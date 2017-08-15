Hminers Launch the Most Powerful Cryptocurrency Mining Rigs with Unique Features

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Hminers has just introduced three new mining rigs with extraordinary features.
The company already has the unique distinction of delivering the first ever
10nm ASIC mining rig in the cryptocurrency market.
MIAMI, Aug. 15, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hminers is delighted to announce the
mega launch of three new products that will make cryptocurrency mining easy and
efficient like never before. This Miami-based organization is one of the most
trusted names in the cryptocurrency market with the distinction of creating the
world's first 10 nm ASIC Chip. The company's three new products H2U Miner, H4U
Miner, and Rack Equipped with 5 x H4U are now up for sale at www.Hminers.com.
As the difficulties in bitcoin mining have kept on increasing over the last few
years, Hminers has embraced new principles to create multi algorithm based
miners. Each of the three new products from the company is built and designed to
operate under multiple algorithms and provide customers the freedom to switch to
any coin that offers them a better income. In addition to bitcoin, these
products can be used to mine Litecoin, Ethereum, and Dash.
Powered by the company's brilliant hardware design, Hminers has created mining
chips that offer high hash rate and low power consumption. Their all three new
products have been thoroughly evaluated, prototyped, and extreme-condition
pressure tested before the launch.
One of the key features of these products is their hash rate power
* Bitcoin 90 TH/s, Litecoin 3 GH/s, Ethereum 2 GH/s, and Dash 8 GH/s for H2U
Miner.
* Bitcoin 130 TH/s, Litecoin 4.5 GH/s, Ethereum 3 GH/s, and Dash 10 GH/s for
H4U Miner.
* Bitcoin 650 TH/s, Litecoin 22.5 GH/s, Ethereum 15 GH/s, and Dash 50 GH/s for
Rack Equipped with 5 x H4U
Some other important features include
* Low power consumption
* Capable of running multiple algorithms
* Return of investment within one month or less
* Can be used anywhere because of low noise and heat generation
* Easy to use
More about these products can be found at https://hminers.com/products/.
About Hminers: Hminers is the most recognizable companies in the cryptocurrency
industry and the proud creators of the world's first 10 nm ASIC Chip. The core
team of this organization comprises of top level specialists from globally
renowned organizations such as IBM, Microsoft, and Samsung.
Contact:
Adam Lark
info(at)hminers.com
+1 305-203-6542
