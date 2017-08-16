NNIT A/S: 7/2017 Financial report for the first six months of 2017

NNIT delivers organic revenue growth of 5.3% and an operating profit margin of

9.5% in the first six months of 2017.



Performance highlights for the first six months of 2017:

* Revenue increased by 6.3%, hereof 5.3% organic, to DKK 1,404m in reported

currencies and by 6.2% in constant currencies. Revenue increased by 15% from

customers outside the Novo Nordisk Group while revenue from the Novo Nordisk

Group decreased by 3.4%



* The share of NNIT's revenue from customers outside the Novo Nordisk Group

reached 58% in 6M 2017 compared to 51% in the same period last year

* Operating profit margin was 9.5% in reported currencies and 9.4% in constant

currencies compared to 9.6% as reported in 6M 2016



* Net profit increased by 12% to DKK 103m following an improvement in

operating profit and net financials



* Underlying free cash flow for 6M 2017 improved by DKK 56m to DKK 155m

compared to 6M 2016. Including the acquisition of SCALES and investment in a

new data center the free cash flow was DKK -23m in 6M 2017



* Order backlog for 2017 at the beginning of Q3 2017 increased by DKK 137m to

DKK 2,659m which is a growth of 5.4% compared to the order backlog for 2016

at the beginning of Q3 2016. The organic growth in the order backlog is 3.4%



* Outlook for 2017:



* Expected revenue growth is maintained at 4-8% in constant currencies

with expected organic growth of 1-5%

* Operating profit margin is maintained to be around 10% in constant

currencies

* The expected level of investments in 2017 is 15-17% with an expected

organic investment level of 12-14% of total revenue as the majority of

investment related to an additional data center will impact 2017



* The Board of Directors has decided to pay an interim dividend for 2017 of



DKK 2.00 per share corresponding to DKK 48.7m



Per Kogut, CEO at NNIT comments: "NNIT continues the positive development for

2017 delivering robust IT and generate growth, driven by clients outside the

Novo Nordisk Group, which grew with more than 17% in Q2. I am particularly

pleased to see several new orders within Dynamics 365 won by our newly acquired

company SCALES."





Conference call details

NNIT will host a teleconference August 16, 2017 at 10:30 CET about the financial

report for Q2 2017. Please visit the NNIT webpage at www.nnit.com to access the

teleconference, which can be found under 'Investors - Downloads'. Presentation

material will be available on the website approximately one hour prior to the

start of the presentation.



Conference call details

Webcast link: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/asbgo26k



Participant telephone

Numbers: Confirmation code 2944785

Participants, Local - Copenhagen, Denmark:

+45 38 48 75 13

Participants, Local - London, United Kingdom:

+44(0) 20 3427 1914

Participants, Local - Stockholm, Sweden:

+46(0) 8 5065 3936

Participants, Local - Paris, France:

+33(0) 1 76 77 22 28

Participants, Local - Frankfurt, Germany:

+49(0) 69 2222 10625



Financial Calendar 2017

August 21, 2017 Interim dividend ex-dividend date

August 22, 2017 Interim dividend record date

August 23, 2017 Interim dividend payment date

October 26, 2017 Interim report for the first nine months of 2017



Contacts for further information

Investor relations:

Jesper Vesterbæk Wagener

Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +45 3075 5392

jvwa(at)nnit.com



Media:

Helga Heyn

NNIT Communications

Tel: +45 3077 8141

hhey(at)nnit.com



About NNIT

NNIT A/S is one of Denmark's leading IT service providers and consultancies.

NNIT A/S offers a wide range of IT services and solutions to its customers,

primarily in the life sciences sector in Denmark and internationally and to

customers in the public, enterprise and finance sectors in Denmark. As of June

30, 2017 NNIT A/S had 2,965 employees.



For more information please visit www.nnit.com.









Financial report for the first six months of 2017:

http://hugin.info/163771/R/2125668/812401.pdf







More information:

http://www.nnit.com



