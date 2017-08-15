NGX Bio Raises $3 Million to Fund Growth of Its DNA Sequencing Marketplace

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 15, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NGX Bio, Inc., (www.NGXbio.com)

the premier marketplace for online DNA sequencing services, announced it has

closed a $3 million funding round. The round was led by 180 Degree Capital

Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) and included Third Kind Venture Capital, Lateral Capital,

the Band of Angels and the Berkeley Angel Network, as well as other investors.



NGX Bio was founded in 2014 to provide streamlined, on-line access to next-

generation sequencing services for clients seeking high quality, rapid and cost-

effective sequencing of both human and non-human samples globally. Demand for

sequencing services is growing exponentially. NGX Bio's platform matches the

sequencing needs of customers with providers who have available sequencing

capacity. Customers are able to purchase a wide range of sequencing services

for their samples using NGX Bio's online ordering tools. NGX Bio offers these

services through numerous and deep relationships with its extensive network of

sequencing service providers. The ability to offer virtually unlimited

sequencing capacity, to finish projects rapidly, and to always stay at the

cutting edge of fast-evolving sequencing technologies distinguishes NGX Bio from

its competitors and from internal corporate, academic or government sequencing

"We appreciate the support from our investors to fund the next stage of the

growth of our business," said Denis Kourakin, President and Chief Executive

Officer of NGX Bio. "Our platform makes completion of sequencing projects

simpler and more affordable for all clients and allows them to scale without the

need for capital investment. This funding will allow us to continue our

relentless focus on delivering high-quality, rapid and cost-effective sequencing

solutions for our customers."



NGX Bio is a San Francisco-based company providing streamlined, on-line access

to next generation sequencing services for clients seeking high quality, rapid

and cost-effective sequencing solutions globally. Founded in 2014 by two

professors of Stanford University, NGX Bio offers virtually unlimited sequencing

capacity to its customers through its partnerships with numerous sequencing

Contact:

Denis Kourakin

Phone: +1 (415) 464 6379

