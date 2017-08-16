Sonoro replaces drilling contractor and rig for Budong Budong appraisal well program



CALGARY, Canada (August 16, 2017)-Following repeated delays, Sonoro Energy Ltd. (Sonoro or the Company) (TSX-V: SNV) has replaced the drilling contractor for its LG-1 Up-dip appraisal well program in the Budong Budong Production Sharing Contract (PSC) lease in West Sulawesi, Indonesia.



This development follows continued delays in obtaining the necessary final rig certification, and mobilization, well past a deadline of July 24, 2017 that had been stipulated in the contract.



Sonoro has now agreed to the key terms of a contract with PT Advanced Services Indonesia (ASI) to provide a hydraulic drilling and coring rig, with all necessary certifications in place, after reviewing available equipment at ASIs centre of operations in Balikpapan, Indonesia.



The revised timing of a new spud date for the LG-1 Up-dip well will be announced once a new schedule is finalized; initial targets indicate the first half of September 2017 to be a reasonable time frame.



We are pleased to have found a well-established company in ASI with a strong track record, a fit-for-purpose drilling and coring rig and operating in Indonesia that is capable of achieving our objectives for the LG-1 Up-dip well. The new rig and its associated equipment have all the necessary certifications in place, allowing us to proceed with confidence in final mobilization plans, says Sonoros Chief Executive Officer and Director Richard Wadsworth.



Without having an SKPI certification from Migas (Indonesias upstream oil and gas regulator), we would have been exposed to continued delays-and the possibility of failing to meet the requirements of our PSC license, adds Mr. Wadsworth.



Other associated drilling services and equipment for which Sonoro is responsible-including cementing services, mud services, chemicals, well head, casing and other tubulars-arrived last week at the port of Makassar, on the island of Sulawesi, and were transported by road to the LG-1 site.





With the exception of the drilling rig, all other services and equipment are now mobilized, ready for the appraisal program, and prepared to integrate with this new drilling rig, says Mr. Wadsworth. We have been very pleased with our team and our local contractors in achieving the delivery of our other support services safely and within the planned timelines.



Sonoro is an international oil and gas resource exploration and development company with a focus on Southeast Asia and its onshore Budong Budong production sharing contract in Sulawesi Indonesia. The Company has commenced operations for a one well appraisal drilling program on the Budong Budong license offsetting the LG-1 well. For further information please contact:



Forward-looking Statements. Certain information in this press release constitute forward-looking statements under applicable securities law. Any statements that are contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may," "should," "anticipate," "expects," "estimates,", "seeks" and similar expressions. In particular, without limiting the generality of the foregoing, this press release contains forward-looking information regarding the pursuit of new opportunities in the region of the Budong Budong black.



Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated oil and gas exploration, development, exploitation, production, marketing and transportation, loss of markets, volatility of commodity prices, currency fluctuations, imprecision of reserve estimates, environmental risks, competition from other producers, inability to retain drilling rigs and other services, delays resulting from or inability to obtain required regulatory approvals, changes in legislation including but not limited to income tax, environmental laws and regulatory matters, and ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources.



Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.



Additional information on these and other factors that could affect Sonoro's operations or financial results are included in Sonoros reports on file with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and may be accessed through the SEDAR website (www.sedar.com) or by contacting Sonoro. The forward looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and Sonoro does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by securities law.



Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.





