Curetis Announces Financial Results for the First Six Months of 2017

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -

Curetis /

Curetis Announces Financial Results for the First Six Months of 2017

. Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Curetis Announces Financial Results for the First Six Months of 2017



- Further advancement of product pipeline and integration of GEAR and Gyronimo

platforms



- Expansion of global installed base to 161 as of June 30, 2017; 42.5% increase

over prior year





Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and Holzgerlingen, Germany, August 16, 2017;

published at 08:00 am CET -- Curetis N.V. (the "Company" and, together with

Curetis GmbH, "Curetis"), a developer of next-level molecular diagnostic

solutions, today reported its financial results for the first six months ended

June 30, 2017, and provided an update on its financial and business guidance for

the second half of 2017 and beyond.





Operational and Business Highlights 2017 to Date



Unyvero U.S. FDA Trials



* On January 5, 2017, Curetis submitted a 510(k) application to the U.S. Food

and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Unyvero Platform and the Unyvero LRT

Lower Respiratory Tract Infection Cartridge. The LRT panel includes up to

36 analytes for all key pathogens and antibiotic resistance markers across

which it has demonstrated an overall weighted average sensitivity of 91.4%

and an overall weighted average specificity of 99.5%.

* In March of 2017, Curetis received a letter from the FDA with questions

relating to details on pathogens, antibiotic resistance markers, sample

types and other items. To clarify remaining open issues, a meeting with the

FDA was held on April 21, 2017. Based on the outcome of this meeting and

further discussions with the reviewers, Curetis has made the strategic

decision to initially focus on securing clearance of the Unyvero Platform



and LRT Application for use with tracheal aspirate samples. Originally,

Curetis had filed for both bronchial lavage (BAL) and tracheal aspirate

sample types in its de novo submission. With this phased approach, Curetis

aims to pursue the most expeditious regulatory pathway.

* Curetis expects to continue its interactive review of the 510(k) submission

with the FDA. The Company aims to complete its responses and data package

for final submission in the coming weeks, and expects a subsequent clearance

decision from the FDA later in the latter parts of the second half of 2017.

In addition, Curetis will continue working closely with the FDA reviewers to

identify the most appropriate path to develop or augment the BAL data

package, which it intends to submit as part of a proposed future label claim

expansion as soon as practicable following the potential initial clearance

of Unyvero LRT for tracheal aspirates.

* After the recent successful completion of a clinical feasibility study

evaluating 80 synovial fluid samples, the Company continues to prepare for

its next FDA trial for potential U.S. clearance of the Unyvero IJI (invasive

joint infections) Application. This product, a derivative of the European

CE-marked Unyvero Implant and Tissue Infection (ITI) Application, is

tailored to U.S. clinical and market needs.





Corporate Growth



* In April 2017, Curetis established Ares Genetics GmbH as a wholly-owned

subsidiary headquartered in Vienna, Austria. Ares Genetics was founded to

leverage the GEAR GEnetic Antibiotic Resistance and Susceptibility Database

and associated assets acquired from Siemens in 2016. Ares Genetics is

seeking to collaborate on the identification of potential novel biomarkers,

biomarker combinations, and algorithms predicting antibiotic resistance, as

well as potential novel targets for antimicrobial drugs. Negotiations with

various potential partners in the diagnostic and pharma industry, the public

health space, as well as academic institutions are ongoing. GEAR may also be

leveraged to generate fully genetic antibiograms and provide a reference for

NGS-based clinical diagnostics. In June 2017, GEAR was recognized in the

innovation contest 'Landmarks in the Land of Ideas'. This prestigious award

has been granted for the past twelve years through the "Germany - Land of

Ideas" program and Deutsche Bank.

* Curetis has drawn down the first tranche of EUR 10 million of the non-

dilutive debt financing facility provided through the European Investment

Bank (EIB) in April 2017 to further advance its R&D and product platform.

* Recruiting activities for selected key positions of the commercial team in

the U.S. are underway. Further expansion of the team is expected in H2-

2017, to better synchronize the hiring of the sales force with the

anticipated FDA clearance decision.

