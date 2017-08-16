Falcon first Swiss private bank to add Ether, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash to its current Bitcoin blockchain asset management services

Falcon first Swiss private bank to add Ether, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash to its

current Bitcoin blockchain asset management services

Zurich, August 16, 2017 - Effective August 22, 2017, Falcon will add Ether,

Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash to its blockchain asset management services which are

provided through the cooperation with Bitcoin Suisse AG. The quick addition of

three new assets to its solutions proves Falcon's agility and underlines its

strategic repositioning, which focuses on shaping a unique experience, empowered

by individual excellence and world-class digital intelligence.



Last month, Falcon announced that it was the first Swiss private bank to provide

blockchain asset management solutions for its clients, enabling them to exchange

and hold Bitcoins via Falcon by using their cash holdings. Effective August

22, 2017, Falcon will enhance its blockchain asset management services by adding

Ether, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash. Falcon's clients will enjoy even broader

portfolio diversification possibilities as well as the same easy access and

convenient offline storage within our Bank. This is supported by our partner

Bitcoin Suisse AG, a regulated Swiss financial intermediary, service provider,

and asset manager focused on crypto assets.



Arthur Vayloyan, Global Head Products & Services, Falcon Private Bank: "We are

pleased to add Ether, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash to our services just a month

after introducing blockchain asset management solutions with Bitcoin. The first

reactions to our Bitcoin services have been very encouraging and we are

convinced that by adding three new blockchain assets we will fulfil our clients'

future needs."



Falcon Private Bank is a Swiss private banking boutique with 50 years of



expertise in wealth management. We provide first-class financial services to

private clients and wealthy families from our headquarters in Zurich and our

locations in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, London and Luxembourg. Our clients benefit from

an excellent investment competence as well as from our financial strength and

stability, which results from our Swiss heritage and our government-owned

shareholder.



