H1 2017: Tecan with significant increase in order entry and strong sales growth in the Life Sciences Business

H1 2017: Tecan with significant increase in order entry and strong sales growth

in the Life Sciences Business

Financial results for the first half of 2017

* Order entry of CHF 291.2 million (H1 2016: CHF 250.6 million)



* Growth of 16.7% in local currencies or 16.2% in Swiss francs

* Double-digit increase in both business segments

* Sales of CHF 253.3 million (H1 2016: CHF 235.3 million)



* Growth of 8.0% in local currencies or 7.7% in Swiss francs

* Organic growth of 3.4% in local currencies despite higher basis for

comparison due to positive one-time effect in the prior-year period

* Strong growth in the Life Sciences Business

* Operating profit before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of CHF 41.3

million (H1 2016: CHF 37.9 million)



* EBITDA margin of 16.3% (H1 2016: 16.1%), including acquisition-related

costs and reduced margins associated with acquisitions

* Net profit of CHF 25.7 million (H1 2016: CHF 23.5 million)



* Net profit margin including integration costs of 10.1% (H1 2016: 10.0%)

* Increase in earnings per share by 8.8% to CHF 2.22 (H1 2016: CHF 2.04)

* Cash flow from operating activities of CHF 31.7 million (H1 2016: CHF 64.9

million; including a reimbursement of development costs)

* Outlook for full-year 2017 confirmed

Operating performance in the first half of 2017

* Considerable progress with the integration of SPEware Corporation (now Tecan

SP, Inc.), which was acquired in September 2016

* Acquisition of Pulssar Technologies S.A.S. in February 2017 to expand the

technology portfolio in the Partnering Business

* Launch of a new platform development project with DiaSorin in the Partnering



Business



Männedorf, Switzerland, August 16, 2017 - The Tecan Group (SIX Swiss Exchange:

TECN) posted a significant increase in order entry and strong sales growth in

the Life Sciences Business in the first half of 2017.

Tecan CEO David Martyr commented: "Tecan's sales have developed well, once

again, in the current financial year. The strong growth in our end-customer

business, the Life Sciences Business, and in the components business, as part of

the Partnering Business, was particularly pleasing. In China we continued to

achieve high growth rates in both business segments. We were also able to

considerably improve our net profit despite the inclusion of acquisition-related

integration costs. Overall, the performance is fully in line with our

expectations."

Financial results for the first half of 2017

Order entry increased by 16.7% in local currencies to CHF 291.2 million in the

first six months of the year (H1 2016: CHF 250.6 million), corresponding to a

growth of 16.2% in Swiss francs. Both business segments contributed with double-

digit growth rates. On an organic basis, excluding the new companies SPEware

(now Tecan SP, Inc.) and Pulssar Technologies S.A.S., orders in the first half

rose by 12.5% in local currencies and by 12.0% in Swiss francs. SPEware has been

consolidated in the financial statements of the Tecan Group since October 2016;

Pulssar since March 2017 part of the Group, also making a small contribution in

the period under review. Due to strong order entry, which exceeded sales

considerably, the order backlog grew as of June 30, 2017.

Sales climbed by 8.0% in local currencies or 7.7% in Swiss francs to CHF 253.3

million in the first half of the year (H1 2016: CHF 235.3 million). This

corresponds to organic growth of 3.4% in local currencies and 3.1% in Swiss

francs year-on-year. In the first half of 2016, the Partnering Business

benefited from a positive one-time effect as a corporate customer placed the

last major order for a phasing-out platform. The Life Sciences Business again

posted strong growth and was more than able to offset this effect.

The operating profit before depreciation and amortization (earnings before

interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization; EBITDA) rose by 8.8% to CHF 41.3

million in the reporting period (H1 2016: CHF 37.9 million). The EBITDA margin

improved to 16.3% of sales (H1 2016: 16.1%) including integration costs

associated with acquisitions. The slight improvement in margin, which was

already achieved in the first six months of the year, was driven by positive

volume and price effects as well as efficiency improvements in operations and in

research and development.