* To strengthen its EMEA marketing efforts, the Company recently hired Riwat

Lim, MSc, as its Director Marketing & Scientific Affairs EMEA and Managing

Director Curetis UK Ltd. Mr. Lim brings 15 years of sales and marketing

experience in the pharmaceutical and diagnostic industries, including senior

positions with large industry players like Proctor & Gamble and Pfizer as

well as small innovative companies like Cellestis, which was acquired by

Qiagen. He joins Curetis from Qiagen, where he was responsible for

developing the market for Qiagen's QuantiFERON tuberculosis test in Northern

Europe. Mr. Lim will directly report to Dr. Achim Plum, CBO of Curetis N.V.

* Curetis recently announced a partnership with Biotest for the use of Unyvero

in the clinical trial PEPPER (Personalized Medicine with Pentaglobin(®)

after surgical source control in patients with peritonitis). The clinical

trial is a multicentric, two-arm Phase IIb study to test the immune-

modulating effect of Pentaglobin(®), an IgM enriched immunoglobulin marketed

by Biotest, in patients with secondary peritonitis. The clinical trial is

being sponsored by RWTH Aachen and conducted in 12 centers across Germany

and Austria. Curetis' services will comprise testing 200 native ascites

samples and an equal number of matched positive blood culture samples from

the same patients for microbial pathogens (bacteria and fungi), toxins, and

antibiotic resistance markers using its Unyvero IAI Application for severe

intra-abdominal infections. Following the clinical trial partnerships with

Sanofi Pasteur, Cempra and an undisclosed major pharma company, PEPPER is

the fourth third-party clinical trial with Unyvero.





Product Development



* In April 2017, Curetis successfully completed the CE performance evaluation

study and subsequently launched its Unyvero IAI Intra-Abdominal Infections

(IAI) Cartridge to the European market during ECCMID. The CE-IVD marked IAI

application supports the fast and reliable diagnosis of various severe

conditions related to the intra-abdominal tract, including peritonitis,

cholecystitis and acute pancreatitis. The comprehensive panel covers up to

130 diagnostic targets, comprising 92 bacteria, 13 fungi, 3 toxins and 22

antibiotic resistance markers. In the prospective multi-center study, the

IAI panel demonstrated 93.8% overall weighted average sensitivity and 99.7%

overall weighted average specificity.

* In the U.S., Curetis has finalized the specifications of the Invasive Joint

Infections (IJI) Application in collaboration with KOLs and clinical

experts. The Company continues related application development efforts in

preparation for the planned U.S. clinical trial.

* All other R&D programs and product development projects continue to progress

on track and in line with guidance provided during the most recent earnings

call in April 2017.



Installed Base



* Curetis' global installed base of Unyvero Analyzers reached 161 at the end

of the first half of 2017; representing a 42.5% increase compared to 113

devices as of June 30, 2016.

* In addition to recent placements at key customer sites in Europe, Curetis

GmbH received the first bulk order for 18 Unyvero Analyzers from its Curetis

USA Inc. subsidiary in July 2017. Delivery and first installations with U.S.

beta test sites under an IUO (investigational use only) label are expected

to take place throughout H2-2017. These Unyvero installations in the U.S.

are very likely to contribute towards the targeted installed base growth in

H2-2017. A further Curetis USA Inc. bulk order of Unyvero Analyzers is

expected later in 2017, ahead of the anticipated commercial launch following

potential FDA clearance of the Unyvero Platform and Unyvero LRT Cartridge.

* Based on these orders and several recent shipments to key EMEA sites, the

Company maintains its target for a global installed base of 200+ Unyvero

Analyzers by year-end 2017, subject to the timing of a final FDA clearance

decision.





New Patents and Clinical Data



* Curetis has further expanded its international patent portfolio. The Company

was recently granted a key patent for its "Universally Applicable Lysis

Buffer And Processing Methods For The Lysis Of Bodily Samples" in Europe,

the U.S. and Japan. In Australia and Singapore, the patent had been granted

in 2015. Therefore, this core patent is effective in all key markets.

* In addition, Curetis was granted another core patent, "Reaction Vessel for

PCR Device and Method for Performing PCR" in China, Singapore, Japan and the

U.S. This patent is pending in Europe.

* Curetis was also granted an important patent, "Apparatus and Method for a

Lysis of a Sample" in Australia (2016) and Japan (2017).

* In addition, new clinical data that underscores the value of Curetis'

Unyvero Solution and product portfolio have been presented at several major

scientific conferences in the U.S. and Europe, including ECCMID 2017, the

5th Joint Conference of the DGHM & VAAM / VAAM Annual Meeting 2017, the

American Thoracic Society International Conference, and ASM Microbe 2017.





Management Board



* Andreas Boos, CTO and co-founder of Curetis, today has resigned from the

Management Board of Curetis N.V. effective August 31, 2017, to focus on his

role as the group's CTO and program director for Gyronimo platform

development. Andreas will continue to serve as one of the managing directors

of Curetis GmbH. This move is part of the continuing evolution of Curetis'

organization towards a more commercially-driven enterprise.

* Effective August 16, 2017, Chris Bernard, President and CEO of Curetis USA

Inc., has been appointed Executive VP of Global Sales and will assume direct

management responsibility for the EMEA sales organization. He will report

directly to Curetis' CEO Oliver Schacht and will advise the Supervisory

Board on all sales-related matters.

* Additionally, Dr. Achim Plum has assumed the role of CBO (Chief Business

Officer) for Curetis N.V. In this function, he will continue to head all

EMEA marketing, customer service & support, scientific affairs and global

business development efforts. This allows him to dedicate more time on

market development and expansion for Unyvero and - as one of the managing

directors of Ares Genetics GmbH in Vienna - on accelerating the partnering

and development activities of GEAR-related programs.



Supervisory and Medical Advisory Boards



* At this year's Annual General Meeting in June, Dr. Nils Clausnitzer was

elected to Curetis N.V.'s Supervisory Board for a three-year term. Dr.

Clausnitzer is Senior Vice President and President, EMEA-APAC Lab and

Distribution Services of VWR International llc. / VWR GmbH, a position he

has held since January 2016. Furthermore, Dr. Holger Reithinger and Dr. Rudy

Dekeyser were each re-elected for another one-year term.

* Curetis' Medical Advisory Board has been expanded to six internationally

renowned experts. Dr. Melissa Miller, Ph.D., Professor of Pathology and

Laboratory Medicine and Director of the Clinical Molecular Microbiology

Laboratory at Chapel Hill Medical School at University of North Carolina,

has joined the MAB. Her research focuses on health economic evaluations of

the implementation of new molecular technologies.





Financial Highlights, First Half-Year 2017



* Revenues: EUR 594.8 k (vs. EUR 654.7 k in the first half-year 2016).

* Expenses: EUR 9.9 million (vs. EUR 7.5 million in the first half-year 2016).

* Gross loss: EUR 457.3 k (vs. EUR 9.0 k in the first half-year 2016).

* Net loss: EUR 9.7 million (vs. EUR 6.7 million in the first half-year 2016).

* Cash and cash equivalents: EUR 25.4 million (vs. EUR 22.8 million as of

December 31, 2016).





Anticipated Milestones



* Curetis continues to expect an FDA clearance decision on the Unyvero System

and Unyvero LRT Cartridge for tracheal aspirates in the U.S later in the

second half of 2017. Within 6 to 9 months following a potential U.S. launch,

the Company targets a U.S. installed base of 25 to 40 Unyvero Analyzers the

Company plans to expand its U.S. team by 20+ new hires in sales,

applications, field service and operations just ahead of the expected FDA

clearance decision.

* Curetis is preparing to initiate its second prospective clinical, multi-

center FDA trial of the Unyvero IJI (invasive joint infections) Application

in the U.S. with the goal of enrolment completion in 2018.

* Curetis and its subsidiary Ares Genetics are actively pursuing multiple

partnering opportunities for GEAR, providing for potential upside in the

Company's business in the coming quarters.

* The CFDA trial carried out by Curetis' Chinese partner, Beijing Clear

Biotech, is not expected to be completed before end of 2018. Based on this

anticipated timing, the Chinese market is unlikely to have any significant

commercial impact before 2019.

