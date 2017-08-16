Canadian Western Trust Company to exit Exempt Market Securities business line

(firmenpresse) - EDMONTON, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/16/17 -- Canadian Western Trust Company (CWT), a wholly owned subsidiary of Canadian Western Bank (TSX: CWB) and a member of CWB Financial Group, today announced it will no longer offer self-directed account services to holders of exempt market securities. CWT has entered into a definitive agreement (the "Agreement") to appoint Computershare Trust Company of Canada (Computershare) as successor trustee or custodian for clients who currently hold exempt market securities within a CWT self-directed account. Affected clients will receive notification of this change by mail. The Agreement is subject to customary closing conditions. The Agreement is expected to close no later than September 30, 2017. Earnings contributions from this business line are not material on a consolidated basis for CWB.

"At CWT, we are working to bring more focus to our organization and concentrate our activities within business lines that have the strongest growth opportunities and that are most aligned with the strategic objectives of CWB Financial Group," said Matt Colpitts, Vice President and General Manager of CWT. "Computershare's reputation and position as a leader in their field gave us confidence that we could facilitate a smooth transition for both affected CWT clients and employees. Computershare shares our commitment to client service excellence and trust, and we are confident they will continue to provide clients holding exempt market securities with the excellent service and outstanding industry expertise they are accustomed to."

"This Agreement underlines Computershare's strategic commitment to the exempt securities market," said Stuart Swartz, President and CEO of Computershare Canada. "By accelerating our growth in this segment, Canadian exempt securities market participants across the country - issuers, dealers and investors - are assured of a committed industry-leading partner with the long-term vision and resources critical to providing the expertise, solutions and technology investment that will satisfy their needs today, and well into the future."

About CWT

Established in 1987, CWT is a wholly owned subsidiary of Canadian Western Bank and a member of CWB Financial Group. CWT offers trust services including registered plan trustee services to brokerage firms and custody and trustee services to corporations that offer employee retirement and pension plans. CWT also offers self-directed registered accounts and investment account services to independent financial advisors, mortgage brokers and individuals. Learn more at .

About Computershare

Computershare (ASX: CPU) is a global market leader in transfer agency and share registration, employee equity plans, mortgage servicing, proxy solicitation and stakeholder communications. We also specialize in corporate trust, bankruptcy, class action and a range of other diversified financial and governance services.

Founded in 1978, Computershare is renowned for its expertise in high integrity data management, high volume transaction processing and reconciliations, payments and stakeholder engagement. Many of the world's leading organizations use us to streamline and maximize the value of relationships with their investors, employees, creditors and customers.

Computershare is represented in all major financial markets and has over 16,000 employees worldwide.

For more information, visit .

About CWB Financial Group

CWB Financial Group (CWB) is a diversified financial services organization serving businesses and individuals across Canada. Operating from its headquarters in Edmonton, Alberta, CWB's key business lines include full-service business and personal banking offered through 42 branches of Canadian Western Bank and Internet banking services provided by Motive Financial. Highly responsive specialized financing is delivered under the banners of CWB Equipment Financing, National Leasing, CWB Maxium Financial, CWB Franchise Finance and CWB Optimum Mortgage. Trust Services are offered through Canadian Western Trust Company. Comprehensive wealth management offerings are provided through CWB Wealth Management, which includes the businesses of McLean & Partners Wealth Management and Canadian Western Financial. As a public company on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), CWB trades under the symbols "CWB" (common shares), "CWB.PR.B" (Series 5 Preferred Shares) and "CWB.PR.C" (Series 7 Preferred Shares). Learn more at .

Contacts:



Matt Colpitts

VP and General Manager

Canadian Western Trust

(604) 699-4858





Matt Evans

Senior AVP, Strategy and Investor Relations

CWB Financial Group

(780) 969-8337





Liz Power

Director, Marketing

Computershare

(416) 263-9713





More information:

http://www.cwb.com



PressRelease by

Canadian Western Bank and Canadian Western Trust Company

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 08/16/2017 - 11:00

Language: English

News-ID 556733

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Canadian Western Bank and Canadian Western Trust Company

Stadt: EDMONTON, ALBERTA





Number of hits: 69



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease