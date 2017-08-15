(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
ObsEva SA /
ObsEva Reports Second Quarter 2017 Financial Results and Provides Business
Update
. Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
- Patient Enrollment Progressing for late stage clinical programs in Assisted
Reproductive Technology, Uterine Fibroids, and Endometriosis -
Geneva, Switzerland and Boston, MA - August 15, 2017 - ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV),
a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and
commercialization of novel therapeutics for serious conditions that compromise a
woman's reproductive health and pregnancy, today reported financial results for
the second quarter ended June 30, 2017 and provided a business update outlining
recent corporate progress and upcoming milestones.
"We continue to make strides toward achieving our goal of becoming a leader in
Women's Health and Reproductive medicine, addressing the needs of physicians and
patients in areas that account for significant physical, emotional, and
financial costs," said Ernest Loumaye, Chief Executive Officer of ObsEva. "We
are now actively enrolling patients in two Phase 3 programs, the PRIMROSE trials
and the IMPLANT 2 trial, as well as in our Phase 2b EDELWEISS trial."
Multiple Pipeline Programs Progressing in Phase 2 and Phase 3
* In April, ObsEva commenced the PRIMROSE 1 and 2 trials of OBE2109, its oral
GnRH receptor antagonist for the treatment of uterine fibroids. These Phase
3 trials are presently screening and enrolling patients, targeting
enrollment of approximately 1,000 women in total, with the goal of reducing
heavy menstrual bleeding.
* ObsEva is continuing to enroll patients in the Phase 3 IMPLANT 2 trial of
nolasiban (OBE001), its oral oxytocin receptor antagonist for use in
assisted reproductive technology (ART), which began late in the first
quarter. ObsEva expects to enroll 760 patients in Europe in this trial with
the goal of increasing pregnancy and live birth rates following in vitro
fertilization (IVF). Early enrollment has been aided by strong physician and
patient interest.
* ObsEva's ongoing EDELWEISS Phase 2b clinical trial of OBE2109 for the
treatment of endometriosis will include 330 patients globally. Enrollment in
the European sites is complete while U.S. recruitment remains ongoing.
* Key clinical data presented during the second quarter included Phase 1 PK/PD
results for OBE2109 with and without hormone replacement add-back therapy,
and a Phase 1 drug-drug interaction study of ObsEva's oral prostaglandin F2
alpha receptor antagonist OBE022 with standard of care treatments for pre-
term labor. These data completed the Phase 1 program for OBE022 and provided
valuable information for ObsEva's ongoing Phase 2/3 development of OBE2109.
Upcoming Milestones
ObsEva expects to achieve the following clinical and pipeline milestones over
the coming 12 to 18 months:
* Completion of enrollment of the Phase 3 IMPLANT 2 trial of nolasiban for ART
by the end of 2017, with top line data expected in the first half of 2018.
* Completion of enrollment of the Phase 2b EDELWEISS trial of OBE2109 for the
treatment of endometriosis in late 2017 or early 2018, with data expected
from the first 12-week evaluation period around mid-2018.
* Commencement of the PROLONG trial, a Phase 2a clinical trial of OBE022 in
pre-term labor, expected in the fourth quarter of 2017, with top line data
release expected around year end 2018.
Second Quarter 2017 Financial Results
Net loss for the second quarter of 2017 was $17.3 million, or $0.61 per basic
and diluted share. Research and development expenses were $14.0 million and
general and administrative expenses were $3.9 million for the quarter ended June
30, 2017. As of June 30, 2017, ObsEva had cash and cash equivalents of $82.1
million. Cash used for investment activities in the quarter included a $5
million milestone payment to ObsEva's partner Kissei.
Conference Call Information
ObsEva will host a conference call and audio webcast today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern
Time to provide a business update and discuss second quarter 2017 financial
results. To participate in the conference call, please dial 844-419-1772
(domestic) or (213) 660-0921 (international) and refer to conference ID
56972196. The webcast can be accessed under the "Investors" section of ObsEva's
website www.obseva.com
About ObsEva
ObsEva is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the clinical
development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for serious conditions
that compromise a woman's reproductive health and pregnancy. Through strategic
in-licensing and disciplined drug development, ObsEva has established a late-
stage clinical pipeline with development programs focused on treating
endometriosis, uterine fibroids, preterm labor and improving ART outcomes.
