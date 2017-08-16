GuideSpark to Demo Employee Communication Software at HRTechXpo

(firmenpresse) - REDWOOD CITY, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/16/17 --

, the leader in employee communication software

Will highlight its GuideSpark Communicate Cloud employee communication software throughout NCHRA's .

Friday, August 25, 2017

GuideSpark will present a product demonstration at 12:15 p.m. PDT.

Hilton Union Square

333 O'Farrell Street

San Francisco, Calif.

To help employees make smart, informed choices, organizations need to make internal communications multi-format, multi-channel and continuous. As the title sponsor of NCHRA's HRTechXpo, will demonstrate its Communicate Cloud employee communication software designed to empower HR teams to engage employees and drive program adoption.

In addition, Keith Kitani, CEO, and Gina Jensen, Senior Director, People and Culture of GuideSpark, will each appear with Dr. Greg Ketchum, the "Frasier of the Cubicles," on his live internet talk show.

Conference attendees are encouraged to connect with GuideSpark on-site. For event information, including registration, visit: .

GuideSpark is the leader in employee communication software, with over 600 customers who use its solutions to effectively engage over 10 million employees and achieve HR program adoption goals. GuideSpark is the only company that blends SaaS technology and innovative, consumer-grade content that inspires, informs and reinforces the employer value proposition. To learn more about how you can transform your employee communications, visit .





More information:

http://www.guidespark.com/



PressRelease by

GuideSpark

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 08/16/2017 - 11:00

Language: English

News-ID 556734

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: GuideSpark

Stadt: REDWOOD CITY, CA





Number of hits: 62



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease