Clariant AG: HuntsmanClariant Deal Continues to Move Forward: Narrow "Second Request" for Additional Information Received from Federal Trade Commission

* Not Expected to Delay Merger
Muttenz, August 15, 2017 - Clariant AG is pleased to announce progress towards
satisfying the regulatory approval condition to closing its merger of equals
with Huntsman Corporation. The United States Federal Trade Commission, which
reviews the antitrust implications of certain business combinations, late
yesterday delivered a second request for information to the parties relating to
just two products - sodium isethionate, used in personal care products like soap
and shampoos, and a polyetheramine product used in certain construction and
additive/paint and ink applications. These products accounted for less than USD
24 million in total revenues of each of the two companies in the United States
in 2016, and Clariant is confident that the parties will be able to satisfy any
FTC concerns on a timeline consistent with the merger, which we continue to
expect to close around year-end.
The regulatory clearance process continues to move forward in other
jurisdictions as well and we continue to move forward on this timeline.
Corporate Media Relations Investor Relations
Jochen Dubiel Anja Pomrehn
Phone +41 61 469 63 63 Phone +41 61 469 63 73
jochen.dubiel(at)clariant.com anja.pomrehn(at)clariant.com
Thijs Bouwens Maria Ivek
Phone +41 61 469 63 63 Phone +41 61 469 63 73
thijs.bouwens(at)clariant.com maria.ivek(at)clariant.com
www.clariant.com
Clariant is a globally leading specialty chemicals company, based in Muttenz
near Basel/Switzerland. On 31 December 2016 the company employed a total
workforce of 17 442. In the financial year 2016, Clariant recorded sales of CHF
5.847 billion for its continuing businesses. The company reports in four
business areas: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources, and Plastics &
Coatings. Clariant's corporate strategy is based on five pillars: focus on
innovation through R&D, add value with sustainability, reposition portfolio,
intensify growth, and increase profitability.
Disclaimer
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This communication contains certain statements that are "forward-looking
statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as
amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act
of 1934, as amended. Clariant Ltd ("Clariant") and Huntsman Corporation
("Huntsman") have identified some of these forward-looking statements with words
like "believe," "may," "could," "would," "might," "possible," "will," "should,"
"expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "estimate," "potential," "outlook" or
"continue," the negative of these words, other terms of similar meaning or the
use of future dates. Forward-looking statements in this communication include,
without limitation, statements about the anticipated benefits of the
contemplated transaction, including future financial and operating results and
expected synergies and cost savings related to the contemplated transaction, the
plans, objectives, expectations and intentions of Clariant, Huntsman or the
combined company, the expected timing of the completion of the contemplated
transaction. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the
management of Clariant or Huntsman, as applicable, are qualified by the inherent
risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations generally, and actual
results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number
of risks and uncertainties. Neither Clariant nor Huntsman, nor any of their
respective directors, executive officers or advisors, provide any
representation, assurance or guarantee that the occurrence of the events
expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements will actually occur.
Risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ from expectations
include: uncertainties as to the timing of the contemplated transaction;
uncertainties as to the approval of Huntsman's stockholders and Clariant's
shareholders required in connection with the contemplated transaction; the
possibility that a competing proposal will be made; the possibility that the
closing conditions to the contemplated transaction may not be satisfied or
waived, including that a governmental entity may prohibit, delay or refuse to
grant a necessary regulatory approval; the effects of disruption caused by the
announcement of the contemplated transaction making it more difficult to
maintain relationships with employees, customers, vendors and other business
partners; the risk that stockholder litigation in connection with the
contemplated transaction may affect the timing or occurrence of the contemplated
transaction or result in significant costs of defense, indemnification and
liability; ability to refinance existing indebtedness of Clariant or Huntsman in
connection with the contemplated transaction; other business effects, including
the effects of industry, economic or political conditions outside of the control
of the parties to the contemplated transaction; transaction costs; actual or
contingent liabilities; disruptions to the financial or capital markets,
including with respect to the financing activities related to the contemplated
transaction; and other risks and uncertainties discussed in Huntsman's filings
with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including the
"Risk Factors" sections of Huntsman's annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal
year ended December 31, 2016 and the quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the six
month period ended June 30, 2017. You can obtain copies of Huntsman's filings
with the SEC for free at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). Forward-looking
statements included herein are made only as of the date hereof and neither
Clariant nor Huntsman undertakes any obligation to update any forward-looking
statements as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise,
except as expressly required by law. All forward-looking statements in this
communication are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.
Important Additional Information and Where to Find It
NO OFFER OR SOLICITATION
This communication is not intended to and does not constitute an offer to sell
or the solicitation of an offer to subscribe for or buy or an invitation to
purchase or subscribe for any securities or the solicitation of any vote or
approval in any jurisdiction, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer
of securities in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law. No offer
of securities will be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the
requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act.
IMPORTANT ADDITIONAL INFORMATION WILL BE FILED WITH THE SEC
In connection with the contemplated transaction, Clariant intends to file a
registration statement on Form F-4 with the SEC that will include the Proxy
Statement/Prospectus of Huntsman. The Proxy Statement/Prospectus will also be
sent or given to Huntsman stockholders and will contain important information
about the contemplated transaction. INVESTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ
THE PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS AND OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED OR TO BE FILED
WITH THE SEC CAREFULLY WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN
IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT CLARIANT, HUNTSMAN, THE CONTEMPLATED TRANSACTION AND
RELATED MATTERS. Investors and shareholders will be able to obtain free copies
of the Proxy Statement/Prospectus (when available) and other documents filed
with the SEC by Clariant and Huntsman through the website maintained by the SEC
at www.sec.gov.
PARTICIPANTS IN THE SOLICITATION
Huntsman and its directors and executive officers may be deemed to be
participants in the solicitation of proxies from Huntsman investors and
shareholders in connection with the contemplated transaction. Information about
Huntsman's directors and executive officers is set forth in its proxy statement
for its 2017 Annual Meeting of Stockholders and its annual report on Form 10-K
for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016. These documents may be obtained for
free at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Additional information regarding the
interests of participants in the solicitation of proxies in connection with the
contemplated transactions will be included in the Proxy Statement/ Prospectus
that Huntsman intends to file with the SEC.
Date: 08/15/2017
