Prothena to Present New Research on Cardiac Biomarker NT-proBNP in AL Amyloidosis at HFSA Annual Meeting

DUBLIN, Ireland, Aug. 15, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prothena Corporation plc
(Nasdaq:PRTA), a late-stage clinical biotechnology company focused on the
discovery, development and commercialization of novel protein immunotherapies,
today announced that new clinical and preclinical research on the cardiac
biomarker NT-proBNP will be presented in both oral and poster sessions at the
Heart Failure Society of America (HFSA) Annual Scientific Meeting to be held
September 16 - 19 in Dallas, Texas. NT-proBNP is a cardiac biomarker that has
been consistently shown, in multiple independent studies, to be predictive of
survival in patients with AL amyloidosis (Merlini, et. al, Leukemia, 2016).
New preclinical data demonstrating that misfolded light chains promote oxidative
stress and cellular toxicity and increase NT-proBNP production in cardiomyocytes
will be highlighted in oral and poster sessions. The findings provide
mechanistic insight into how misfolded light chain protein induces
cardiotoxicity and support the relationship between lowering of NT-proBNP and
improved survival in patients with AL amyloidosis.
(Abstract #017) Aggregated Light Chain Increases Brain Natriuretic Peptide
Expression and Induces Oxidative Stress Response in Cardiomyocytes
* Presenter: Stephen J. Tam, Senior Scientist, Prothena
* Session: Rapid Fire Abstract Session I
* Date and Time: Sunday, September 17, 1:00 PM, CT
* Location: Gaylord Texan Hotel and Convention Center, Grapevine 1-3
* The abstract will also be presented as a poster in the Exhibit Hall,
Saturday, September 16 - Monday, September 18
In addition, new outcomes research that demonstrates NT-proBNP response is
associated with clinically meaningful improvements in health-related quality of
life in patients with AL amyloidosis will also be presented in a poster session.
The research supports that NT-proBNP may be useful as a surrogate for clinical
measures such as health-related quality of life.
(Abstract #319) Improvements in Cardiac Biomarkers are Associated with Better
Health Related Quality of Life in Patients with Light Chain Amyloidosis
* Presenter: Tiffany Quock, Director, Health Economics and Outcomes Research,
Prothena
* Session: Quality of Care / Outcomes
* Date and Time: Saturday, September 16, 6:15 - 7:15 PM, CT
* Location: Gaylord Texan Hotel and Convention Center, Exhibit Hall
About NEOD001
NEOD001 is an investigational first-in-class antibody that specifically targets
disease-causing misfolded light chain aggregates in AL amyloidosis. There are
two ongoing global clinical studies for NEOD001. The PRONTO study, a global,
Phase 2b, double-blind, placebo-controlled, registration-directed study, will
evaluate NEOD001 vs. placebo in previously-treated patients with AL amyloidosis
and persistent cardiac dysfunction, and will assess best response over 12 months
of the cardiac biomarker NT-proBNP, defined by the consensus criteria of NT-
proBNP change, in addition to other biomarker, quality of life and functional
endpoints. The VITAL Amyloidosis Study, a global, Phase 3, double-blind,
placebo-controlled, registrational study, is evaluating NEOD001 vs. placebo in
newly-diagnosed, treatment-naïve patients with AL amyloidosis and cardiac
dysfunction, with both arms of the study receiving standard of care. The VITAL
study will assess a composite endpoint of all-cause mortality or cardiac
hospitalizations in addition to biomarker, quality of life and functional
endpoints. More information on the PRONTO study and The VITAL Amyloidosis Study
is available at www.clinicaltrials.gov, by searching NCT #02632786 for PRONTO,
and NCT #02312206 for VITAL or www.clinicaltrialsregister.eu, by searching
EudraCT #2015-004318-14 for PRONTO, and EudraCT #2014-003865-11 for VITAL.
About AL Amyloidosis
Systemic amyloidoses are a complex group of diseases caused by tissue deposition
of misfolded proteins that result in progressive organ damage. AL amyloidosis,
the most common type, is a rare, progressive, and typically fatal disease caused
by extracellular deposition of misfolded immunoglobulin light chains. An excess
of light chains prone to misfolding are produced by clonal plasma cells.
Soluble toxic aggregates and deposited fibrils (amyloid) lead to progressive
failure of vital organs including the heart, kidneys and nervous system, causing
significant morbidity and mortality. It is estimated that approximately 30,000 -
45,000 patients in the U.S. and Europe suffer from this disease. There are no
approved treatments for AL amyloidosis, although patients may be treated with
off-label therapies directed at the plasma cell dyscrasia. There is a large
unmet need for therapies that specifically target soluble toxic aggregates and
deposited fibrils, thereby improving vital organ function. For more information
on AL amyloidosis, please visit the websites of the Amyloidosis Support
Groups, The Amyloidosis Research Consortium, and the Amyloidosis Foundation.
About Prothena
Prothena Corporation plc is a global, late-stage clinical biotechnology company
establishing fully-integrated research, development and commercial capabilities.
Fueled by its deep scientific understanding built over decades of research in
protein misfolding and cell adhesion - the root causes of many serious or
currently untreatable amyloid and inflammatory diseases - Prothena seeks to
fundamentally change the course of progressive diseases associated with this
biology. The Company's pipeline of antibody therapeutic candidates targets a
number of indications including AL amyloidosis (NEOD001), Parkinson's disease
and other related synucleinopathies (PRX002/RG7935), inflammatory diseases,
including psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis (PRX003), and ATTR amyloidosis
(PRX004). The Company continues discovery of additional novel therapeutic
candidates where its deep scientific understanding of disease pathology can be
leveraged. For more information, please visit the Company's website
at www.prothena.com.
Forward-looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements relate
to, among other things, the relationship between amyloid light chain toxicity
and NT-proBNP production; the correlation between NT-proBNP and health-related
quality of life; the relationship between lowering of NT-proBNP and improved
survival in patients with AL amyloidosis; and whetherNT-proBNP may be useful as
a surrogate for clinical measures such as health-related quality of life. These
statements are based on estimates, projections and assumptions that may prove
not to be accurate, and actual results could differ materially from those
anticipated due to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors,
including but not limited to the risks, uncertainties and other factors
described in the "Risk Factors" sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed
with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 27, 2017 and our
subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC. Prothena
undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements
contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or
changes in Prothena's expectations.
Media & Investor Contact:
Ellen Rose, Head of Communications
650-922-2405, ellen.rose(at)prothena.com
