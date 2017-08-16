The Tallest Available 300' Aerial Bucket Truck in NYC is For Rent at Alpha Platforms

Alpha Platforms adds a new 300 foot aerial platform bucket truck mount to their expanding equipment.

(firmenpresse) - Alpha Platforms has introduced a New 300 Foot Bucket Truck for New York City. The Company offers aerial lifts services in New York City and beyond. The launch of the new foot bucket is aimed at improving their service delivery. Experts [Alpha Platforms](http://www.alphaplatforms.com/our-equipment/truck-mounts/) are highly experienced, and the introduction of the new boom lift will make it possible for them to satisfy many customers in many industries such as construction workers, window cleaners, and furniture hoisting.



The launch of the bucket truck with up to 300 foot long makes it possible for them to serve even those clients who have projects which require large lifts. This bucket truck is built to meet the latest needs of the aerial lift business. It has been fitted with safety features to allow the technicians at Alpha Platforms to deliver quality services in a safe environment.



Most do not know how to properly operate equipment this large or do not have the proper boom lift certification, there is no worry. Alpha Platforms provides a certified boom operator, and traffic diversion for both sidewalks and street traffic.



There are different services which require the highest aerial lift in New York City. They include services such as roofing, window glazing; construction industry among other industrial applications where high lifting is required. Facade inspections, power washing of buildings, and other cleaning services are made easy with this machine.



There are several other lift equipment to rent from Alpha Platforms, such as Spider Lifts, man lifts, atrium lifts, and bucket trucks. These lifts range from 90 feet to 165 feet for the Spider Lifts and their bucket trucks range from 65 feet all the way to 300 feet.



The introduction of the latest equipment allows them to serve different customers who may need high lifting services. The enhanced capacity at the company makes it easy for them to price services at fair prices to cater for people with different needs. With improved equipment and the highly skilled labor at the company, potential clients are assured of quality services.





Alpha Platforms adheres to high safety standards in their operations. The new equipment has been fitted with different features which enhance the safety of operators. It even boasts of high load capacity which will allow experts work in high rise areas with ease.



They are dedicated to serving the entire New York City due to their selection of quality equipment and able professionals. They help different companies as well as individuals who will like to have high rise projects carried out. Companies who will like to access high rise window repairs and fixing of damaged roofs find the company very helpful.



The customer care at Alpha Platforms is readily available to answer calls from clients or even those who will like to know more about the services they offer. Their official website has a photo gallery of different machines they have and the list of services available for potential clients to know about them.





More information:

http://www.alphaplatforms.com/



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Alpha Platforms

http://www.alphaplatforms.com/

PressRelease by

Alpha Platforms

Requests:

Alpha Platforms

http://www.alphaplatforms.com/

+1-855-200-0855

2351 East 26th Street

Brooklyn

United States

Date: 08/16/2017 - 05:04

Language: English

News-ID 556694

Character count: 3248

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Alpha Platforms

Ansprechpartner: Yuriy Karpinskyy

Stadt: Brooklyn

Telefon: +1-855-200-0855



Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation

Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 15/08/2017



Number of hits: 10



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease