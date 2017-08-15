VistaJet Harnesses the Power of the American Eclipse to Offer Customers a Rare Viewing Opportunity

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
VistaJet invites customers to fly in parallel with an astronomical anomaly
NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VistaJet, the first and only global
aviation company, will be offering customers the opportunity to experience and
chase the American Solar Eclipse, appearing for the first time in 99 years on
August 21, 2017.
A photo accompanying this announcement is available
at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c0c41d7d-7ad9-4a46-9d2d-
dcc1148b4772
The coast-to-coast National Eclipse and astronomical phenomenon will be visible
in the United States from approximately 10:15AM PST, with the sun disappearing
behind the moon from the Oregon coast, passing through 14 states to South
Carolina. Without being in this 70-mile strip, Americans will not be able to
see the sun eclipsed in totality.
With unparalleled experience flying into and out of the hardest to reach
destinations, VistaJet is offering its customers the opportunity to witness the
phenomenon, flying straight through the strip to experience the eclipse as it
journeys across the country for the first time in almost a century - unrivalled
views with the best in class on-board experience
"Our customers expect the most unique opportunities and the highest level of
service, and the chance to chase this once in a lifetime happening on one of our
jets is truly an experience to remember, " said Thomas Flohr, Founder and
Chairman of VistaJet. "It's important to provide the extraordinary for our
clients, and this opportunity amplifies optimal viewing potential of the
spectacle up in the sky."
This rare sight is best viewed from destinations including: Salem OR, Madras OR,
Idaho Falls ID, Jackson WY, Casper WY, Lincoln NE, Jefferson City MO, Carbondale
IL, Paducah KY, Madisonville TN, Nashville TN, Clayton GA, Columbia SC and
Charleston, all reachable on a VistaJet aircraft.
VistaJet offers global flying services unlike any other company in business
aviation, which has lead to a 91% client retention rate. Unlike business jet
charter, VistaJet owns every one of the over 70 silver and red aircraft in its
fleet, so customers know what will greet them on the tarmac anytime, anywhere in
the world. The company has created an innovative infrastructure with the
capacity to manage global flights 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. To date,
VistaJet has arranged for heads of state, corporate leaders, entrepreneurs and
private individuals to fly to over 1,600 airports in 187 countries.
About VistaJet
VistaJet is the first and only global aviation company. On its fleet of silver
and red business jets, VistaJet has flown corporations, governments and private
clients to 187 countries worldwide. Founded in 2004 by Thomas Flohr, the company
pioneered an innovative business model where customers pay only for the hours
they fly, free of the responsibilities and asset risks linked to aircraft
ownership. VistaJet's signature Program service offers customers a bespoke
subscription of flight hours on its fleet of mid and long range jets, to fly
them anywhere and at any time.
VistaJet owned and U.S. registered aircraft are operated by duly licensed U.S.
air carriers. VistaJet and its U.S. subsidiary, VistaJet US, Inc., are not U.S.
direct or indirect air carriers. Any reference to 'the fleet' or 'aircraft'
include own-operated or partner operated aircraft. VistaJet US Inc. acts as
agent of the client or as sourcing agent for duly licensed U.S. air carriers
depending on the selected services.
More VistaJet information and news at vistajet.com.
Information
Jennifer Tyler
VistaJet International
T: +44 203 617 3077
M: +44 7834 335505
jennifer.tyler(at)vistajet.com
Liz Anklow
DKC
T: (212)981-5103
VistaJet(at)dkcnews.com
