Pöyry PLC: New shares in Pöyry PLC registered with the Trade Register

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -







Pöyry PLC Stock Exchange Release 16 August 2017 at 9:40 a.m. (EEST)



New shares in Pöyry PLC registered with the Trade Register



Pöyry PLC directed a share issue, totaling 1 771 000 new shares, to the company

itself without payment on 3 August 2017.



The new shares were registered with the Trade Register today. After the changes,

the total number of the company's shares is 61 530 610.



The shareholder rights of the new shares arise as from the date of the Trade

Register entry. The new shares will be publicly traded as of 17 August 2017.



PÖYRY PLC



Additional information:

Juuso Pajunen, CFO

Tel. +358 10 33 26632



Pöyry is an international consulting and engineering company. We deliver smart

solutions across power generation, transmission & distribution, forest industry,

chemicals & biorefining, mining & metals, transportation and water. Pöyry's net

sales in 2016 were EUR 530 million. The company's shares are quoted on Nasdaq

Helsinki (POY1V). Approximately 5500 experts. 40 countries. 130 offices.







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Pöyry Oyj via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.poyry.com



PressRelease by

Pöyry Oyj

Company information / Profile:

Date: 08/16/2017 - 08:40

Language: English

News-ID 556728

Character count: 1584

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Pöyry Oyj

Stadt: Vantaa





Number of hits: 24



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease