ObsEva Reports Second Quarter 2017 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

ObsEva Reports Second Quarter 2017 Financial Results and Provides Business

Update

- Patient Enrollment Progressing for late stage clinical programs in Assisted

Reproductive Technology, Uterine Fibroids, and Endometriosis -



Geneva, Switzerland and Boston, MA - August 15, 2017 - ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV),

a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and

commercialization of novel therapeutics for serious conditions that compromise a

woman's reproductive health and pregnancy, today reported financial results for

the second quarter ended June 30, 2017 and provided a business update outlining

recent corporate progress and upcoming milestones.



"We continue to make strides toward achieving our goal of becoming a leader in

Women's Health and Reproductive medicine, addressing the needs of physicians and

patients in areas that account for significant physical, emotional, and

financial costs," said Ernest Loumaye, Chief Executive Officer of ObsEva. "We

are now actively enrolling patients in two Phase 3 programs, the PRIMROSE trials

and the IMPLANT 2 trial, as well as in our Phase 2b EDELWEISS trial."



Multiple Pipeline Programs Progressing in Phase 2 and Phase 3



* In April, ObsEva commenced the PRIMROSE 1 and 2 trials of OBE2109, its oral

GnRH receptor antagonist for the treatment of uterine fibroids. These Phase

3 trials are presently screening and enrolling patients, targeting

enrollment of approximately 1,000 women in total, with the goal of reducing

heavy menstrual bleeding.

* ObsEva is continuing to enroll patients in the Phase 3 IMPLANT 2 trial of

nolasiban (OBE001), its oral oxytocin receptor antagonist for use in



assisted reproductive technology (ART), which began late in the first

quarter. ObsEva expects to enroll 760 patients in Europe in this trial with

the goal of increasing pregnancy and live birth rates following in vitro

fertilization (IVF). Early enrollment has been aided by strong physician and

patient interest.

* ObsEva's ongoing EDELWEISS Phase 2b clinical trial of OBE2109 for the

treatment of endometriosis will include 330 patients globally. Enrollment in

the European sites is complete while U.S. recruitment remains ongoing.

* Key clinical data presented during the second quarter included Phase 1 PK/PD

results for OBE2109 with and without hormone replacement add-back therapy,

and a Phase 1 drug-drug interaction study of ObsEva's oral prostaglandin F2

alpha receptor antagonist OBE022 with standard of care treatments for pre-

term labor. These data completed the Phase 1 program for OBE022 and provided

valuable information for ObsEva's ongoing Phase 2/3 development of OBE2109.

Upcoming Milestones



ObsEva expects to achieve the following clinical and pipeline milestones over

the coming 12 to 18 months:



* Completion of enrollment of the Phase 3 IMPLANT 2 trial of nolasiban for ART

by the end of 2017, with top line data expected in the first half of 2018.

* Completion of enrollment of the Phase 2b EDELWEISS trial of OBE2109 for the

treatment of endometriosis in late 2017 or early 2018, with data expected

from the first 12-week evaluation period around mid-2018.

* Commencement of the PROLONG trial, a Phase 2a clinical trial of OBE022 in

pre-term labor, expected in the fourth quarter of 2017, with top line data

release expected around year end 2018.

Second Quarter 2017 Financial Results



Net loss for the second quarter of 2017 was $17.3 million, or $0.61 per basic

and diluted share. Research and development expenses were $14.0 million and

general and administrative expenses were $3.9 million for the quarter ended June

30, 2017. As of June 30, 2017, ObsEva had cash and cash equivalents of $82.1

million. Cash used for investment activities in the quarter included a $5

million milestone payment to ObsEva's partner Kissei.



Conference Call Information



ObsEva will host a conference call and audio webcast today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern

Time to provide a business update and discuss second quarter 2017 financial

results. To participate in the conference call, please dial 844-419-1772

(domestic) or (213) 660-0921 (international) and refer to conference ID

56972196. The webcast can be accessed under the "Investors" section of ObsEva's

website www.obseva.com



About ObsEva



ObsEva is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the clinical

development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for serious conditions

that compromise a woman's reproductive health and pregnancy. Through strategic

in-licensing and disciplined drug development, ObsEva has established a late-

stage clinical pipeline with development programs focused on treating

endometriosis, uterine fibroids, preterm labor and improving ART outcomes.

