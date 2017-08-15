Logomark Debuts 2017 Holiday Catalog

Premier Promotional Products Supplier Launches Nearly 50 New Products for the Holidays

(firmenpresse) - TUSTIN, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/15/17 -- -- the industry-leading supplier of promotional products, today released its new 2017 holiday catalog. Featuring 190 SKUs and 46 innovative new products, the catalog highlights some of Logomark's newest products including well-crafted Pelican bottles and coolers, stylish WORK Fitness and Solo® bags, Bettoni® pens, the exclusively designed Ring Series -- which includes unique power banks and ear buds -- and portable wine and cutlery sets.

"This year's holiday catalog is a perfect reflection of Logomark's high design standards," said Logomark executive VP Scott Pearson. "The products are unique, high-quality and truly exceptional, designed with intention to ensure our clients receive items they'll use on a regular basis."

Logomark is proud to offer stainless steel bottles (PL1501, PL1503 and PL1505) featuring a double wall vacuum seal and interior copper lining to keep drinks warm for up to 12 hours and cold for 24. Pelican's coolers, both wheeled (PL2100, PL2101) and unwheeled (PL2000, PL2001, PL2002, PL2003), perform to the highest of standards -- better and tougher than any other cold locker or icebox.

Exclusively designed for Logomark, rugged yet stylish backpacks by of Irvine include the Work-Out backpack (KB4301) that features bottom straps for a towel or blanket, the Work-Day backpack (KB4300) that features a handy steel bottle opener and the Work-Pro backpack (KB4302) that features a TSA-friendly open flat section. also has a variety of high-performance backpacks, including the stylish graffiti-inspired Brooklyn backpack (KL2005), the Launch backpack (KB3302) that features a hard-shell zippered front pocket and the sleek Rival backpack (KB3303).

pens come in a variety of styles and price points, from the Caserta Cap-Off Rollerball pen (LS7625) with carbon fiber accent, to the Abbracci Ballpoint Pen (LT1500) with etched barrel and gunmetal plating, to the hand-crafted Viano Designer Series (LM2710) that has a custom molded barrel and with an exquisite antique satin silver finish. All Bettoni pens are sent in an elegant triangular gift box.

Logomark's now includes seven product offerings with boldly colored rings available in seven color choices -- blue, red, lime, orange, purple, yellow and gunmetal -- included are mobile power banks: GC1343 gives 4000mAh of backup power to mobile phones or other digital devices, GC1336 gives 2600mAh of power and the super portable GC1337 gives 2500mAh of power with an integrated 3w wireless speaker. Other Ring Series speakers include a 3w compact Bluetooth speaker (GC6010) that connects wirelessly up to 30 feet away and an IP4 water resistant 3w wireless speaker (GC6011) that has a handy carabiner and suction foot. To round out the series, Logomark is offering wireless earbuds (GC6215) that connect up to 30 feet away, and a compact 3.1 dual port USB car charger (GC1405).

Logomark is also proud to offer new useful and practical , which include the Normandy Cheese/Wine Set (EH4358) that not only includes a fork, two knives, and a corkscrew with foil cutter but also comes in a convenient Acacia wood holder with swivel top and slate cutting board, and the elegant Mendoza 4-pc Wine Set (EH3322) that includes a corkscrew with foil cutter, pouring spout with bottle stopper and a bottle stopper all packaged in a wine bottle wood base with glass swivel cover.

To learn more about Logomark's newest items and its holiday promotions, please visit: .

Founded in 1993, Logomark is a premier supplier of personalized gift and promotional products for the North American and global advertising specialty market. The company is a certified member of the Quality Certification Alliance, ensuring standards that deliver the highest levels of product safety. Providing more than 3,000 top-quality products in diverse categories, Logomark persistently reinvents the promotional products industry exceptional product selections, innovative solutions and unequaled customer support. Logomark offers a complete line of products, an easy-to-use mobile app, an award-winning website and is ranked 8th in product searches on the industry's leading search platform. For more information on the company's broad line of quality promotional products, please call 800-789-4438 or visit .





