation Expertise to 47 Cities Worldwide

Customers in Each City Share their Transition from Static to Active Planning Processes

(firmenpresse) - PALO ALTO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/15/17 -- Adaptive Insights, Adaptive Insights, the in cloud strategic corporate performance management (CPM), today announced it is hosting a series of finance meetings in , providing a forum for attendees to learn how to transform their corporate FP&A function and become the strategic business partners their organizations expect. Featuring Adaptive Insights customer speakers in every city, the company will host a combination of exclusive lunch and dinner events that provide case studies featuring customers who have successfully transitioned to an active planning process. Events start September 12 and run through November 9, 2017.

The series will deliver content via panel discussions, customer case studies, CFO presentations and professional networking in cities throughout the United States, Canada, England, Australia, and New Zealand. Presentations will cover best practices to increase speed and agility of reporting, rolling forecasts, and ad-hoc analysis. Case studies will be featured from over 100 customers representing more than 20 industries, including software, healthcare, higher education, manufacturing, nonprofit, banking, professional services, and more.

"Many finance teams are stuck in static planning, without a clear path to transform to an active planning process," said Rob Hull, Founder and Chairman at Adaptive Insights. "In these sessions, attendees will hear directly from customers who have embraced active planning. And we'll share the lessons learned about finance transformation that we've developed from the journey with our more than 3,500 customers."

According to a , 77% of CFOs admit that major business decisions have been delayed due to stakeholders not having access to data in a timely manner. The majority (60%) of CFOs also estimate that ad hoc analysis, such as running a new scenario for the forecast, takes up to five days, but they would like to see this task take no more than one business day.

Prospective attendees can visit the Adaptive Insights to find a nearby location and register.

For more information about the Adaptive Insights Road to Active Planning series, read the company's blog titled, "."

Adaptive Insights is the recognized leader in cloud . The company's Adaptive Suite enables companies of all sizes to collaboratively plan and model, easily access real-time analytics, streamline complex , and accelerate financial consolidation. With this best-practice , Adaptive Insights differentiates with easy, powerful, and fast software that empowers more than 3,500 customers in over 50 countries to drive business success.

Adaptive Insights is a privately held company with headquarters in Palo Alto, CA. To learn more, visit .