ObsEva is listed on The NASDAQ Global Select Market and is trading under the

ticker symbol "OBSV". For more information, please visit www.ObsEva.com.



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements



Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical

facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the

Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be

identified by words such as "believe", "expect", "may", "plan," "potential,"

"will," and similar expressions, and are based on ObsEva's current beliefs and

expectations. These forward-looking statements include expectations regarding

the clinical development of ObsEva's product candidates and the timing of

enrollment in and data from clinical trials. These statements involve risks and

uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those

reflected in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual

results to differ materially include uncertainties inherent in the conduct of

clinical trials, ObsEva's reliance on third parties over which it may not always

have full control, and other risks and uncertainties that are described in the

Risk Factors section of ObsEva's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended

December 31, 2016, and other filings ObsEva makes with the SEC. These documents

are available on the Investors page of ObsEva's website at

http://www.obseva.com. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date

of this press release and are based on information available to ObsEva as of the

date of this release, and ObsEva assumes no obligation to, and does not intend

to, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new

information, future events or otherwise.



Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss



Three-month period Six-month period

(in USD '000, except per share ended June 30, ended June 30,

data)



2017 2016 2017 2016

-------------------- --------------------

unaudited unaudited







Other operating income 2 27 8 30







OPERATING EXPENSES



Research and development (14,016) (5,751) (27,073) (9,566)

expenses



General and administrative (3,855) (716) (6,600) (1,375)

expenses

---------- --------- ---------- ---------

Total operating expenses (17,871) (6,467) (33,673) (10,941)





---------- --------- ---------- ---------

OPERATING LOSS (17,869) (6,440) (33,665) (10,911)

---------- --------- ---------- ---------





Finance income 602 13 860 27



Finance expense - (7) - (231)





---------- --------- ---------- ---------

NET LOSS BEFORE TAX (17,267) (6,434) (32,805) (11,115)

---------- --------- ---------- ---------





Income tax expense (57) - (57) -





---------- --------- ---------- ---------

NET LOSS FOR THE PERIOD (17,324) (6,434) (32,862) (11,115)

---------- --------- ---------- ---------





Net loss per share



Basic (0.61) (0.30) (1.19) (0.52)



Diluted (0.61) (0.30) (1.19) (0.52)









OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME



Items that will not be reclassified

to profit and loss

---------- --------- ---------- ---------

Remeasurements on post-

retirement benefit plans - - - -





Items that may be reclassified

to profit or loss



Currency translation differences - (1,001) - 1,402

---------- --------- ---------- ---------

TOTAL OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME - - - 1,402





---------- --------- ---------- ---------

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE (17,324) (7,435) (32,862) (9,713)

PERIOD

---------- --------- ---------- ---------









Consolidated Balance Sheets





-------------------------

(in USD '000) June 30, December 31,

2017 2016

------------------------

unaudited audited



ASSETS



Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents 82,077 25,508



Other receivables 676 783



Prepaid expenses and deferred costs 1,475 2,415

------------------------

Total current assets 84,228 28,706







Non-current assets



Plant and equipment 118 121



Intangible assets 21,608 16,608



Other long-term assets 192 90

------------------------

Total non-current assets 21,918 16,819





------------------------

Total assets 106,146 45,525

------------------------





LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS EQUITY



Current liabilities



Current tax liability 57 -



Other payables and current liabilities 1,791 2,383



Accrued expenses 5,125 4,269

------------------------

Total current liabilities 6,973 6,652







Non-current liabilities



Post-employment obligations 2,853 2,832

------------------------

Total non-current liabilities 2,853 2,832







Shareholders' equity



Share capital 2,244 1,740



Share premium 160,462 71,966



Reserves 6,075 1,934



Accumulated losses (72,461) (39,599)

------------------------

Total shareholders' equity 96,320 36,041





------------------------

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 106,146 45,525

------------------------



###





