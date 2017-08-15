Lithium Americas Announces Results of 2017 Annual General Meeting

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/15/17 -- Lithium Americas Corp. (the "Company" or "Lithium Americas") (TSX: LAC) (OTCQX: LACDF) is pleased to announce the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "AGM") that was held on August 14, 2017.
All of the following business items were approved at the AGM by the requisite majority of shareholder votes cast at the meeting:
The nine directors of Lithium Americas elected at the AGM are: W. Thomas Hodgson, George Ireland, John Kanellitsas, Franco Mignacco, Gabriel Rubacha, Wang Xiaoshen, Jonathan Evans, Gary Cohn and Chaiwat Kovavisarach. Votes for these nine directors were cast as follows:
Following the AGM, Lithium Americas' Board of Directors appointed George Ireland, a director of Lithium Americas since November 2015, as Chairman of the Board.
About the Company
Lithium Americas, together with SQM, is developing the Cauchari-Olaroz lithium project, located in Jujuy, Argentina, through its 50% interest in Minera Exar. In addition, Lithium Americas owns 100% of the Lithium Nevada project (formerly Kings Valley project), and RheoMinerals Inc., a supplier of rheology modifiers for oil-based drilling fluids, coatings, and specialty chemicals.
Contacts:
Lithium Americas Corp.
Investor Relations
Suite 1100 - 355 Burrard Street, Vancouver, BC, V6C 2G8
Telephone: 778-656-5820
Email:
Website:
