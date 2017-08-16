New ThromboGenics' Ocriplasmin Clinical and Health Economic Data Presented at ASRS 2017 Annual Scientific Meeting in Boston

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Leuven, Belgium, 16 August 2017 - ThromboGenics NV (Euronext Brussels: THR), a
biotechnology company developing novel treatments for diabetic eye disease,
announced today that further ocriplasmin clinical and health economic data was
presented at the 35th Annual Scientific Meeting of the American Society of
Retina Specialists (ASRS). The meeting was held from August 11th through August
15th, 2017 in Boston, MA.
The first poster presentation was 'Comparison of Visual Results in Patients
Receiving Vitrectomy for Macular Hole in One Eye and Ocriplasmin for
Vitreomacular Traction in the Fellow Eye' by Arshad M. Khanani, Greggory Gahn,
Victor Gonzalez, Joseph Markoff, Hamzah Khalaf.
Arshad M. Khanani MD, MA, Managing Partner and Director of Clinical Research,
Sierra Eye Associates and Clinical Associate Professor, University of Nevada,
Reno presented the results from his retrospective analysis designed to determine
the difference in best-corrected visual acuity (BCVA) in patients receiving a
pars plana vitrectomy (PPV) in the eye with full-thickness macular hole (FTMH)
and ocriplasmin for the fellow eye with vitreomacular traction (VMT) but no
FTMH.
In his conclusion, Dr Khanani commented: "Patients who underwent PPV for FTMH
benefited from early ocriplasmin treatment in their other eye with VMT that had
not progressed to FTMH. Administering ocriplasmin to these patients could
potentially avoid development of FTMH in the VMT eye thus avoiding a second
PPV."
The second poster presentation, entitled 'Budget Impact Analysis of Ocriplasmin
for the Treatment of Vitreomacular Traction in the United States' by Peter
Kaiser, Tiffany M. Yu, Pravin U. Dugel, Julia A. Haller, Rohit Varma, Renée JG
Arnold presented data from the OASIS randomized trial, a 2-year follow-up study
evaluating Ocriplasmin for the treatment of symptomatic VMA (VMT) including
macular hole.
Peter K. Kaiser, MD, Department of Ophthalmology, Cole Eye Institute, Cleveland
Clinic, Cleveland, OH, presented a new budget impact model that was developed in
accordance with the principles of good practice published by the International
Society for Pharmacoeconomics and Outcomes Research.
Dr Kaiser concluded: "The use of ocriplasmin injections for VMT may be
affordable to US health plans, as its costs could be offset by an expected
reduction in the number of PPVs and a reduction in overall complications. Future
research on the cost-effectiveness of ocriplasmin in patients with VMT will be
forthcoming to further determine the economic impact of ocriplasmin injections."
For further information please contact:
+----------------------------------------+-------------------------------------+
|ThromboGenics |Citigate Dewe Rogerson |
|Wouter Piepers, |David Dible/Sylvie Berrebi/Isabelle|
|Global Head of Corporate Communications|Andrews |
|& IR |Tel: +44 20 7282 9571 |
|+32 16 75 13 10 / +32 478 33 56 32 |thrombogenics(at)citigatedr.co.uk |
|wouter.piepers(at)thrombogenics.com | |
+----------------------------------------+-------------------------------------+
About ThromboGenics
ThromboGenics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative
treatments for diabetic eye disease. The company's pipeline of disease modifying
drug candidates is targeting the key segments of the diabetic eye disease
market.
ThromboGenics is currently enrolling patients in a Phase II clinical study
evaluating THR- 317, a PIGF inhibitor that is being developed for the treatment
of diabetic macular edema, as a stand-alone or as a combination therapy with
anti-VEGF treatments.
ThromboGenics is also conducting a Phase II clinical trial evaluating multiple
doses of THR-409 (ocriplasmin) to induce a total Posterior Vitreous Detachment
in patients with Non-Proliferative Diabetic Retinopathy (NPDR).
In addition, THR-149, a plasma kallikrein inhibitor, which has resulted from
research collaboration with Bicycle Therapeutics, and THR-687, an integrin
antagonist, which was inlicensed from Galapagos, are in late stage pre-clinical
development.
ThromboGenics pioneered a new drug category of pharmacological vitreolysis with
JETREA® (ocriplasmin) which is now approved for the treatment of vitreomacular
traction in 54 countries worldwide. ThromboGenics is commercializing JETREA® via
its subsidiary ThromboGenics, Inc. in the US. Novartis commercializes JETREA®
outside the United States.
ThromboGenics is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium, and is listed on the NYSE
Euronext Brussels exchange under the symbol THR. More info available at
www.thrombogenics.com
Important information about forward-looking statements
Certain statements in this press release may be considered "forward-looking".
Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, and,
accordingly, entail and are influenced by various risks and uncertainties. The
Company therefore cannot provide any assurance that such forward-looking
statements will materialize and does not assume an obligation to update or
revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information,
future events or any other reason. Additional information concerning risks and
uncertainties affecting the business and other factors that could cause actual
results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement is contained in
the Company's Annual Report.
This press release does not constitute an offer or invitation for the sale or
purchase of securities or assets of ThromboGenics in any jurisdiction. No
securities of ThromboGenics may be offered or sold within the United States
without registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or in
compliance with an exemption therefrom, and in accordance with any applicable
U.S. state securities laws.
