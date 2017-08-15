VistaJet Harnesses the Power of the American Eclipse to Offer Customers a Rare Viewing Opportunity

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





VistaJet invites customers to fly in parallel with an astronomical anomaly



NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VistaJet, the first and only global

aviation company, will be offering customers the opportunity to experience and

chase the American Solar Eclipse, appearing for the first time in 99 years on

August 21, 2017.



A photo accompanying this announcement is available

at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c0c41d7d-7ad9-4a46-9d2d-

dcc1148b4772



The coast-to-coast National Eclipse and astronomical phenomenon will be visible

in the United States from approximately 10:15AM PST, with the sun disappearing

behind the moon from the Oregon coast, passing through 14 states to South

Carolina. Without being in this 70-mile strip, Americans will not be able to

see the sun eclipsed in totality.



With unparalleled experience flying into and out of the hardest to reach

destinations, VistaJet is offering its customers the opportunity to witness the

phenomenon, flying straight through the strip to experience the eclipse as it

journeys across the country for the first time in almost a century - unrivalled

views with the best in class on-board experience



"Our customers expect the most unique opportunities and the highest level of

service, and the chance to chase this once in a lifetime happening on one of our

jets is truly an experience to remember, " said Thomas Flohr, Founder and

Chairman of VistaJet. "It's important to provide the extraordinary for our

clients, and this opportunity amplifies optimal viewing potential of the

spectacle up in the sky."



This rare sight is best viewed from destinations including: Salem OR, Madras OR,

Idaho Falls ID, Jackson WY, Casper WY, Lincoln NE, Jefferson City MO, Carbondale

IL, Paducah KY, Madisonville TN, Nashville TN, Clayton GA, Columbia SC and



Charleston, all reachable on a VistaJet aircraft.



VistaJet offers global flying services unlike any other company in business

aviation, which has lead to a 91% client retention rate. Unlike business jet

charter, VistaJet owns every one of the over 70 silver and red aircraft in its

fleet, so customers know what will greet them on the tarmac anytime, anywhere in

the world. The company has created an innovative infrastructure with the

capacity to manage global flights 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. To date,

VistaJet has arranged for heads of state, corporate leaders, entrepreneurs and

private individuals to fly to over 1,600 airports in 187 countries.



About VistaJet



VistaJet is the first and only global aviation company. On its fleet of silver

and red business jets, VistaJet has flown corporations, governments and private

clients to 187 countries worldwide. Founded in 2004 by Thomas Flohr, the company

pioneered an innovative business model where customers pay only for the hours

they fly, free of the responsibilities and asset risks linked to aircraft

ownership. VistaJet's signature Program service offers customers a bespoke

subscription of flight hours on its fleet of mid and long range jets, to fly

them anywhere and at any time.



VistaJet owned and U.S. registered aircraft are operated by duly licensed U.S.

air carriers. VistaJet and its U.S. subsidiary, VistaJet US, Inc., are not U.S.

direct or indirect air carriers. Any reference to 'the fleet' or 'aircraft'

include own-operated or partner operated aircraft. VistaJet US Inc. acts as

agent of the client or as sourcing agent for duly licensed U.S. air carriers

depending on the selected services.



More VistaJet information and news at vistajet.com.



Information



Jennifer Tyler

VistaJet International

T: +44 203 617 3077

M: +44 7834 335505

jennifer.tyler(at)vistajet.com



Liz Anklow

DKC

T: (212)981-5103

VistaJet(at)dkcnews.com









This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: VistaJet Ltd via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://https://www.vistajet.com/



PressRelease by

VistaJet Ltd

Company information / Profile:

Date: 08/15/2017 - 18:40

Language: English

News-ID 556669

Character count: 4649

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: VistaJet Ltd

Stadt: London





Number of hits: 73



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease