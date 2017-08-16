Ascom Myco and Koutio Médipôle optimize care communications and responsiveness

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -

Ascom Holding AG /

Ascom Myco and Koutio Médipôle optimize care communications and responsiveness

. Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Enabled by the Ascom Myco smart device, the new Koutio Médipôle is realizing

improved care delivery through seamless information flow from the point of care

to anywhere.



BAAR, Switzerland, Aug. 16, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The new Koutio Médipôle

hospital in the New Caledonian capital Nouméa, located in the southwest Pacific

Ocean, has optimized patient care communications and responsiveness for the new

645-bed facility by deploying Ascom Myco Wi-Fi devices to support clinician

teams and Ascom Myco Wi-Fi/GSM handsets, used across paramedic teams.



The Ascom solution is seamlessly aligned with clinical workflow and applications

(nurse call, pneumatic conveyors, patient transport, etc.). The hospital also

utilizes a Mercury server and software solution that automatically forwards all

alerts related to emergency tasks, nurse call and patient transportation

location independently to the correct staff in charge via Ascom Myco smartphones

and text messages.



These integrated installations strengthen the Information and Communication

Technology (ICT) infrastructure of the facility and increase care efficiency by

displaying patient transport information made accessible and visible on the

Ascom Myco handset. This improves transport efficiency by avoiding common errors

and contributes to better patient care and safety. Frédéric Dosch, Deputy

Director in charge of information and biomedical systems emphasizes: "Our

information system combines different best of breed applications and is now

enhanced with top-notch mobility features."



The Nouméa Hospital thrives to ensure premium performances for data and



communication management. The Ascom Myco and the Mercury server are solid

foundations clinicians can build on. Dosch explains: "In the near future, we

plan to enable two new features for our transporters: geolocation and patient

identity verification barcode scanning with Myco. These will boost our

efficiency and ensure that a transport request is delivered to a transporter in

close proximity to the patient."



About Ascom



Ascom is a global solutions provider focused on healthcare ICT and mobile

workflow solutions. The vision of Ascom is to close digital information gaps

allowing for the best possible decisions - anytime and anywhere. Ascom's mission

is to provide mission-critical, real-time solutions for highly mobile, ad hoc,

and time-sensitive environments. Ascom uses its unique product and solutions

portfolio and software architecture capabilities to devise integration and

mobilization solutions that provide truly smooth, complete and efficient

workflows for healthcare as well as for industry and retail sectors.



Ascom is headquartered in Baar (Switzerland), has subsidiaries in 15 countries

and employs around 1,200 people worldwide. Ascom registered shares (ASCN) are

listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange in Zurich. For more information, please

visit www.ascom.com.



France

Contact: Céline Costantini, Communication Manager

Phone: +33 0811 90 20 10

Email: celine.costantini(at)ascom.com



Group

Daniel Lack, Company Secretary & CCO

+41 41 544 78 10

daniel.lack(at)ascom.com









This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Ascom Holding AG via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://https://www.ascom.com/



PressRelease by

Ascom Holding AG

Company information / Profile:

Date: 08/16/2017 - 08:00

Language: English

News-ID 556725

Character count: 4262

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Ascom Holding AG

Stadt: Baar





Number of hits: 26



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease