Curetis Announces Management Board Changes

- New roles for Andreas Boos, Chris Bernard and Dr. Achim Plum





Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and Holzgerlingen, Germany, August 16, 2017;

published at 7 am CET -- Curetis N.V. (the "Company" and, together with Curetis

GmbH, "Curetis"), a developer of next-level molecular diagnostic solutions,

today announced several changes in its Management Board, effective as of today.



Andreas Boos, CTO and co-founder of Curetis, is stepping down from the

Management Board of Curetis N.V. to focus on his role as the group's CTO and

program director for the Gyronimo platform development. Andreas will continue to

serve as one of the managing directors of Curetis GmbH. This move is part of the

continuing evolution of Curetis' organization towards a more commercially driven

enterprise.



Chris Bernard, President and CEO of Curetis USA Inc, has been appointed as

Executive VP of Global Sales, assuming direct management responsibility for the

EMEA sales organization. He will report directly to Curetis N.V. CEO Oliver

Schacht and will inform the Supervisory Board on all sales-related matters.



Dr. Achim Plum, COO of Curetis, will assume the role of Chief Business Officer

(CBO) for Curetis N.V. He will continue to lead EMEA marketing, customer service

& support, scientific affairs, and global business development. In addition, he

is serving as one of the managing directors of Ares Genetics GmbH in Vienna to

accelerate and drive the partnering and development of GEAR related programs

forward.



"The changes in our Management Board reflect the increasing commercial focus of

the company," said Dr. Oliver Schacht, CEO of Curetis. "The new roles and



responsibilities of Andreas, Chris and Achim will enable us to maximize the

value of our recent product and technology additions."







CAUTION - Investigational device. Limited by Federal (or United States) law to

investigational use. The information contained in this communication does not

constitute nor imply an offer to sell or transfer any product, and no product

based on the Curetis Unyvero technology is currently available for sale in the

United States of America or Canada. The analytical and clinical performance

characteristics of any Curetis Unyvero product which may be sold at some future

point in time in the U.S. have not yet been established.





About Curetis



Founded in 2007, Curetis is a molecular diagnostics company which focuses on the

development and commercialization of reliable, fast and cost-effective products

for diagnosing severe infectious diseases. The diagnostic solutions of Curetis

enable rapid multi-parameter pathogen and antibiotic resistance marker detection

in only a few hours, a process that today can take up to days or even weeks with

other techniques.



To date, Curetis has raised EUR 44.3 million in an IPO on Euronext Amsterdam and

Euronext Brussels and private equity funds of over EUR 63.5 million.

Furthermore, Curetis has entered into a debt financing facility with EIB for up

to EUR 25 million. The company is based in Holzgerlingen near Stuttgart,

Germany. Curetis collaborates with Heraeus Medical, pharmaceutical companies,

and has entered into several international distribution agreements covering many

countries across Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

In 2017, Curetis established Ares Genetics GmbH, a wholly-owned subsidiary of

Curetis GmbH in Vienna, Austria. Ares Genetics is dedicated to maximizing the

R&D and related scientific and business opportunities of the GEAR assets

acquired in 2016 for the entire Curetis Group.



For further information, please visit www.curetis.com.







Contact details

Curetis

Max-Eyth-Str. 42

71088 Holzgerlingen, Germany

Tel. +49 7031 49195-10

pr(at)curetis.com or ir(at)curetis.com

www.curetis.com - www.unyvero.com



International Media & Investor Inquiries

akampion

Dr. Ludger Wess / Ines-Regina Buth

Managing Partners

info((at))akampion.com

Tel. +49 40 88 16 59 64

Tel. +49 30 23 63 27 68





U.S. Media & Investor Inquiries

The Ruth Group

Lee Roth

lroth(at)theruthgroup.com

Tel. +1 646 536 7012





