Spartherm takes quality to a new level with three-sided, see-through fireplace systems

(PresseBox) - able to make this possible. A pane width of up to one metre is standard in our chimney inserts. And with the special solutions in the Exclusive series, there really are no limits to what we can do!

The key to a beautiful fire is a perfect setting and technical expertise

To ensure that our customers' wishes are turned into a long-lasting and robust reality, our in-house development department is constantly working on technical improvements. The pane frames are perfectly adapted and reduced to a minimum in the Linear 3S/2 and 4S/2 series: A new design with even slimmer door profiles and

printed panes including concealed door mechanism. The SoftClose high-closing mechanism has been technically optimised with roller bearings and weights making the pane easier to move and be pressed even more securely against the seal. Despite the smaller overall dimensions, the combustion chamber sizes have been retained which makes installation even more space-saving and convenient. We are committed to offering our customers functional operability and modern design for the long term.

The refractory clay sets are a particular focal point: The in-house refractory clay facilities ensure optimal properties and an extremely precise fit for the installation and operation of every single fireplace insert format. As such, Spartherm guarantees its customers the quick and exact exchange of individual refractory clay parts at all times and within a short space of time should a part need to be exchanged due to heavy wear.

Spartherm grants a 10-year warranty extension for the body of all standard fireplace inserts.

Since 1 July 2016 Spartherm has been offering all its customers a 10-year warranty extension on the bodies of all fireplace inserts. "For us, it is a matter of course that we pass on our promise of quality directly to our customers", explained Frank Rokossa Managing Director of Sales and Marketing.

Firma: Spartherm Feuerungstechnik GmbH