* The development of Gyronimo continues to progress on track, with expected

completion by end of 2018 and commercial launch planned not before early

2019. Gyronimo is expected to accelerate Curetis' product pipeline over

time, giving customers broader menu faster.

* The Company will add further differentiated Unyvero Cartridges to the

pipeline, with the next cartridges for urinary tract infections (UTI) and

sepsis host response (SHR) already in development. In addition, life cycle

management of selected applications will be a continuous effort.



"In the first half of 2017, we continued to accelerate our corporate, commercial

and product development initiatives," said Oliver Schacht, Chief Executive

Officer of Curetis. "Most notably, we are looking forward to a FDA decision on

potential U.S. clearance of the Unyvero Platform and LRT Application for

tracheal aspirates in late 2017. This decision is expected to be a key value

inflection point for Curetis, and we have already begun establishing the

foundation for an impactful U.S. launch. We are also working to expand the

Unyvero Platform's potential utility in the U.S. through development of a second

Unyvero Application addressing invasive joint infections. We recently completed

a clinical feasibility study of 80 samples and are preparing for a U.S. clinical

trial, whose enrolment we aim to complete in 2018. Moreover, we are excited

about the multitude of potential partnering opportunities currently being

evaluated for our GEAR platform."







Financial Development and Guidance







For the six months ended June 30, 2017, revenues were EUR 594.8 thousand, as

compared to EUR 654.7 thousand in the same period 2016. In general, revenues are

expected to remain volatile from quarter-to-quarter, as early-stage instrument

sales are unevenly spread throughout the year.



Expenses in the first six months of 2017 amounted to EUR 9.9 million (vs. EUR

7.5 million in the first half-year 2016). The increase is in line with the

operational and organizational growth, and driven by higher distribution costs

as well as G&A costs and cost of sales. The increase is also related to non-cash

expenses accounting for the newly implemented equity settled stock option

program 2016. This has resulted in expenses of EUR 0.8 million in H1-2017 (no

such expense in the first half-year 2016).



Gross loss for the first six months of 2017 totaled EUR 457.3 thousand, compared

with a gross loss of EUR 9.0 thousand in the same period 2016.





Net loss for the first six months of 2017 was EUR 9.7 million compared with a

net loss of EUR 6.7 million in the same period in 2016.



As of June 30, 2017, the Company had a strong cash position of EUR 25.4 million

(vs. EUR 22.8 million as of December 31, 2016). The net cash increase in the

first half-year 2017 was EUR 2.8 million. The net cash outflow from operating

and investing activities was EUR 7.2 million (vs. EUR 6.2 million in H1-2016).

This was more than offset by the EUR 10.0 million cash inflow from financing

activities following the drawdown of the first tranche of EUR 10.0 million from

the EIB debt financing facility (senior unsecured debt, 5 years to maturity from

drawdown of each tranche, 5 years interest only, no warrants attached).





Earnings Conference Call and Webcast



Curetis will host a public earnings conference call and webcast today, August

16, 2017, at 03:00pm CET / 09:00am EST to discuss the financial results of the

first six months 2017, highlight the most important events and provide an

outlook for the second half 2017 and beyond.



The conference call will be supplemented by a presentation which can be accessed

during the call at http://www.curetis.com/en/investors/financial-reports-and-

conferences/financial-reports.html (participants' passcode curetis0817).

A slide presentation accompanying the earnings conference call will be

accessible at http://www.audio-webcast.com/ using the passcode curetis0817.



To access the call, please dial the following numbers using the passcode

93120684#



BEL: +32 11500307

D: +49 69 222229043

NL: +31 1071 372 73

UK: +44 20 30092452

US: +1 855 4027766



For further international dial-in numbers, please open the following link:

http://events.arkadin.com/ev/docs/International%20Access%20Numbers_%20UKFELBRI1_

SU7.pdf



The first half-year financial report 2017 will be available as of today, August

16, 2017, at http://www.curetis.com/en/investors/financial-reports-and-

conferences/financial-reports.html







Disclaimer



CAUTION - Investigational device. Limited by Federal (or United States) law to

investigational use. The information contained in this communication does not

constitute nor imply an offer to sell or transfer any product, and no product

based on the Curetis Unyvero technology is currently available for sale in the

United States of America or Canada. The analytical and clinical performance

characteristics of any Curetis Unyvero product which may be sold at some future

point in time in the U.S. have not yet been established.





###











About Curetis



Founded in 2007, Curetis is a molecular diagnostics company which focuses on the

development and commercialization of reliable, fast and cost-effective products

for diagnosing severe infectious diseases. The diagnostic solutions of Curetis

enable rapid multi-parameter pathogen and antibiotic resistance marker detection

in only a few hours, a process that today can take up to days or even weeks with

other techniques.



To date, Curetis has raised EUR 44.3 million in an IPO on Euronext Amsterdam and

Euronext Brussels and private equity funds of over EUR 63.5 million.

Furthermore, Curetis has entered into a debt financing facility with EIB for up

to EUR 25 million. The company is based in Holzgerlingen near Stuttgart,

Germany. Curetis collaborates with Heraeus Medical, pharmaceutical companies,

and has entered into several international distribution agreements covering many

countries across Europe, the Middle East and Asia.



In 2017, Curetis established Ares Genetics GmbH, a wholly-owned subsidiary of

Curetis GmbH in Vienna, Austria. Ares Genetics is dedicated to maximizing the

R&D and related scientific and business opportunities of the GEAR assets

acquired in 2016 for the entire Curetis Group.



For further information, please visit www.curetis.com.







Legal Disclaimer



This document constitutes neither an offer to buy nor to subscribe securities

and neither this document nor any part of it should form the basis of any

investment decision in Curetis.



The information contained in this press release has been carefully prepared.

However, Curetis bears and assumes no liability of whatever kind for the

correctness and completeness of the information provided herein. Curetis does

not assume an obligation of whatever kind to update or correct information

contained in this press release whether as a result of new information, future

events or for other reasons.



This press release includes statements that are, or may be deemed to be,

"forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements can be identified

by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes",

"estimates", "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "may", "will", or "should",

and include statements Curetis makes concerning the intended results of its

strategy. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and

uncertainties and readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements

are not guarantees of future performance. Curetis' actual results may differ

materially from those predicted by the forward-looking statements. Curetis

undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking

statements, except as may be required by law.





Contact details

Curetis

Max-Eyth-Str. 42

71088 Holzgerlingen, Germany

Tel. +49 7031 49195-10

pr(at)curetis.com or ir(at)curetis.com

www.curetis.com - www.unyvero.com





International Media & Investor Inquiries

akampion

Dr. Ludger Wess / Ines-Regina Buth

Managing Partners

info((at))akampion.com

Tel. +49 40 88 16 59 64

Tel. +49 30 23 63 27 68



U.S. Media & Investor Inquiries

The Ruth Group

Lee Roth

lroth(at)theruthgroup.com

Tel. +1 646 536 7012





CURETIS N.V.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(UNAUDITED)