The net profit for the first half of 2017 increased by 9.6% to CHF 25.7 million

(H1 2016: CHF 23.5 million) compared to the prior-year period, despite the

booking of slightly higher integration costs associated with the acquisitions of

Sias, SPEware and Pulssar. The net profit margin in the first half of 2017

reached 10.1% of sales (H1 2016: 10.0%), while earnings per share were CHF 2.22

(H1 2016: CHF 2.04)

The cash flow from operating activities was CHF 31.7 million and below the same

period of 2016, during which a further partial reimbursement of development

costs by an OEM partner was booked (H1 2016: CHF 64.9 million), thus, cash flow

from operating activities corresponded to 12.5 % of sales in the first six

months of 2017.



Information by business segment

Life Sciences Business (end-customer business)

Sales in the Life Sciences Business increased by 18.2% in local currencies to

CHF 138.2 million (H1 2016: CHF 117.7 million) in the first half of the year and

were 17.4% above the prior-year period in Swiss francs. On an organic basis,

excluding first-time consolidation of sales by SPEware (now Tecan SP), the

revenue in the first half of 2017 rose by 9.5% in local currencies. Growth was

broad based, with contributions from a broad range of instrument platforms, the

service business and further strong growth in consumables. Amongst the regions,

China again stood out with a high growth rate. Order entry in the Life Sciences

Business grew in line with sales, both in organic terms and including Tecan SP.

Operating profit in this segment rose by 46.5% to CHF 17.8 million (H1 2016:

CHF 12.2 million). This positive performance is primarily a result of sales

growth as well as further efficiency gains. The operating profit margin improved

by 250 basis points to 12.4% of sales (H1 2016: 9.9%).

Partnering Business (OEM business)

The Partnering Business generated sales of CHF 115.1 million during the period

under review (H1 2016: CHF 117.6 million), which corresponds to a decline of

2.1% in local currencies and in Swiss francs against the high base level in the

prior-year period, when sales development benefited from the last major order

for an expiring instrument platform. The absence of sales of the phased-out

instrument platform was almost offset by new instrument platforms as well as

strong growth in the components business, services and consumables. By contrast,

order entry in the Partnering Business increased at a double-digit percentage

rate in the first half of 2017. The acquisition of Pulssar technologies, which

has been consolidated in the financial statements since March 1, 2017, had only

a limited impact on sales. On an organic basis, excluding sales by Pulssar,

revenue in the first half of 2017 fell by 2.6% year-on-year in local currencies.

The segment's operating profit in the period under review was CHF 19.0 million

(H1 2016: CHF 20.9 million). The operating profit margin was down on the prior-

year period at 16.4% of sales (H1 2016: 17.7%) mainly due to the lower sales

volume and the product mix.



Additional information

Regional development

In Europe, sales in the first six months of 2017 fell by 13.1% in local

currencies and by 14.0% in Swiss francs compared to the same period last year.

This development was mainly due to the positive one-time effect in the

Partnering Business in the prior-year period and the associated high comparative

base. By contrast, the Life Sciences Business recorded strong growth in this

region.

In North America, sales in the first half grew by 31.7% in local currencies and

by 33.0% in Swiss francs. The Life Sciences Business posted strong growth in

this region as a result of both a solid organic increase in sales and the first-

time contribution of SPEware products. The Partnering Business also generated

significant double-digit growth here, including a strong contribution from the

components business.

In Asia, Tecan achieved an overall considerable increase in sales of 16.1% in

local currencies and 15.0% in Swiss francs. Both segments contributed with a

double-digit rise in sales, driven once again by a particularly strong growth in

China.

Recurring sales of services and consumables

Recurring sales of services and consumables increased in the first half of 2017

by 26.0% in local currencies and 25.5% in Swiss francs, supported both by strong

organic growth and the first-time contribution of SPEware consumables. Recurring

sales therefore amounted to 44.7% of total sales (H1 2016: 38.3%), their highest

level to date. Services (including spare parts) accounted for 23.1% of total

sales, while consumables (plastics and reagents) accounted for 21.6%.

Operating performance in the first half of 2017

Tecan made considerable progress with the integration of US-based SPEware

Corporation (now Tecan SP, Inc.) in the first half of 2017. The company, which

was acquired in September 2016, is a leading provider for mass spectrometry

sample preparation solutions. Preparations were made during the period under

review for joint marketing of solutions in which established Tecan automation

platforms and Tecan SP technologies complement one another perfectly. Tecan SP

products were previously mainly successful in North America and in the future

will benefit from the Tecan Group's strong global distribution structure. The

European marketing launch is scheduled for the second half of 2017.