ObsEva is listed on The NASDAQ Global Select Market and is trading under the
ticker symbol "OBSV". For more information, please visit www.ObsEva.com.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements
Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical
facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the
Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be
identified by words such as "believe", "expect", "may", "plan," "potential,"
"will," and similar expressions, and are based on ObsEva's current beliefs and
expectations. These forward-looking statements include expectations regarding
the clinical development of ObsEva's product candidates and the timing of
enrollment in and data from clinical trials. These statements involve risks and
uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those
reflected in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual
results to differ materially include uncertainties inherent in the conduct of
clinical trials, ObsEva's reliance on third parties over which it may not always
have full control, and other risks and uncertainties that are described in the
Risk Factors section of ObsEva's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended
December 31, 2016, and other filings ObsEva makes with the SEC. These documents
are available on the Investors page of ObsEva's website at
http://www.obseva.com. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date
of this press release and are based on information available to ObsEva as of the
date of this release, and ObsEva assumes no obligation to, and does not intend
to, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new
information, future events or otherwise.
Media Contact:
Liz Bryan
Spectrum Science
lbryan(at)spectrumscience.com
202-955-6222 x2526
CEO Office Contact:
Delphine Renaud
delphine.renaud(at)obseva.ch
+41 22 552 1550
Investor Contact:
Mario Corso
Senior Director, Investor Relations
mario.corso(at)obseva.com
781-366-5726
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss
Three-month period Six-month period
(in USD '000, except per share ended June 30, ended June 30,
data)
2017 2016 2017 2016
-------------------- --------------------
unaudited unaudited
Other operating income 2 27 8 30
OPERATING EXPENSES
Research and development (14,016) (5,751) (27,073) (9,566)
expenses
General and administrative (3,855) (716) (6,600) (1,375)
expenses
---------- --------- ---------- ---------
Total operating expenses (17,871) (6,467) (33,673) (10,941)
---------- --------- ---------- ---------
OPERATING LOSS (17,869) (6,440) (33,665) (10,911)
---------- --------- ---------- ---------
Finance income 602 13 860 27
Finance expense - (7) - (231)
---------- --------- ---------- ---------
NET LOSS BEFORE TAX (17,267) (6,434) (32,805) (11,115)
---------- --------- ---------- ---------
Income tax expense (57) - (57) -
---------- --------- ---------- ---------
NET LOSS FOR THE PERIOD (17,324) (6,434) (32,862) (11,115)
---------- --------- ---------- ---------
Net loss per share
Basic (0.61) (0.30) (1.19) (0.52)
Diluted (0.61) (0.30) (1.19) (0.52)
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Items that will not be reclassified
to profit and loss
---------- --------- ---------- ---------
Remeasurements on post-
retirement benefit plans - - - -
Items that may be reclassified
to profit or loss
Currency translation differences - (1,001) - 1,402
---------- --------- ---------- ---------
TOTAL OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME - - - 1,402
---------- --------- ---------- ---------
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE (17,324) (7,435) (32,862) (9,713)
PERIOD
---------- --------- ---------- ---------
Consolidated Balance Sheets
-------------------------
(in USD '000) June 30, December 31,
2017 2016
------------------------
unaudited audited
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents 82,077 25,508
Other receivables 676 783
Prepaid expenses and deferred costs 1,475 2,415
------------------------
Total current assets 84,228 28,706
Non-current assets
Plant and equipment 118 121
Intangible assets 21,608 16,608
Other long-term assets 192 90
------------------------
Total non-current assets 21,918 16,819
------------------------
Total assets 106,146 45,525
------------------------
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS EQUITY
Current liabilities
Current tax liability 57 -
Other payables and current liabilities 1,791 2,383
Accrued expenses 5,125 4,269
------------------------
Total current liabilities 6,973 6,652
Non-current liabilities
Post-employment obligations 2,853 2,832
------------------------
Total non-current liabilities 2,853 2,832
Shareholders' equity
Share capital 2,244 1,740
Share premium 160,462 71,966
Reserves 6,075 1,934
Accumulated losses (72,461) (39,599)
------------------------
Total shareholders' equity 96,320 36,041
------------------------
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 106,146 45,525
------------------------
###
Press Release:
http://hugin.info/157613/R/2127280/812336.pdf
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: ObsEva SA via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://www.obseva.ch/
Date: 08/15/2017 - 22:05
Language: English
News-ID 556699
Character count: 14956
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: ObsEva SA
Stadt: Plan-les-Ouates
Number of hits: 43
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.