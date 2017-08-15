Medtronic to Announce Financial Results for Its First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2018

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
DUBLIN - August 15, 2017 - Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) announced today that it
will report financial results for the first quarter fiscal year 2018 on Tuesday,
August 22, 2017. A news release will be issued at approximately 5:45 a.m.
Central Daylight Time (CDT) and will be available at
http://newsroom.medtronic.com. The news release will include summary financial
information for the company's first quarter of fiscal year 2018, which ended on
Friday, July 28, 2017.
Medtronic will host a webcast at 7:00 a.m. CDT to discuss financial results for
its first quarter of fiscal year 2018. The webcast can be accessed at
http://investorrelations.medtronic.com on August 22, 2017.
Within 24 hours of the webcast, a replay and transcript of the prepared remarks
will be available by clicking on the Investor Events link at
http://investorrelations.medtronic.com.
Looking ahead, Medtronic plans to report its fiscal 2018 second and third
quarter financial results on Tuesday, November 28, 2017, and Tuesday, February
20, 2018, respectively. Confirmation and additional details will be provided
closer to the specific quarterly earnings release date.
About Medtronic
Medtronic plc (www.medtronic.com), headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is among
the world's largest medical technology, services and solutions companies -
alleviating pain, restoring health and extending life for millions of people
around the world. Medtronic employs more than 91,000 people worldwide, serving
physicians, hospitals and patients in approximately 160 countries. The company
is focused on collaborating with stakeholders around the world to take
healthcare Further, Together.
Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as
those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and
Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated
results.
-end-
Contacts:
Fernando Vivanco
Public Relations
+1-763-505-3780
Ryan Weispfenning
Investor Relations
+1-763-505-4626