For the periods ended June 30





+--------------------------------+----------------+----------------------------+

|in Euro |Six months ended| Six months ended |

| | June 30, 2017 | June 30, 2016 |

+--------------------------------+----------------+----------------------------+

| | | |

+--------------------------------+----------------+----------------------------+

|Revenue | 594,800| 654,682|

+--------------------------------+----------------+----------------------------+

|Cost of sales | 1,052,070| 663,657|

+--------------------------------+----------------+----------------------------+

|Gross loss / gross margin | -457,270| -8,975|

+--------------------------------+----------------+----------------------------+

| | | |

+--------------------------------+----------------+----------------------------+

|Distribution costs | 3,845,547| 2,095,227|

+--------------------------------+----------------+----------------------------+

|Administrative expenses | 1,847,996| 1,406,161|

+--------------------------------+----------------+----------------------------+

|Research & development expenses | 3,161,438| 3,301,211|

+--------------------------------+----------------+----------------------------+

|Other income | 49,766| 85,976|

+--------------------------------+----------------+----------------------------+

|Operating loss | -9,262,485| -6,725,598|

+--------------------------------+----------------+----------------------------+

| | | |

+--------------------------------+----------------+----------------------------+

|Finance income | 19,601| 61,343|

+--------------------------------+----------------+----------------------------+

|Finance costs | 405,471| 41,127|

+--------------------------------+----------------+----------------------------+

|Finance costs - net | -385,870| 20,216|

+--------------------------------+----------------+----------------------------+

| | | |

+--------------------------------+----------------+----------------------------+

|Profit / loss before income tax | -9,648,355| -6,705,382|

+--------------------------------+----------------+----------------------------+

|Income tax expenses | 14,242| -|

+--------------------------------+----------------+----------------------------+

|Profit / loss for the period | -9,662,597| -6,705,382|

+--------------------------------+----------------+----------------------------+

|Other comprehensive income for | | |

|the year, net of tax | 117,015| 6,044|

+--------------------------------+----------------+----------------------------+

|Total comprehensive income for | | |

|the period | -9,545,582| -6,699,338|

+--------------------------------+----------------+----------------------------+

| | | |

+--------------------------------+----------------+----------------------------+

|Earnings / loss per share |Six months ended| Six months ended June |

| | June 30, 2017 | 30, 2016 |

+--------------------------------+----------------+----------------------------+

|Basic | -0.61| -0.43|

+--------------------------------+----------------+----------------------------+

|Diluted | -0.61| -0.43|

+--------------------------------+----------------+----------------------------+











CURETIS N.V.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION -

ASSETS (UNAUDITED)



As of 30 June 2017 and 31 December 2016



+--------------+-------------------------------+-------------+-----------------+

| in Euro | |June 30, 2017|December 31, 2016|

+--------------+-------------------------------+-------------+-----------------+

| | | | |

+--------------+-------------------------------+-------------+-----------------+

|Current assets| | 32,284,377| 30,272,260|

+--------------+-------------------------------+-------------+-----------------+

| |Cash and cash equivalents | 25,400,949| 22,832,117|

+--------------+-------------------------------+-------------+-----------------+

| |Trade receivables | 197,685| 101,398|

+--------------+-------------------------------+-------------+-----------------+

| |Inventories | 6,206,633| 5,870,167|

+--------------+-------------------------------+-------------+-----------------+

| |Other current assets | 479,110| 1,468,578|

+--------------+-------------------------------+-------------+-----------------+

| | | | |

+--------------+-------------------------------+-------------+-----------------+

|Non-current assets | 11,844,994| 12,514,826|

+--------------+-------------------------------+-------------+-----------------+

| |Intangible assets | 7,518,963| 7,520,048|

+--------------+-------------------------------+-------------+-----------------+

| |Property, plant and equipment | 3,975,692| 4,466,462|

+--------------+-------------------------------+-------------+-----------------+

| |Other non-current assets | 192,514| 211,870|

+--------------+-------------------------------+-------------+-----------------+

| |Other non-current financial | | |

| |assets | 157,825| 316,446|

+--------------+-------------------------------+-------------+-----------------+

| |Deferred tax assets | -| -|

+--------------+-------------------------------+-------------+-----------------+

| | | | |

+--------------+-------------------------------+-------------+-----------------+

|Total assets | | 44,129,371| 42,787,086|

+--------------+-------------------------------+-------------+-----------------+











CURETIS N.V.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION -

LIABILITY & EQUITY (UNAUDITED)



