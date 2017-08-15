NGX Bio Raises $3 Million to Fund Growth of Its DNA Sequencing Marketplace

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 15, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NGX Bio, Inc., (www.NGXbio.com)
the premier marketplace for online DNA sequencing services, announced it has
closed a $3 million funding round. The round was led by 180 Degree Capital
Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) and included Third Kind Venture Capital, Lateral Capital,
the Band of Angels and the Berkeley Angel Network, as well as other investors.
NGX Bio was founded in 2014 to provide streamlined, on-line access to next-
generation sequencing services for clients seeking high quality, rapid and cost-
effective sequencing of both human and non-human samples globally. Demand for
sequencing services is growing exponentially. NGX Bio's platform matches the
sequencing needs of customers with providers who have available sequencing
capacity. Customers are able to purchase a wide range of sequencing services
for their samples using NGX Bio's online ordering tools. NGX Bio offers these
services through numerous and deep relationships with its extensive network of
sequencing service providers. The ability to offer virtually unlimited
sequencing capacity, to finish projects rapidly, and to always stay at the
cutting edge of fast-evolving sequencing technologies distinguishes NGX Bio from
its competitors and from internal corporate, academic or government sequencing
resources.
"We appreciate the support from our investors to fund the next stage of the
growth of our business," said Denis Kourakin, President and Chief Executive
Officer of NGX Bio. "Our platform makes completion of sequencing projects
simpler and more affordable for all clients and allows them to scale without the
need for capital investment. This funding will allow us to continue our
relentless focus on delivering high-quality, rapid and cost-effective sequencing
solutions for our customers."
About NGX Bio:
NGX Bio is a San Francisco-based company providing streamlined, on-line access
to next generation sequencing services for clients seeking high quality, rapid
and cost-effective sequencing solutions globally. Founded in 2014 by two
professors of Stanford University, NGX Bio offers virtually unlimited sequencing
capacity to its customers through its partnerships with numerous sequencing
providers.
Contact:
Denis Kourakin
Phone: +1 (415) 464 6379
e-mail: denis(at)ngxbio.com
