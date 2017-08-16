Strategic Oil & Gas Ltd. Announces Second Quarter 2017 Financial Results and Provides Operations Update

(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/16/17 -- Strategic Oil & Gas Ltd. ("Strategic" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:SOG in Strategic's interim unaudited consolidated financial statements and related Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") which will be available through the Company's website at and on SEDAR at .

Highlights for the second quarter include:

FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL SUMMARY

QUARTERLY SUMMARY

PERFORMANCE OVERVIEW, STRATEGY AND OUTLOOK

During the second quarter, Strategic continued to execute its first half capital program which included drilling six horizontal Muskeg wells and the construction of a four kilometre pipeline to tie-in the 14-35 Muskeg well. The Company spent $30.9 million to drill six and complete five wells during the first half as compared to the budget of $30 million to drill and complete six wells. Five of the six wells drilled during the first quarter were fracture stimulated and tied-in midway through the second quarter and the sixth well was completed in the third quarter.

Like many operators in western Canada, Strategic was unable to secure frac services in the first quarter of 2017 resulting in significant delays in adding new production volumes during the first half of 2017. Even with the production growth limited to the latter part of the second quarter, the Company did achieve a 17% increase in production from the first quarter.

With five of the six wells fracked and tied in production peaked over 4,000 boe/d in the second quarter. Simultaneous flow-back of five new wells increased pipeline pressure, which curtailed the peak rates from the new Muskeg wells and also backed out some existing base production. Further, due to maintenance and upgrades on Alberta's main natural gas sales pipeline, Strategic had to shut in 600 boe/d of production by shutting in certain oil and gas wells for nearly two weeks in June.

Initial production rates for eight recent Muskeg wells are as follows:

A graph of the average production from the wells drilled in 2016 (on-stream in the fourth quarter of 2016 and the first quarter of 2017) and the wells drilled in 2017 and brought on-stream in the second quarter is as follows:

Strategic's capital expenditure plan for 2017 had contemplated bringing two new wells on-stream per month from March to May 2017 in order to manage pipeline pressures and maximize average production volumes for the second quarter. Due to delays in completions all five new wells were brought online in May 2017 and the flow back of the five new wells resulted in an increase in line pressures which had an adverse impact on initial production volumes from all wells on the west Marlowe pipeline. The Company intends to use higher capacity pumps on future wells. In addition, Strategic installed temporary field compression on one of its pads at west Marlowe and the system installed was effective at reducing casing pressures and significantly increasing oil and gas production from the related well to volumes consistent with the 2016 wells. These efforts, while causing additional well downtime and higher operating costs in this quarter, should enhance productivity on future drilling programs.

The Company is actively developing its asset base in the third quarter and has recently executed a 40 stage completion on the Muskeg well drilled during the second quarter. This well is located in north Marlowe where pipeline pressures are lower compared to west Marlowe. Initial results are encouraging; the well will be tied in and placed on production in August 2017. The Company drilled two other horizontal wells in July, which will also be completed and tied in during the third quarter of 2017.

Corporate production at the end of the second quarter was approximately 3,000 boe/d. The Company has experienced ongoing production curtailments totaling 17 days in July and August. Strategic has been notified of additional third party restrictions due to pipeline maintenance of up to 15 days in September. As a result of these restrictions and a scheduled 8-day plant turnaround, corporate production volumes for the third quarter of 2017 are estimated to be 2,400 boe/d. Production is expected to be 3,500 boe/d once the curtailments have been lifted and all wells are brought back online. Given the external limitations on corporate sales volumes, Strategic elected to defer the last two wells in its summer drilling program and reduced estimated capital spending for the third quarter from $24 million to $16 million.

About Strategic

Strategic is a junior oil and gas company committed to becoming a premier northern oil and gas operator by exploiting its light oil assets primarily in northern Alberta. The Company relies on its extensive subsurface and reservoir experience to develop its asset base and grow production and cash flows while managing risk. The Company maintains control over its resource base through high working interest ownership in wells, construction and operation of its own processing facilities and a significant undeveloped land and opportunity base. Strategic's primary operating area is at Marlowe, Alberta. Strategic's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol SOG.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Additional information is also available at and at .

Reader Advisories

Any references in this news release to initial production or test rates are useful in confirming the presence of hydrocarbons, however, such rates are not necessarily determinative of the rates at which such wells will continue production. These flow-back, initial production or test results are quoted on a raw basis before shrinkage on natural gas volumes and may not be indicative of long-term well performance or ultimate recovery. While encouraging, readers are cautioned not to place reliance on such rates in estimating the aggregate production for the Company. Total corporate production volumes include natural gas shrinkage.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain information, with management's assessment of Strategic's future plans and operations, and contains forward-looking statements which may include some or all of the following: (i) anticipated production rates and productivity of future drilling programs; (ii) expected operating costs and the impact of production levels on unit operating and G&A costs; (iii) expected capital spending and wells to be drilled; (iv) the Company's financial strength and capitalization; (v) estimates of timing for pipeline maintenance and turnarounds and their effect on production; which are provided to allow investors to better understand the Company's business. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties; some of which are beyond Strategic's control, including the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, volatility of commodity prices, currency fluctuations, imprecision of reserve estimates, environmental risks, changes in environmental tax and royalty legislation, competition from other industry participants, the lack of availability of qualified personnel or management, stock market volatility and ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and other risks and uncertainties described under the heading 'Risk Factors' and elsewhere in the Company's Annual Information

Form for the year ended December 31, 2016 and other documents filed with Canadian provincial securities authorities, available to the public at . Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward -looking statements. The principal assumptions Strategic has made includes security of land interests; drilling cost stability; royalty rate stability; oil and gas prices to remain in their current range; finance and debt markets continuing to be receptive to financing the Company and industry standard rates of geologic and operational success. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Strategic disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Basis of Presentation

This discussion and analysis of Strategic's oil and natural gas production and related performance measures is presented on a working-interest, before royalties basis. For the purpose of calculating unit information, the Company's production and reserves are reported in barrels of oil equivalent (boe) and boe per day (boed). Boe may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversion ratio for natural gas of 6 Mcf: 1 boe has been used, which is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not necessarily represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. As the value ratio between natural gas and crude oil based on the current prices of natural gas and crude oil is significantly different from the energy equivalency of 6:1, utilizing a conversion on a 6:1 basis may be misleading as an indication of value.

Non-GAAP Measurements

The Company utilizes certain measurements that do not have a standardized meaning or definition as prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable with the calculation of similar measures by other entities, including net debt, operating netback and funds from operations. Readers are referred to advisories and further discussion on non-GAAP measurements contained in the Company's MD&A.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:



Strategic Oil & Gas Ltd.

Gurpreet Sawhney, P. Eng

President and CEO

403.767.2949

403.767.9122 (FAX)



Strategic Oil & Gas Ltd.

Aaron Thompson, CPA, CA

CFO

403.767.2952

403.767.9122 (FAX)





More information:

http://www.sogoil.com/



PressRelease by

Strategic Oil & Gas Ltd

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 08/16/2017 - 10:00

Language: English

News-ID 556722

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Strategic Oil & Gas Ltd

Stadt: CALGARY, ALBERTA





Number of hits: 49



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease