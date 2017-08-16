MSC Technologies supplying 30.7 cm (12.1') wide-angle TFT display from Innolux

(PresseBox) - Avnet (NYSE: AVT), has included the new Innolux G121XCE-L01 30.7 cm (12.1?) TFT display in its product range. The display supports XGA resolution with 1024 x 768 pixels, and can display 252k/16.2M colors. The integrated MVA (Multi Vertical Alignment) technology allows viewing angles of 89 degrees from all directions.

The TFT display features a LED backlight with an integrated LED driver. The manufacturer specifies a service life of at least 50,000 hours for the backlight, though typically extending even to 70,000 hours. The display's luminance is 600 cd/m². Its contrast ratio is 1000:1.

With a broad operating temperature range from -30 °C to +85 °C, the G121XCE-L01 is fully capable of handling industrial applications, and is also suitable for use in harsh environments. Potential industrial applications include automation, medical technology, transportation, POS, and infotainment. The display unit's surface is protected by an anti-glare coating with a hardness of 3H. The robust display features a standard 6/8 bit LVDS port. The unit's active display area is 245.8 x 184.3 mm, with outer dimensions of 249.0 x 187.5 mm.

Innolux specifies a minimum availability of five years from start of production for industrial display units.

Sample quantities of the G121XCE-L01 model are available ex stock from MSC Technologies.

About Avnet

From idea to design and from prototype to production, Avnet supports customers at each stage of a product?s lifecycle. A comprehensive portfolio of design and supply chain services makes Avnet the go-to guide for innovators who set the pace for technological change. For nearly a century, Avnet has helped its customers and suppliers around the world realize the transformative possibilities of technology. Learn more about Avnet at www.avnet.com.





MSC Technologies, a company of Avnet (NYSE: AVT), specialises in intelligent embedded and display solutions for a range of different industrial applications. MSC Technologies, based in Stutensee, Germany, represents well-known manufacturers of TFT, touch and passive displays and offers customer-specific display solutions based on in-house technologies. In the embedded sector, MSC Technologies has many years of development and production expertise that ranges from COM Express, Qseven and SMARC 2.0 modules through to complete systems. It also provides wireless, storage and lighting solutions. With its consulting competence and full-service offering, MSC Technologies secures a competitive advantage for its customers with premium-quality solutions and long-term availability. The solution provider's business focuses on Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Spain and Eastern Europe. Avnet Embedded serves customers in other regions. Further information under www.msc-technologies.eu





Company information / Profile:

MSC Technologies, a company of Avnet (NYSE: AVT), specialises in intelligent embedded and display solutions for a range of different industrial applications. MSC Technologies, based in Stutensee, Germany, represents well-known manufacturers of TFT, touch and passive displays and offers customer-specific display solutions based on in-house technologies. In the embedded sector, MSC Technologies has many years of development and production expertise that ranges from COM Express, Qseven and SMARC 2.0 modules through to complete systems. It also provides wireless, storage and lighting solutions. With its consulting competence and full-service offering, MSC Technologies secures a competitive advantage for its customers with premium-quality solutions and long-term availability. The solution provider's business focuses on Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Spain and Eastern Europe. Avnet Embedded serves customers in other regions. Further information under www.msc-technologies.eu





PressRelease by

MSC Technologies GmbH

Date: 08/16/2017 - 09:20

Language: English

News-ID 556712

Character count: 3033

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: MSC Technologies GmbH

Stadt: 6.08.2017 (PresseBox) - MSC Technologies





Number of hits: 66



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease