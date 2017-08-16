New ThromboGenics' Ocriplasmin Clinical and Health Economic Data Presented at ASRS 2017 Annual Scientific Meeting in Boston

Leuven, Belgium, 16 August 2017 - ThromboGenics NV (Euronext Brussels: THR), a

biotechnology company developing novel treatments for diabetic eye disease,

announced today that further ocriplasmin clinical and health economic data was

presented at the 35th Annual Scientific Meeting of the American Society of

Retina Specialists (ASRS). The meeting was held from August 11th through August

15th, 2017 in Boston, MA.



The first poster presentation was 'Comparison of Visual Results in Patients

Receiving Vitrectomy for Macular Hole in One Eye and Ocriplasmin for

Vitreomacular Traction in the Fellow Eye' by Arshad M. Khanani, Greggory Gahn,

Victor Gonzalez, Joseph Markoff, Hamzah Khalaf.



Arshad M. Khanani MD, MA, Managing Partner and Director of Clinical Research,

Sierra Eye Associates and Clinical Associate Professor, University of Nevada,

Reno presented the results from his retrospective analysis designed to determine

the difference in best-corrected visual acuity (BCVA) in patients receiving a

pars plana vitrectomy (PPV) in the eye with full-thickness macular hole (FTMH)

and ocriplasmin for the fellow eye with vitreomacular traction (VMT) but no

FTMH.



In his conclusion, Dr Khanani commented: "Patients who underwent PPV for FTMH

benefited from early ocriplasmin treatment in their other eye with VMT that had

not progressed to FTMH. Administering ocriplasmin to these patients could

potentially avoid development of FTMH in the VMT eye thus avoiding a second

PPV."



The second poster presentation, entitled 'Budget Impact Analysis of Ocriplasmin

for the Treatment of Vitreomacular Traction in the United States' by Peter

Kaiser, Tiffany M. Yu, Pravin U. Dugel, Julia A. Haller, Rohit Varma, Renée JG

Arnold presented data from the OASIS randomized trial, a 2-year follow-up study



evaluating Ocriplasmin for the treatment of symptomatic VMA (VMT) including

macular hole.



Peter K. Kaiser, MD, Department of Ophthalmology, Cole Eye Institute, Cleveland

Clinic, Cleveland, OH, presented a new budget impact model that was developed in

accordance with the principles of good practice published by the International

Society for Pharmacoeconomics and Outcomes Research.



Dr Kaiser concluded: "The use of ocriplasmin injections for VMT may be

affordable to US health plans, as its costs could be offset by an expected

reduction in the number of PPVs and a reduction in overall complications. Future

research on the cost-effectiveness of ocriplasmin in patients with VMT will be

forthcoming to further determine the economic impact of ocriplasmin injections."











About ThromboGenics



ThromboGenics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative

treatments for diabetic eye disease. The company's pipeline of disease modifying

drug candidates is targeting the key segments of the diabetic eye disease

market.



ThromboGenics is currently enrolling patients in a Phase II clinical study

evaluating THR- 317, a PIGF inhibitor that is being developed for the treatment

of diabetic macular edema, as a stand-alone or as a combination therapy with

anti-VEGF treatments.



ThromboGenics is also conducting a Phase II clinical trial evaluating multiple

doses of THR-409 (ocriplasmin) to induce a total Posterior Vitreous Detachment

in patients with Non-Proliferative Diabetic Retinopathy (NPDR).



In addition, THR-149, a plasma kallikrein inhibitor, which has resulted from

research collaboration with Bicycle Therapeutics, and THR-687, an integrin

antagonist, which was inlicensed from Galapagos, are in late stage pre-clinical

development.



ThromboGenics pioneered a new drug category of pharmacological vitreolysis with

JETREA® (ocriplasmin) which is now approved for the treatment of vitreomacular

traction in 54 countries worldwide. ThromboGenics is commercializing JETREA® via

its subsidiary ThromboGenics, Inc. in the US. Novartis commercializes JETREA®

outside the United States.



ThromboGenics is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium, and is listed on the NYSE

Euronext Brussels exchange under the symbol THR. More info available at

www.thrombogenics.com



Important information about forward-looking statements



Certain statements in this press release may be considered "forward-looking".

Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, and,

accordingly, entail and are influenced by various risks and uncertainties. The

Company therefore cannot provide any assurance that such forward-looking

statements will materialize and does not assume an obligation to update or

revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information,

future events or any other reason. Additional information concerning risks and

uncertainties affecting the business and other factors that could cause actual

results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement is contained in

the Company's Annual Report.



This press release does not constitute an offer or invitation for the sale or

purchase of securities or assets of ThromboGenics in any jurisdiction. No

securities of ThromboGenics may be offered or sold within the United States

without registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or in

compliance with an exemption therefrom, and in accordance with any applicable

U.S. state securities laws.









