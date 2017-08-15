Best Lawyers in America Recognizes 19 Sedgwick LLP Attorneys

Best Lawyers in America 2018 Lists Sedgwick Attorneys in 13 Practice Groups
(firmenpresse) - SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/15/17 -- Sedgwick LLP is pleased to announce that Best Lawyers in America 2018 has included 19 Sedgwick attorneys in its annual list of attorneys with the most favorable peer recognitions in a given practice area and geographic location.
Kirk C. Jenkins, Chicago, IL
Eric M. Danoff, San Francisco, CA
James A. Marissen, Orange County, CA
James J. Tamulski, San Francisco, CA
Lillian G. Stenfeldt, San Francisco, CA
Kevin J. Dunne, San Francisco, CA
Robert D. Towey, New Jersey
Steven D. Wasserman, San Francisco, CA
Marilyn Klinger, Los Angeles, CA
Bruce D. Celebrezze, San Francisco, CA
Valerie Shea, Miami, FL
David M. Covey, New York, NY
Nicholas W. Heldt, San Francisco, CA
James J.S. Holmes, Los Angeles, CA
Margaret M. Holm, Orange County, CA
Eugene Brown Jr., San Francisco, CA
Gregory C. Read, San Francisco, CA
Michael F. Healy, San Francisco, CA
Wayne A. Wolff, San Francisco, CA
Best Lawyers in America selects attorneys based on the results of a rigorous evaluation process which incorporates lawyer and client feedback and other data indicative of attorneys' strengths.
Sedgwick LLP provides trial, appellate, litigation management, counseling, risk management and transactional legal services to the world's leading companies. With offices in Chicago, Dallas, Kansas City, London, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, New Jersey, Orange County (Calif.), San Francisco, Seattle and Washington, D.C., and an affiliated office in Bermuda, Sedgwick's collective experience spans the globe and virtually every industry. For more information about Sedgwick, its lawyers and the services it provides, visit .
:
Maggie Watkins
Chief Marketing Officer
816.423.2115
