ShaMaran Q2 2017 Financial and Operating Results

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/15/17 -- ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. ("ShaMaran" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: SNM)(OMX: SNM) is pleased to announce its financial and operating results for the six months ended June 30, 2017. Unless otherwise stated all currency amounts indicated as "$" in this news release are expressed in thousands of United States dollars.

Chris Bruijnzeels, President and CEO of ShaMaran, commented "I am extremely pleased that ShaMaran has reached first oil which is a significant milestone for the Company. I continue to believe strongly in the future potential of the Atrush Field which is a world class asset and we are working towards defining Phase 2 to fully develop Atrush's resource potential."

HIGHLIGHTS AND DEVELOPMENTS

Operations

Corporate

OUTLOOK

Operations

FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2017

During the reporting period the Company continued with the first phase of the development program in respect of the Atrush petroleum property located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

Financial Results

The Company reports a net loss of $4.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2017 which was primarily driven by routine general and administrative expenses and finance cost, the substantial portion of which was expensed borrowing costs on the Company's bonds. These charges have been offset by interest income on Atrush development and pipeline cost loans and interest on cash held in short term deposits.

Total assets increased during the first half of 2017 by $32.4 million as a result of increases in share capital and equity reserves by $26.4 million, borrowings by $10 million, and other non-current liabilities by $0.2 million which were offset by an increase in the accumulated deficit by $4.2 million, principally due to the net loss recorded in the period.

Property, plant & equipment assets increased during the first six months of 2017 by $13.7 million which was due to additions of $6.6 million in Atrush development costs and $7.1 million in capitalised borrowing. The increase in intangible assets by $0.1 million during the first half of 2017 resulted principally from capitalised borrowing costs. Loans and receivables increased by $8.2 million from funding $5.4 million of Feeder Pipeline costs, from funding $2.1 million of the KRG's share of development costs and from accruing $0.7 million in interest on the outstanding loan balances.

The increase by $10.3 million in the cash position of the Company during the first half of 2017 was due to cash inflows of $26.4 million in net proceeds from the sale of the Company's shares in a private placement completed in January 2017 which were offset by spending of $6.3 million on Atrush development activities, $7.5 million of financing provided to a joint venture partner and $2.3 million of cash out on G&A and other cash expenses.

OTHER

This information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. under the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Market Act. This information was publicly communicated on August 15, 2017 at 3:38 p.m. Toronto Time.

ABOUT SHAMARAN

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. is a Kurdistan focused oil development and exploration company with a 20.1% direct interest in the Atrush oil discovery. The Atrush Block is currently undergoing an appraisal and development campaign.

ShaMaran is a Canadian oil and gas company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the NASDAQ First North Exchange (Stockholm) under the symbol "SNM".

The Company's condensed interim consolidated financial statements, notes to the financial statements and management's discussion and analysis have been filed on SEDAR () and are also available on the Company's website ().

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains statements and information about expected or anticipated future events and financial results that are forward-looking in nature and, as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, such as legal and political risk, civil unrest, general economic, market and business conditions, the regulatory process and actions, technical issues, new legislation, competitive and general economic factors and conditions, the uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans, the occurrence of unexpected events and management's capacity to execute and implement its future plans. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking information. Forward-looking information typically contains statements with words such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "projects", "potential", "scheduled", "forecast", "outlook", "budget" or the negative of those terms or similar words suggesting future outcomes. The Company cautions readers regarding the reliance placed by them on forward-looking information as by its nature, it is based on current expectations regarding future events that involve a number of assumptions, inherent risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the Company.

Actual results may differ materially from those projected by management. Further, any forward-looking information is made only as of a certain date and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking information or statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management of the Company to predict all of these factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking information.

Reserves and resources: ShaMaran Petroleum Corp.'s reserve and contingent resource estimates are as at December 31, 2016, and have been prepared and audited in accordance with National Instrument 51-101 Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities ("NI 51-101") and the Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluation Handbook ("COGE Handbook"). Unless otherwise stated, all reserves estimates contained herein are the aggregate of "proved reserves" and "probable reserves", together also known as "2P reserves". Possible reserves are those additional reserves that are less certain to be recovered than probable reserves. There is a 10% probability that the quantities actually recovered will equal or exceed the sum of proved plus probable plus possible reserves.

Contingent resources: Contingent resources are those quantities of petroleum estimated, as of a given date, to be potentially recoverable from known accumulations using established technology or technology under development, but are not currently considered to be commercially recoverable due to one or more contingencies. Contingencies may include factors such as economic, legal, environmental, political and regulatory matters or a lack of markets. There is no certainty that it will be commercially viable for the Company to produce any portion of the contingent resources.

BOEs: BOEs may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A BOE conversion ratio of 6 Mcf per 1 Bbl is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead.

