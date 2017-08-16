(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Falcon Private Bank /
Falcon first Swiss private bank to add Ether, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash to its
current Bitcoin blockchain asset management services
. Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Zurich, August 16, 2017 - Effective August 22, 2017, Falcon will add Ether,
Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash to its blockchain asset management services which are
provided through the cooperation with Bitcoin Suisse AG. The quick addition of
three new assets to its solutions proves Falcon's agility and underlines its
strategic repositioning, which focuses on shaping a unique experience, empowered
by individual excellence and world-class digital intelligence.
Last month, Falcon announced that it was the first Swiss private bank to provide
blockchain asset management solutions for its clients, enabling them to exchange
and hold Bitcoins via Falcon by using their cash holdings. Effective August
22, 2017, Falcon will enhance its blockchain asset management services by adding
Ether, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash. Falcon's clients will enjoy even broader
portfolio diversification possibilities as well as the same easy access and
convenient offline storage within our Bank. This is supported by our partner
Bitcoin Suisse AG, a regulated Swiss financial intermediary, service provider,
and asset manager focused on crypto assets.
Arthur Vayloyan, Global Head Products & Services, Falcon Private Bank: "We are
pleased to add Ether, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash to our services just a month
after introducing blockchain asset management solutions with Bitcoin. The first
reactions to our Bitcoin services have been very encouraging and we are
convinced that by adding three new blockchain assets we will fulfil our clients'
future needs."
# # #
Falcon Private Bank is a Swiss private banking boutique with 50 years of
expertise in wealth management. We provide first-class financial services to
private clients and wealthy families from our headquarters in Zurich and our
locations in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, London and Luxembourg. Our clients benefit from
an excellent investment competence as well as from our financial strength and
stability, which results from our Swiss heritage and our government-owned
shareholder.
Media contacts
Falcon Private Bank Ltd.
Gianmarco Timpanaro
Head Marketing & Communications
Phone: +41 44 227 57 47
Mobile: +41 79 404 37 73
Gianmarco.Timpanaro(at)falconpb.com
www.falconprivatebank.com
Falcon Private Bank Ltd.
Urs Fehr
Deputy Head Marketing & Communications
Phone: +41 44 227 57 45
Mobile: +41 79 694 47 65
Urs.Fehr(at)falconpb.com
www.falconprivatebank.com
Media Release:
http://hugin.info/150857/R/2127473/812416.pdf
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Falcon Private Bank via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://www.falconprivatebank.com
Date: 08/16/2017 - 10:30
Language: English
News-ID 556727
Character count: 3513
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Falcon Private Bank
Stadt: Zurich
Number of hits: 40
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.