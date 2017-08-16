Ascom Myco and Koutio Médipôle optimize care communications and responsiveness

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Enabled by the Ascom Myco smart device, the new Koutio Médipôle is realizing
improved care delivery through seamless information flow from the point of care
to anywhere.
BAAR, Switzerland, Aug. 16, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The new Koutio Médipôle
hospital in the New Caledonian capital Nouméa, located in the southwest Pacific
Ocean, has optimized patient care communications and responsiveness for the new
645-bed facility by deploying Ascom Myco Wi-Fi devices to support clinician
teams and Ascom Myco Wi-Fi/GSM handsets, used across paramedic teams.
The Ascom solution is seamlessly aligned with clinical workflow and applications
(nurse call, pneumatic conveyors, patient transport, etc.). The hospital also
utilizes a Mercury server and software solution that automatically forwards all
alerts related to emergency tasks, nurse call and patient transportation
location independently to the correct staff in charge via Ascom Myco smartphones
and text messages.
These integrated installations strengthen the Information and Communication
Technology (ICT) infrastructure of the facility and increase care efficiency by
displaying patient transport information made accessible and visible on the
Ascom Myco handset. This improves transport efficiency by avoiding common errors
and contributes to better patient care and safety. Frédéric Dosch, Deputy
Director in charge of information and biomedical systems emphasizes: "Our
information system combines different best of breed applications and is now
enhanced with top-notch mobility features."
The Nouméa Hospital thrives to ensure premium performances for data and
communication management. The Ascom Myco and the Mercury server are solid
foundations clinicians can build on. Dosch explains: "In the near future, we
plan to enable two new features for our transporters: geolocation and patient
identity verification barcode scanning with Myco. These will boost our
efficiency and ensure that a transport request is delivered to a transporter in
close proximity to the patient."
About Ascom
Ascom is a global solutions provider focused on healthcare ICT and mobile
workflow solutions. The vision of Ascom is to close digital information gaps
allowing for the best possible decisions - anytime and anywhere. Ascom's mission
is to provide mission-critical, real-time solutions for highly mobile, ad hoc,
and time-sensitive environments. Ascom uses its unique product and solutions
portfolio and software architecture capabilities to devise integration and
mobilization solutions that provide truly smooth, complete and efficient
workflows for healthcare as well as for industry and retail sectors.
Ascom is headquartered in Baar (Switzerland), has subsidiaries in 15 countries
and employs around 1,200 people worldwide. Ascom registered shares (ASCN) are
listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange in Zurich. For more information, please
visit www.ascom.com.
France
Contact: Céline Costantini, Communication Manager
Phone: +33 0811 90 20 10
Email: celine.costantini(at)ascom.com
Group
Daniel Lack, Company Secretary & CCO
+41 41 544 78 10
daniel.lack(at)ascom.com