As of 30 June 2017 and 31 December 2016



+-----------------+------------------------------+------------+----------------+

| |in Euro |30 June 2017|31 December 2016|

+-----------------+------------------------------+------------+----------------+

| | | | |

+-----------------+------------------------------+------------+----------------+

|Current liabilities | 2,350,146| 2,384,156|

+-----------------+------------------------------+------------+----------------+

| |Trade and other payables | 482,710| 721,113|

+-----------------+------------------------------+------------+----------------+

| |Liability PSOP | -| -|

+-----------------+------------------------------+------------+----------------+

| |Provisions current | 86,000| 51,000|

+-----------------+------------------------------+------------+----------------+

| |Tax liabilities | 22,677| 10,128|

+-----------------+------------------------------+------------+----------------+

| |Other current liabilities | 1,118,731| 1,120,299|

+-----------------+------------------------------+------------+----------------+

| |Other current financial | | |

| |liabilities | 640,028| 481,616|

+-----------------+------------------------------+------------+----------------+

| | | | |

+-----------------+------------------------------+------------+----------------+

|Non-current liabilities | 10,140,846| 40,522|

+-----------------+------------------------------+------------+----------------+

| |Provisions non-current | 40,522| 40,522|

+-----------------+------------------------------+------------+----------------+

| |Other non-current financial | | |

| |liabilities | 10,100,324| -|

+-----------------+------------------------------+------------+----------------+

| |Deferred tax liability | -| -|

+-----------------+------------------------------+------------+----------------+

| | | | |

+-----------------+------------------------------+------------+----------------+

|Total liabilities| | 12,490,992| 2,424,678|

+-----------------+------------------------------+------------+----------------+

| | | | |

+-----------------+------------------------------+------------+----------------+

|Equity | | 31,638,379| 40,362,408|

+-----------------+------------------------------+------------+----------------+

| |Share capital | 155,384| 155,384|

+-----------------+------------------------------+------------+----------------+

| |Capital reserve | 152,793,347| 152,793,347|

+-----------------+------------------------------+------------+----------------+

| |Other reserves | 8,181,376| 7,359,821|

+-----------------+------------------------------+------------+----------------+

| |Currency translation | | |

| |differences | 89,277| -27,736|

+-----------------+------------------------------+------------+----------------+

| |Retained earnings |-129,581,005| -119,918,408|

+-----------------+------------------------------+------------+----------------+

| | | | |

+-----------------+------------------------------+------------+----------------+

|Total Equity and liabilities | 44,129,371| 42,787,086|

+------------------------------------------------+------------+----------------+











CURETIS N.V.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)



For the periods ended June 30



+--------------------------------------------+----------------+----------------+

|in Euro |Six months ended|Six months ended|

| | June 30, 2017 | June 30, 2016 |

+--------------------------------------------+----------------+----------------+

|Profit before income tax | -9,662,597| -6,705,382|

+--------------------------------------------+----------------+----------------+

|Adjustment for: | | |

+--------------------------------------------+----------------+----------------+

|- Net finance income / costs | 385,870| -20,216|

+--------------------------------------------+----------------+----------------+

|- Depreciation, amortization and impairments| 694,338| 897,324|

+--------------------------------------------+----------------+----------------+

|- Gain on disposal of fixed assets | 0| 1,550|

+--------------------------------------------+----------------+----------------+

|- Changes in provisions | 35,000| -26,998|

+--------------------------------------------+----------------+----------------+

|- Changes in equity settled stock options | 821,555| 0|

+--------------------------------------------+----------------+----------------+

|- Changes in the PSOP-liability | 0| 0|

+--------------------------------------------+----------------+----------------+

|- Net exchange differences | 217,095| 39,316|

+--------------------------------------------+----------------+----------------+

| | | |

+--------------------------------------------+----------------+----------------+

|Changes in working capital relating to: | | |

+--------------------------------------------+----------------+----------------+

|- Inventories | -336,466| -1,608,393|

+--------------------------------------------+----------------+----------------+

|- Trade receivables and other receivables | 1,071,158| 756,373|

+--------------------------------------------+----------------+----------------+

|- Trade payables and other payables | 93,822| 547,066|

+--------------------------------------------+----------------+----------------+

| | | |

+--------------------------------------------+----------------+----------------+

|Effects of exchange rate differences not | | |

|realized from consolidation | -100,082| 6,044|

+--------------------------------------------+----------------+----------------+

|Income taxes received (+) / paid (-) | -14,242| 0|

+--------------------------------------------+----------------+----------------+

|Interest paid (-) | -174,625| -41,127|

+--------------------------------------------+----------------+----------------+

|Net cash flow provided by operating | | |

|activities | -6,969,174| -6,154,443|

+--------------------------------------------+----------------+----------------+

|Payments for intangible assets | -50,955| -3,524|

+--------------------------------------------+----------------+----------------+

|Payments for property, plant and equipment | -151,528| -147,008|

+--------------------------------------------+----------------+----------------+

|Proceeds from sale of property, plant and | | |

|equipment | 0| 0|

+--------------------------------------------+----------------+----------------+

|Interest received | 5,850| 61,343|

+--------------------------------------------+----------------+----------------+

|Net cash flow used in investing activities | -196,633| -89,189|

+--------------------------------------------+----------------+----------------+

|Proceeds from borrowings | 10,000,000| 0|

+--------------------------------------------+----------------+----------------+

|Payments for finance lease liabilities | -48,266| -69,304|

+--------------------------------------------+----------------+----------------+

|Net cash flow provided by financing | | |

|activities | 9,951,734| -69,304|

+--------------------------------------------+----------------+----------------+

| | | |

+--------------------------------------------+----------------+----------------+

|Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash | | |

|equivalents | 2,785,927| -6,312,936|

+--------------------------------------------+----------------+----------------+

|Net cash and cash equivalents at the | | |

|beginning of the year | 22,832,117| 46,060,397|

+--------------------------------------------+----------------+----------------+

|Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash | | |

|equivalents | 2,785,927| -6,312,936|

+--------------------------------------------+----------------+----------------+

|Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and| | |

|cash equivalents | -217,095| -39,316|

+--------------------------------------------+----------------+----------------+

|Net Cash and cash equivalents at the end of | | |

|the period | 25,400,949| 39,708,145|

+--------------------------------------------+----------------+----------------+







CURETIS N.V.

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (UNAUDITED)





As of June 30, 2017



+--------------+--------+-----------+---------+--------+------------+----------+

| | | | |Currency| | |

| | Share| Capital| Other| transl.| Retained| TOTAL|

| In Euro | capital| reserve| reserve| diff.| earnings| equity|

+--------------+--------+-----------+---------+--------+------------+----------+

|Balance at | | | | | | |

|January | | | | | | |

|1, 2016 | 155,384|152,793,347|6,592,372| 0|-104,746,112|54,794,991|

+--------------+--------+-----------+---------+--------+------------+----------+

| | | | | | | |

+--------------+--------+-----------+---------+--------+------------+----------+

|Loss of H1- | | | | | | |

|2016 | | | | | -6,705,382|-6,705,382|

+--------------+--------+-----------+---------+--------+------------+----------+

|Other | | | | | | |

|comprehensive | | | | | | |

|income | | | | 6,044| | 6,044|

+--------------+--------+-----------+---------+--------+------------+----------+

|Balance as of | | | | | | |

|June 30, 2016 | 155,384|152,793,347|6,592,372| 6,044|-111,451,494|48,095,653|

+--------------+--------+-----------+---------+--------+------------+----------+

| | | | | | | |

+--------------+--------+-----------+---------+--------+------------+----------+

| | | | |Currency| | |

| | Share| Capital| Other| transl.| Retained| TOTAL|

| in Euro | capital| reserve| reserve| diff.| earnings| equity|

+--------------+--------+-----------+---------+--------+------------+----------+

|Balance at | | | | | | |

|January | | | | | | |

|1, 2017 | 155,384|152,793,347|7,359,821| -27,736|-119,918,408|40,362,408|

+--------------+--------+-----------+---------+--------+------------+----------+

|Loss of H1- | | | | | | |

|2017 | | | | | -9,662,597|-9,662,597|

+--------------+--------+-----------+---------+--------+------------+----------+

|Equity settled| | | | | | |

|ESOP | | | 821,555| | | 821,555|

+--------------+--------+-----------+---------+--------+------------+----------+

|Other | | | | | | |

|comprehensive | | | | | | |

|income | | | | 117,013| | 117,013|

+--------------+--------+-----------+---------+--------+------------+----------+

|Balance as of | | | | | | |

|June 30, 2017 | 155,384|152,793,347|8,181,376| 89,277|-129,581,005|31,638,379|

+--------------+--------+-----------+---------+--------+------------+----------+











20170816_Curetis_PR_EN_H1-2017 update:

http://hugin.info/171382/R/2127449/812412.pdf



Curetis_Logo:

http://hugin.info/171382/R/2127449/812413.jpg







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Curetis via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.curetis.com/



PressRelease by

Curetis

Company information / Profile:

Date: 08/16/2017 - 08:16

Language: English

News-ID 556726

Character count: 49629

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Curetis

Stadt: Holzgerlingen





Number of hits: 26



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease