Curetis Announces Management Board Changes
- New roles for Andreas Boos, Chris Bernard and Dr. Achim Plum
Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and Holzgerlingen, Germany, August 16, 2017;
published at 7 am CET -- Curetis N.V. (the "Company" and, together with Curetis
GmbH, "Curetis"), a developer of next-level molecular diagnostic solutions,
today announced several changes in its Management Board, effective as of today.
Andreas Boos, CTO and co-founder of Curetis, is stepping down from the
Management Board of Curetis N.V. to focus on his role as the group's CTO and
program director for the Gyronimo platform development. Andreas will continue to
serve as one of the managing directors of Curetis GmbH. This move is part of the
continuing evolution of Curetis' organization towards a more commercially driven
enterprise.
Chris Bernard, President and CEO of Curetis USA Inc, has been appointed as
Executive VP of Global Sales, assuming direct management responsibility for the
EMEA sales organization. He will report directly to Curetis N.V. CEO Oliver
Schacht and will inform the Supervisory Board on all sales-related matters.
Dr. Achim Plum, COO of Curetis, will assume the role of Chief Business Officer
(CBO) for Curetis N.V. He will continue to lead EMEA marketing, customer service
& support, scientific affairs, and global business development. In addition, he
is serving as one of the managing directors of Ares Genetics GmbH in Vienna to
accelerate and drive the partnering and development of GEAR related programs
forward.
"The changes in our Management Board reflect the increasing commercial focus of
the company," said Dr. Oliver Schacht, CEO of Curetis. "The new roles and
responsibilities of Andreas, Chris and Achim will enable us to maximize the
value of our recent product and technology additions."
Disclaimer
CAUTION - Investigational device. Limited by Federal (or United States) law to
investigational use. The information contained in this communication does not
constitute nor imply an offer to sell or transfer any product, and no product
based on the Curetis Unyvero technology is currently available for sale in the
United States of America or Canada. The analytical and clinical performance
characteristics of any Curetis Unyvero product which may be sold at some future
point in time in the U.S. have not yet been established.
About Curetis
Founded in 2007, Curetis is a molecular diagnostics company which focuses on the
development and commercialization of reliable, fast and cost-effective products
for diagnosing severe infectious diseases. The diagnostic solutions of Curetis
enable rapid multi-parameter pathogen and antibiotic resistance marker detection
in only a few hours, a process that today can take up to days or even weeks with
other techniques.
To date, Curetis has raised EUR 44.3 million in an IPO on Euronext Amsterdam and
Euronext Brussels and private equity funds of over EUR 63.5 million.
Furthermore, Curetis has entered into a debt financing facility with EIB for up
to EUR 25 million. The company is based in Holzgerlingen near Stuttgart,
Germany. Curetis collaborates with Heraeus Medical, pharmaceutical companies,
and has entered into several international distribution agreements covering many
countries across Europe, the Middle East and Asia.
In 2017, Curetis established Ares Genetics GmbH, a wholly-owned subsidiary of
Curetis GmbH in Vienna, Austria. Ares Genetics is dedicated to maximizing the
R&D and related scientific and business opportunities of the GEAR assets
acquired in 2016 for the entire Curetis Group.
For further information, please visit www.curetis.com.
Legal Disclaimer
This document constitutes neither an offer to buy nor to subscribe securities
and neither this document nor any part of it should form the basis of any
investment decision in Curetis.
The information contained in this press release has been carefully prepared.
However, Curetis bears and assumes no liability of whatever kind for the
correctness and completeness of the information provided herein. Curetis does
not assume an obligation of whatever kind to update or correct information
contained in this press release whether as a result of new information, future
events or for other reasons.
This press release includes statements that are, or may be deemed to be,
"forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements can be identified
by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes",
"estimates", "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "may", "will", or "should",
and include statements Curetis makes concerning the intended results of its
strategy. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and
uncertainties and readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements
are not guarantees of future performance. Curetis' actual results may differ
materially from those predicted by the forward-looking statements. Curetis
undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking
statements, except as may be required by law.
Contact details
Curetis
Max-Eyth-Str. 42
71088 Holzgerlingen, Germany
Tel. +49 7031 49195-10
pr(at)curetis.com or ir(at)curetis.com
www.curetis.com - www.unyvero.com
International Media & Investor Inquiries
akampion
Dr. Ludger Wess / Ines-Regina Buth
Managing Partners
info((at))akampion.com
Tel. +49 40 88 16 59 64
Tel. +49 30 23 63 27 68
U.S. Media & Investor Inquiries
The Ruth Group
Lee Roth
lroth(at)theruthgroup.com
Tel. +1 646 536 7012
