ROOTS Advisory Advises the shareholders of the fashion brand MEXX on its sale to RNF Group

ROOTS Advisory GmbH, Frankfurt has advised Eroğlu Group, one of the largest holding companies in Turkey in the field of apparel and real estate, on the disposal of the fashion brand MEXX /Netherlands to RNF Holding/ Netherlands. The transaction also includes the global fragrances business MEXX Perfumes operated in a long term licensing agreement by beauty products giant COTY. The transaction was closed on July 12, 2017. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



The acquisition of MEXX have been incorporated in a newly formed MEXX International BV under the RNF Holding umbrella.



This transaction is in line with Eroğlus strategy refocusing their apparel and accessories business on their core brands Colins and Loft. Colins operates 600 stores in 38 countries and Loft 86 stores in 10 countries.



ROOTS Advisory initiated the transaction and served as the exclusive financial advisor to MEXX and Eroğlu Holding throughout the acquisition process providing advisory expertise and assistance in the initiation, the due diligence, as well as the negotiation phases of the transaction.

MEXX:

The international lifestyle Dutch originated brand, MEXX designs clothes and accessories for men, women and children. The brand, based in Amsterdam /Netherlands is engaged in marketing, wholesale and licensing of fashion products in the mid-priced - contemporary market segment. The brand has its roots in the 1970s, fashion designer Rattan Chadha and his business partner Adu Advaney supplied private label clothes for department and wholesale stores in the Netherlands. This resulted in 1980 in the creation of two a well-known Dutch clothing brandsMoustache for men and Emanuelle for women. These two brands were combined in 1986 to create MEXX. The company created a new name using M (from Moustache) plus E (from (Emanuelle) plus XX (an abbreviation for "kiss kiss" ).

Thereon brands slogan is "started with a kisses, which resulted in a one billion revenue brand in the 1990s.





RNF Holding:

RNF has its roots in 1996 in sportswear by founding Ferro Footwear BV. The company is a producer and wholesaler of casual / sporty children's, women's and men's shoes, and has become one of the largest market players in Europe with over 100m revenue. With its headquarter in Drunen / Netherlands and office location in China, the company serves large and well-known retailers worldwide, ranging from Europe and Russia to the Middle-East, US and Canada.



The activities within the group are divided into the following business units:

Brand Licensing: UMBRO and SCOUT licensee business for Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, Luxemburg and Netherlands.

Non-Branded Footwear and Accessories : FERRO FOOTWEAR.

Mens, Womens and Kids Fashion: Newly acquired global MEXX brand





In a Nutshell:

Ferry Helmer, CEO RNF Holding, commented:

MEXX ticked a lot of boxes for us: an authentic brand with a distinctive positioning, strong heritage as well as global brand recognition to leverage, We are proud to bring MEXX back in Dutch hands.



At RNF we see immense potential for MEXX to play a highly relevant role in todays fashion and accessories landscape and are very much invested in its reinvigoration.



Ümit Eroğlu, Eroğlu Group commented:

I would like to thank all parties involved, we are all appreciative for the significant efforts in this transaction. We are certain, FERRO Footwear will be a good home for MEXX. The ROOTS team led by the Managing Partner Ali Taşbaşı has contributed significantly to the success of this important transaction for us.





About ROOTS Advisory GmbH:

ROOTS Advisory is a Frankfurt based independent consulting firm. Founded by Ali Taşbaşı in January 2017 the firm advises its clients during M&A / Corporate Finance transactions within the mid-cap segment. The team of ROOTS has extensive experience and track record over many years in Corporate Finance and M&A.





