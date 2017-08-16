RFS to Showcase its Breadth and Depth of Broadcast Expertise as Part of IABM Activities at IBC2017

RFS experts will be available in Hall 4, Level 2 (Amtrium), to explain how RFS simplifies the evolution of broadcast networks

(PresseBox) - PresseBox) - Radio Frequency Systems (RFS), a global designer and manufacturer of cable, antenna and combiner systems providing total-package solutions for wireless and broadcast infrastructure, today announced that its experts will be available at IBC2017, September 15-19, to explain how RFS combines its experience, expertise and portfolio to simplify the evolution of broadcast networks.

RFS is participating in IBC2017 as part of the IABM activities and will showcase its end-to-end broadcast portfolio and time-saving product selection tools as well as its role in key broadcast projects, such as the relocation of broadcast services to One World Trade Center (One WTC) in New York and Project P700 spectrum repacking in the UK.

Contact Hans-Peter Quade at Hans-Peter.Quade(at)rfsworld.com or +491606763060 to book a meeting with one of our experts or drop by our meeting room in the IABM area in Hall 4, Level 2 (Amtrium), to find out more about the following:

?End-to-end solutions for broadcast evolution

RFS provides a truly holistic broadcast portfolio, including antennas, transmission line, switchframes, and filters and combiners, all of which are designed to deliver premium performancein extreme conditions. RFS also provides site surveys and field strength mapping services,system design, manufacturing, project management, installation and commissioning services,making it the ideal choice for all broadcast evolution requirements.

?Time-saving product selection tools

RFS provides a number of software tools that simplify and accelerate planning for complexbroadcast antenna systems. Find out how RFS? antenna selector, combiner selector and filterselector help broadcasters quickly and easily identify the right products for each site.

?Live broadcasting from One WTC



RFS was proud to partner with The Durst Organization, Myat and individual broadcasters onUHF and VHF antenna installations for One WTC in New York. The new antenna deploymentis comprised of RFS? UHF PEP40E antenna, combiner and RF switch frame. The deploymentalso features RFS? Variable Polarization Technology (VPT), which gives broadcasters theflexibility to define their own polarization ratio. This capability is increasingly important astelevision spectrum repacking projects get underway around the world.

?Project P700 spectrum repacking in the UK

RFS is assessing every affected antenna system and is acting as antenna designer and manufacturer for the Project P700 spectrum repacking project in the UK. RFS will supply primarily wraparound and cardioid antennas and will apply its expertise in a post-review phase of more than two dozen major sites with panel antennas that require modification or replacement.

About IBC2017 and IABM

IBC2017, the world?s leading media, entertainment & technology show, will be held September 15-19 at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Centre.

IABM is the international trade association for suppliers of broadcast and media technology. IABM facilitates the important networking and interaction between suppliers that shape and define the unique ecosystem of the broadcast and media technology industry.



Radio Frequency Systems (RFS) is a global designer and manufacturer of cable, antenna and tower systems, plus active and passive RF conditioning modules, providing total-package solutions for outdoor and indoor wireless infrastructure.

RFS serves OEMs, distributors, system integrators, operators and installers in the broadcast, wireless communications, land-mobile and microwave market sectors. As an ISO compliant organization with manufacturing and customer service facilities that span the globe, RFS offers cutting-edge engineering capabilities, superior field support and innovative product design. RFS is a leader in wireless infrastructure.

For more information: www.rfsworld.com

Follow us on Twitter: www.twitter/RFSworld.com

Trademarks: RFS® is a registered trademark of Radio Frequency Systems. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.