Tecan also made good progress with the integration of the French company Pulssar

Technologies S.A.S., which was acquired in March 2017. Pulssar precision pumps

expand the technology portfolio of Tecan's component business in the Partnering

Business and meet application-specific customer needs in various market

segments. Preparations are currently underway to relocate Pulssar production

from Paris to San Jose, California, where Tecan traditionally develops and

manufactures components.

As announced at the end of June, Tecan is launching a joint project in its

Partnering Business with Italian partner DiaSorin to develop a new platform. The

new platform will provide a complete sample to result system for molecular

diagnostics. Under the project, DiaSorin will make use of Tecan's Fluent(®)

Laboratory Automation Solution as its nucleic acid extraction platform. DiaSorin

is among the global leaders in diagnostics.

Strong balance sheet - high equity ratio

Tecan's equity ratio reached 67.9% as of June 30, 2017 (December

31, 2016: 66.2%). Net liquidity (cash and cash equivalents minus bank

liabilities and loans) reached CHF 243.9 million (December 31, 2016: CHF 242.3

million). The company's share capital was CHF 1,164,778 as at the reporting date

of June 30, 2017 (December 31, 2016: CHF 1,154,137), consisting of 11,647,777

registered shares with a nominal value of CHF 0.10.

At the Tecan Group Annual General Meeting on April 11, 2017, shareholders

approved an unchanged dividend of CHF 1.75 per share. The payout of dividends of

CHF 20.3 million in total took place on April 19, 2017.

Outlook for full-year 2017 confirmed

For fiscal year 2017, Tecan continues to anticipate Group sales growth of more

than 6% in local currencies. The reported EBITDA margin is still expected to

expand to over 18% of sales, including acquisition-related costs in a mid-

single-digit million Swiss franc amount.

These expectations regarding profitability are based on an average exchange rate

forecast for full-year 2017 of one euro equaling CHF 1.07 and one US dollar

equaling CHF 0.99 and exclude contributions from future acquisitions.

Financial Report and Webcast

The full 2017 Interim Report can be accessed on the company's website

www.tecan.com under Investor Relations. An iPad app for the Tecan Financial

Reports is also available from the App Store.

Tecan will hold a conference call to discuss the results for the first half of

2017 today at 10:00 a.m. (CEST). The presentation will also be relayed by live

audio webcast, which interested parties can access at www.tecan.com. A link to

the webcast will be provided immediately prior to the event.

The dial-in numbers for the conference call are as follows:

For participants from Europe: +41 (0)58 310 50 00 or +44 (0)203 059 5862 (UK)

For participants from the US: +1 (1) 631 570 5613

Participants should if possible dial in 15 minutes before the start of the

event.

Key upcoming dates

* The 2017 Annual Report will be published on March 14, 2018.

* The Annual General Meeting of Tecan's shareholders will take place on April

17, 2018.





About Tecan

Tecan (www.tecan.com) is a leading global provider of laboratory instruments and

solutions in biopharmaceuticals, forensics and clinical diagnostics. The company

specializes in the development, production and distribution of automated

workflow solutions for laboratories in the life sciences sector. Its clients

include pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, university research

departments, and forensic and diagnostic laboratories. As an original equipment

manufacturer (OEM), Tecan is also a leader in developing and manufacturing OEM

instruments and components that are then distributed by partner companies.

Founded in Switzerland in 1980, the company has manufacturing, research and

development sites in both Europe and North America and maintains a sales and

service network in 52 countries. In 2016, Tecan generated sales of

CHF 506 million (USD 511 million; EUR 464 million). Registered shares of Tecan

Group are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange (TECN; ISIN CH0012100191).





For further information:



Tecan Group



Dr. Rudolf Eugster Martin Brändle



Chief Financial Officer Vice President, Communications & Investor Relations

Investor Relations



investor(at)tecan.com Tel. +41 (0) 44 922 84 30



www.tecan.com Fax +41 (0) 44 922 88 89













Press Release with Financial Tables:

http://hugin.info/100384/R/2127363/812361.pdf







