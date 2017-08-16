Jones Day welcomes M&A partner Charles Chau in Hong Kong

(firmenpresse) - HONG KONG, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/16/17 -- The global law firm has announced that Charles Chau has joined the Firm's Hong Kong Office as a partner in its M&A Practice.

An advisor for nearly 20 years to clients in Hong Kong, mainland China, and the Asia-Pacific region, Mr. Chau has extensive experience in public and private company acquisitions, joint ventures, financings, and pre-IPO investment transactions. His experience encompasses a wide range of industry sectors, including banking and financial services, health care, biotech, retail, real estate, and manufacturing.

"Charles brings tremendous experience to our transaction capabilities in the region," said Joelle Lau, Partner-in-Charge of Jones Day's Hong Kong Office. "Given the frequency and complexity of cross-border M&A transactions, Charles' experience across many industries and geographies will be a significant asset to our clients in Greater China and beyond. I am excited to have Charles join us here in Hong Kong and look forward to working with him."

Mr. Chau has represented a number of Chinese companies on their M&A transactions. His representative transactions include acting for China CNR Corporation Limited in its US$26 billion merger with CSR Corporation Limited, the first merger of two companies listed in both Hong Kong and Shanghai.

In capital markets matters, Mr. Chau has worked on numerous high-profile IPOs and securities offering transactions. Representative matters include the IPOs of Sinopharm Group, China CNR Corporation, China CITIC Bank, Guodian Technology and Environment Group Corporation Limited, share placements of Evergrande Real Estate Group and Sino-Ocean Land Holdings Limited, as well as the A+H rights issue of China CITIC Bank.

"We are very pleased to have Charles join us in Hong Kong," said Bob Profusek, global chair of Jones Day's M&A Practice. "His deep knowledge and his proven experience in complex transactions, particularly those that involved acquisitions for China-based companies, brings another dimension to what is already a very strong Jones Day presence in the region."

Added Lyle Ganske, Jones Day's M&A Practice Leader, "Charles is an outstanding addition to what is already a great transaction team in Hong Kong and the entire Asia-Pacific region. He comes to Jones Day with a strong record of structuring high-profile, complex transactions and his experience will be of great benefit to our clients. I look forward to his contributions."

Mr. Chau has been named as a leading practitioner for M&A and Equity Capital Markets by IFLR 1000 2017, a recommended practitioner for Corporate (including M&A) and Equity Capital Markets in Hong Kong by Legal 500 Asia Pacific 2017, as well as a leading individual for Equity Capital Markets in China by Chambers Asia Pacific 2016 and 2017. He is fluent in English, Cantonese, and Mandarin.

Jones Day is a global law firm with more than 2,500 lawyers in 43 offices across five continents. The Firm is distinguished by: a singular tradition of client service; the mutual commitment to, and the seamless collaboration of, a true partnership; formidable legal talent across multiple disciplines and jurisdictions; and shared professional values that focus on client needs.

