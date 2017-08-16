1000 Hour Quantum Dot LED Milestone Surpassed by Quantum Materials Corp

Next-Generation QLED's with high performance and reliability now possible

(firmenpresse) - SAN MARCOS, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 08/16/17 -- Leading American Cadmium Free Quantum Dot manufacturer Quantum Materials Corp (OTCQB: QTMM) today announced successfully surpassing the 1000 hour continuous on-time durability test for the Company's cadmium-free quantum dots in a remote light emitting diode (LED) application. The testing has been conducted with red and green quantum dots encapsulated in resin and mounted to blue emitting LED's (see diagram below), which are similar to the type of LED's used in standard LCD display back light units (BLU).

The successful implementation of quantum dots with LED's has been slow to progress primarily due to the challenge of achieving the requisite reliability and durability to survive the heat generation inside the LED package without suffering thermal quenching and rapid performance deterioration. The QD-LEDs were under continuous power at 2.5 Volts DC at 70mA and were measured initially, incrementally and at the 1000 hour mark with no measurable degradation of intensity, peak emission or FWHM, which is the measure for color purity. The QD-LED packaged units will continue to be under power and measurements of key performance criteria taken through and beyond the 3000 hour test protocol.

Quantum Materials Corp President and CEO Stephen Squires said, "passing the 1000 hour continuous on time milestone is a major achievement in proving our quantum dot and encapsulation technologies. They are the basis for the next generation of quantum dot solutions to improve the color rendering capability of flat panel displays -- which is moving QD's from the front of the LCD panel to the actual surface of LED's. Our team's ability to keep Quantum Materials on the forefront of nanomaterial implementation and discovery is true testament to their diligence and tireless efforts."

Semiconductor quantum dots have attracted tremendous attention for their unique characteristics for solid state lighting and displays. The pure and tunable spectra of QDs make it possible to simultaneously achieve excellent color rendering properties and high luminous efficiency when combining colloidal QD's with light emitting diodes (LED's) or Micro LEDs.

"Achieving 1000 hours of continuous illumination with zero degradation is an extraordinary accomplishment that can move the reality of true QD-LED technology one step closer to reality.



It is even more so when you consider all our materials, regardless of whether they are prototype or production, are produced using our proprietary continuous flow production process enabling seamless scale-up to high volume production," said Toshi Ando, Quantum Materials Corp Senior Director of Business Development.

Mr. Squires concluded that "over the past six months we have made significant progress on our core mission of bringing to market a high performance, reasonably priced cadmium-free quantum dot film solution for large-form LCD display applications and we will report on this in the very near future. While we expect QD-infused film to be the preferred display solution for the next several years, the high heat durability and stability of our QD materials puts us in a strong position to enable the industry to make this transition to QD-LED on-chip solutions when that time comes.

Quantum Materials Corp (QMC) develops and manufactures quantum dots and nanomaterials for use in display, solar energy and lighting applications through its proprietary high-volume continuous-flow production process. QMC's volume manufacturing methods enable consistent quality and scalable cost reductions to provide the foundation for technologically superior, energy efficient and environmentally sound displays, the next generation of solid-state lighting and solar photovoltaic power applications. Wholly-owned subsidiary develops sustainable quantum dot solar technology. For more information follow Quantum Materials Corp at

Safe Harbor statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties concerning our business, products, and financial results. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted. More information about potential risk factors that could affect our business, products, and financial results are included in our annual report and in reports subsequently filed by us with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). All documents are available through the SEC's Electronic Data Gathering Analysis and Retrieval System (EDGAR) at or from our website. We hereby disclaim any obligation to publicly update the information provided above, including forward-looking statements, to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

