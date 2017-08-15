/ Legal


Best Lawyers in America Recognizes 19 Sedgwick LLP Attorneys

Best Lawyers in America 2018 Lists Sedgwick Attorneys in 13 Practice Groups

ID: 556673
recent pressrelease next pressrelease

(firmenpresse) - SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/15/17 -- Sedgwick LLP is pleased to announce that Best Lawyers in America 2018 has included 19 Sedgwick attorneys in its annual list of attorneys with the most favorable peer recognitions in a given practice area and geographic location.

Kirk C. Jenkins, Chicago, IL

Eric M. Danoff, San Francisco, CA
James A. Marissen, Orange County, CA
James J. Tamulski, San Francisco, CA

Lillian G. Stenfeldt, San Francisco, CA

Kevin J. Dunne, San Francisco, CA

Kevin J. Dunne, San Francisco, CA
Robert D. Towey, New Jersey
Steven D. Wasserman, San Francisco, CA

Marilyn Klinger, Los Angeles, CA

Bruce D. Celebrezze, San Francisco, CA
Valerie Shea, Miami, FL
Robert D. Towey, New Jersey

Lillian G. Stenfeldt, San Francisco, CA

David M. Covey, New York, NY
Nicholas W. Heldt, San Francisco, CA

James J.S. Holmes, Los Angeles, CA

Margaret M. Holm, Orange County, CA

Eugene Brown Jr., San Francisco, CA
Gregory C. Read, San Francisco, CA

David M. Covey, New York, NY
Kevin J. Dunne, San Francisco, CA
Michael F. Healy, San Francisco, CA
Gregory C. Read, San Francisco, CA
Wayne A. Wolff, San Francisco, CA

Best Lawyers in America selects attorneys based on the results of a rigorous evaluation process which incorporates lawyer and client feedback and other data indicative of attorneys' strengths.

Sedgwick LLP provides trial, appellate, litigation management, counseling, risk management and transactional legal services to the world's leading companies. With offices in Chicago, Dallas, Kansas City, London, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, New Jersey, Orange County (Calif.), San Francisco, Seattle and Washington, D.C., and an affiliated office in Bermuda, Sedgwick's collective experience spans the globe and virtually every industry. For more information about Sedgwick, its lawyers and the services it provides, visit .

:



Maggie Watkins
Chief Marketing Officer
816.423.2115



Keywords (optional):

sedgwick-llp,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 08/15/2017 - 18:34
Language: English
News-ID 556673
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Sedgwick LLP
Stadt: SAN FRANCISCO, CA


Number of hits: 69

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Legal




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H


I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z