AltaGas Announces Death of David F. Mackie, Founding Member and Independent Director of AltaGas

(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/15/17 -- AltaGas Ltd. ("AltaGas") (TSX: ALA) announced today with profound sadness, that Mr. David F. Mackie, a founding member of AltaGas and a valued member of AltaGas' Board of Directors, passed away on August 14, 2017.

Mr. Mackie was a director of AltaGas Ltd. and its predecessors since January 12, 1995. He began his career as an attorney in California. He brought a broad range of experience to the board of directors, having spent more than 32 years in various executive capacities, primarily with El Paso Natural Gas Co. and Transco Energy Co. He also had extensive consulting experience with many senior energy companies, U.S. midstream companies and the Maritimes and Northeast Pipeline project. He was a U.S.-based natural gas industry consultant and venture capital investor in his later years.

Over the last 23 years Mr. Mackie shared his deep knowledge of the North American gas industry and contributed greatly to the growth and success of AltaGas. David's grace, insight, wisdom and friendship were greatly valued by the Board and his presence at the table will be deeply missed.

The Board of Directors of AltaGas extends its deepest condolences to Mr. Mackie's family.

