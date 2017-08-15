Medtronic to Announce Financial Results for Its First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2018

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





DUBLIN - August 15, 2017 - Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) announced today that it

will report financial results for the first quarter fiscal year 2018 on Tuesday,

August 22, 2017. A news release will be issued at approximately 5:45 a.m.

Central Daylight Time (CDT) and will be available at

http://newsroom.medtronic.com. The news release will include summary financial

information for the company's first quarter of fiscal year 2018, which ended on

Friday, July 28, 2017.



Medtronic will host a webcast at 7:00 a.m. CDT to discuss financial results for

its first quarter of fiscal year 2018. The webcast can be accessed at

http://investorrelations.medtronic.com on August 22, 2017.



Within 24 hours of the webcast, a replay and transcript of the prepared remarks

will be available by clicking on the Investor Events link at

http://investorrelations.medtronic.com.



Looking ahead, Medtronic plans to report its fiscal 2018 second and third

quarter financial results on Tuesday, November 28, 2017, and Tuesday, February

20, 2018, respectively. Confirmation and additional details will be provided

closer to the specific quarterly earnings release date.



About Medtronic

Medtronic plc (www.medtronic.com), headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is among

the world's largest medical technology, services and solutions companies -

alleviating pain, restoring health and extending life for millions of people

around the world. Medtronic employs more than 91,000 people worldwide, serving

physicians, hospitals and patients in approximately 160 countries. The company

is focused on collaborating with stakeholders around the world to take

healthcare Further, Together.



Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as

those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and

Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated



results.



-end-





Contacts:

Fernando Vivanco

Public Relations

+1-763-505-3780



Ryan Weispfenning

Investor Relations

+1-763-505-4626







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Medtronic plc via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.medtronic.com



PressRelease by

Medtronic plc

Company information / Profile:

Date: 08/15/2017 - 18:00

Language: English

News-ID 556670

Character count: 2741

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Medtronic plc

Stadt: Dublin





Number of hits: 68



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease