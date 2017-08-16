Business News


Pöyry PLC: New shares in Pöyry PLC registered with the Trade Register

ID: 556728
recent pressrelease next pressrelease

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -



Pöyry PLC          Stock Exchange Release 16 August 2017 at 9:40 a.m. (EEST)

New shares in Pöyry PLC registered with the Trade Register

Pöyry PLC directed a share issue, totaling 1 771 000 new shares, to the company
itself without payment on 3 August 2017.

The new shares were registered with the Trade Register today. After the changes,
the total number of the company's shares is 61 530 610.

The shareholder rights of the new shares arise as from the date of the Trade
Register entry. The new shares will be publicly traded as of 17 August 2017.

PÖYRY PLC

Additional information:
Juuso Pajunen, CFO
Tel. +358 10 33 26632

Pöyry is an international consulting and engineering company.  We deliver smart
solutions across power generation, transmission & distribution, forest industry,
chemicals & biorefining, mining & metals, transportation and water. Pöyry's net
sales in 2016 were EUR 530 million. The company's shares are quoted on Nasdaq
Helsinki (POY1V). Approximately 5500 experts. 40 countries. 130 offices.



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Pöyry Oyj via GlobeNewswire






More information:
http://www.poyry.com



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: hugin
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 08/16/2017 - 08:40
Language: English
News-ID 556728
Character count: 1584
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Pöyry Oyj
Stadt: Vantaa


Number of hits: 24

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Business News




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H


I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z