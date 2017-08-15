Clariant AG: HuntsmanClariant Deal Continues to Move Forward: Narrow "Second Request" for Additional Information Received from Federal Trade Commission

* Not Expected to Delay Merger







Muttenz, August 15, 2017 - Clariant AG is pleased to announce progress towards

satisfying the regulatory approval condition to closing its merger of equals

with Huntsman Corporation. The United States Federal Trade Commission, which

reviews the antitrust implications of certain business combinations, late

yesterday delivered a second request for information to the parties relating to

just two products - sodium isethionate, used in personal care products like soap

and shampoos, and a polyetheramine product used in certain construction and

additive/paint and ink applications. These products accounted for less than USD

24 million in total revenues of each of the two companies in the United States

in 2016, and Clariant is confident that the parties will be able to satisfy any

FTC concerns on a timeline consistent with the merger, which we continue to

expect to close around year-end.



The regulatory clearance process continues to move forward in other

jurisdictions as well and we continue to move forward on this timeline.





Clariant is a globally leading specialty chemicals company, based in Muttenz

near Basel/Switzerland. On 31 December 2016 the company employed a total

workforce of 17 442. In the financial year 2016, Clariant recorded sales of CHF

5.847 billion for its continuing businesses. The company reports in four

business areas: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources, and Plastics &

Coatings. Clariant's corporate strategy is based on five pillars: focus on

innovation through R&D, add value with sustainability, reposition portfolio,

intensify growth, and increase profitability.







