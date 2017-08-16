Zecotek Receives LFS Scintillation Crystal Order for NeuroPET Brain Scanning Device



(firmenpresse) - Zecotek Receives LFS Scintillation Crystal Order for NeuroPET Brain Scanning Device



SINGAPORE--(August 16, 2017) - Zecotek Photonics Inc. (TSX VENTURE: ZMS) (FRANKFURT: W1I)(OTC PINK: ZMSPF), developer of leading-edge photonics technologies for healthcare, industrial and scientific markets, is pleased to announce that it has received an order for its patented Lutetium Fine Silicate (LFS) scintillation crystals from a medical imaging device manufacturer based in the United States for use in a newly developed neuroPET scanner. Positron emission tomography (PET) medical scanning has been successful at identifying functional abnormalities with brain tissues. New and more specialized PET imaging devices are being developed to provide greater functional information in the detection of tumors and diseased tissue, measurement of cellular and tissue metabolism, blood flow, and the evaluation of patients who have seizures, memory disorders such as Alzheimer and Parkinson, and mood abnormalities.



"Zecotek's patented LFS scintillation crystals offer significant advantages to new neurological specific PET scanners," said Dr. A.F. Zerrouk, Chairman, President, and CEO of Zecotek Photonics Inc. "We are seeing new state-of-the-art medical imaging technologies play a significant role in the research, diagnosis and treatment of brain disorders. Diseases of the brain touch all of us and scientists and medical professionals are working diligently to developed faster, better and cost effective technology to visualize and measure brain function, for early diagnosis. This order represents an important opportunity for the commercialization of neuroPET scanning devices using our LFS crystals and our solid-sate MAPD photo detectors. We will continue to work with OEMs and scientific organizations as we look to become the leading supplier of scintillation crystals for all areas of PET medical imaging."



Neuroimaging is a growing branch of medical imaging that uses technology, like positron emission tomography, to provide unprecedented views into the structure and functionality of the brain. While MRI and CT scans generate anatomical detail about the structure of the brain, they do not provide full information about the functional metabolism. PET and PET/CT scans can identify functional abnormalities much earlier in the process of brain disease diagnosis, because function changes far before any changes in physical abnormalities of the brain.





Zecotek's patented (US patent No. 7,132,060) LFS scintillation crystals are known for their superiority in both performance and price. Zecotek's LFS crystals are known for their high light yields and ultra-fast decay times which allow for faster and higher-resolution operation of medical and industrial imaging devices including PET medical scanners. The Company's line of LFS crystals also cover a wide range of emission wavelengths which can be tailored to match the spectral sensitivity of various photo detectors including the Company's own solid-state MAPD photo detector arrays.



About Zecotek



Zecotek Photonics Inc. (TSX VENTURE: ZMS) (FRANKFURT: W1I) (OTC PINK: ZMSPF) is a photonics technology company developing high-performance scintillation crystals, photo detectors, positron emission tomography scanning technologies, 3D auto-stereoscopic displays, 3D metal printing, and lasers for applications in medical, high-tech and industrial sectors. Founded in 2004, Zecotek operates three divisions: Imaging Systems, Optronics Systems and 3D Display Systems with labs located in Canada, Korea, Russia, Singapore and U.S.A. The management team is focused on building shareholder value by commercializing over 50 patented and patent pending novel photonic technologies directly and through strategic alliances, the European Organization for Nuclear Research (Switzerland), Beijing Opto-Electronics Technology Co. Ltd. (China), NuCare Medical Systems (South Korea), the University of Washington (United States), and National NanoFab Center (South Korea). For more information visit www.zecotek.com and follow (at)zecotek on Twitter.



This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are based on management's expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual future results and trends may differ materially from what may have been stated.



Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release. If you would like to receive news from Zecotek in the future please visit the corporate website at www.zecotek.com.



For Additional Information Please Contact:

Zecotek Photonics Inc.

Michael Minder

T: (604) 783-8291

ir(at)zecotek.com







PressRelease by

Zecotek Photonics Inc.

Company information / Profile:Requests:

Zecotek Photonics Inc. ist ein Photonen-Technologieunternehmen, das moderne Hochleistungs-Szintillationskristalle, Photodetektoren, Positronenemissionstomographie-Untersuchungstechnologien, autostereoskope 3D-Displays und Laser für Anwendungen in der Medizin-, High-Tech- und Industriebranche entwickelt.





Date: 08/16/2017 - 11:46

Language: English

News-ID 556731

Character count: 5120

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Zecotek Photonics Inc.

Stadt: Wien





Number of hits: 25



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease