Freddie Mac Prices $643 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-BF1, Backed by Properties Controlled by Brookfield Asset Management

(firmenpresse) - MCLEAN, VA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/15/17 -- (OTCQB: FMCC) recently priced a new offering of Structured Pass-Through Certificates (), backed by floating-rate multifamily mortgages with seven-year terms. The approximately $643 million in K Certificates (K-BF1 Certificates) are backed by five properties indirectly controlled by Brookfield Asset Management. K-BF1 is expected to settle on or about August 30, 2017.

The transaction collateral is part of Freddie Mac's single-asset, single borrower (SASB) execution. The SASB execution transfers first loss credit risk on either one or multiple properties owned or controlled by a single sponsorship group.

Co-Lead Managers and Bookrunners: Wells Fargo Securities, LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Co-Managers: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Multi-Bank Securities, Inc. and PNC Capital Markets LLC

The K-BF1preliminary offering circular supplement:

Freddie Mac Multifamily

database of post-securitization data from Investor Reporting Packages

The K-BF1 Certificates will not be rated, and will include one senior principal and interest class, one interest only class, and one class that will receive static prepayment premiums. The K-BF1 Certificates are backed by corresponding classes issued by the FREMF 2017-KBF1 Mortgage Trust (KBF1 Trust) and guaranteed by Freddie Mac. The KBF1 Trust will also issue certificates consisting of the Class B, C and R Certificates, which will be subordinate to the classes backing the K-BF1 Certificates. The KBF1 Trust Class B, C and R Certificates will not be guaranteed by Freddie Mac.

is a leading issuer of agency-guaranteed structured multifamily securities. K-Deals are part of the company's business strategy to transfer a portion of the risk of losses away from taxpayers and to private investors who purchase the unguaranteed subordinate bonds. K Certificates typically feature a wide range of investor options with stable cash flows and structured credit enhancement.

This announcement is not an offer to sell any Freddie Mac securities. Offers for any given security are made only through applicable offering circulars and related supplements, which incorporate Freddie Mac's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 16, 2017; all other reports Freddie Mac filed with the SEC pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (Exchange Act) since December 31, 2016, excluding any information "furnished" to the SEC on Form 8-K; and all documents that Freddie Mac files with the SEC pursuant to Sections 13(a), 13(c) or 14 of the Exchange Act, excluding any information furnished to the SEC on Form 8-K.

Freddie Mac's press releases sometimes contain forward-looking statements. A description of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in these and other forward-looking statements can be found in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016, and its reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K, filed with the SEC and available on the Investor Relations page of the company's Web site at and the SEC's Web site at .

Freddie Mac makes home possible for millions of families and individuals by providing mortgage capital to lenders. Since our creation by Congress in 1970, we've made housing more accessible and affordable for homebuyers and renters in communities nationwide. We are building a better housing finance system for homebuyers, renters, lenders and taxpayers. Learn more at , Twitter and Freddie Mac's blog .

