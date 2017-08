NetworkNewsWire Announces Publication Discussing the Companies Ready to Strike on the Canadian Legal Marijuana Industry

(firmenpresse) - NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 08/16/17 -- ("NNW"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, today announces the publication of an editorial featuring ABcann Global (TSX VENTURE: ABCN) (OTCQB: ABCCF), a client of NNW that is a globally licensed, cost efficient producer of premium quality organic standardized medicinal cannabis.

The publication, titled, "Green Rush taking Hold in Canada as US Lawmakers Continue to Spin Tires," discusses several public companies rushing to make their mark on the expanding Canadian cannabis market.

To view the full publication, visit:

"Many Canadian cannabis growers have already experienced sizable share price increases in recent years, but one company that could be on the verge of a significant uptick is ABcann Global Corporation. At just over three months old and having completed its U.S. listing on the OTCQB Venture Market on July 13th (), ABcann is firing out of the gate with approximately $43 million in cash in its coffers, 100 percent ownership of a 65-acre parcel of land upon which to construct expansions to its operations and a completely licensed and fully operational production facility with annual production capacity of about 1,000 kilograms of cannabis.

"At the heart of ABcann's expansion effort is its advanced growing technology, which not only creates a consistent, organically grown, pesticide free standardized product, but also brings down costs through the use of exclusive, computer-controlled environmental systems. By monitoring every variable in the growing, curing and harvesting processes, the company is able to produce yield quantities that significantly exceed those produced through traditional growing techniques.

"Unlike many of its U.S. counterparts, ABcann has found early success in attracting investors thanks in part to the predictability of the Canadian market. On August 2, the company announced () the close of an initial $15 million investment by Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp., the world's first cannabis streaming company, as part of a larger phased investment to fund an additional 50,000 square feet at ABcann's second production facility at its 65-acre Kimmett property in Napanee, Ontario."

ABcann was one of the first companies to obtain a production license under the Marijuana for Medical Purposes Regulations, which it received on March 21, 2014. It obtained a sales license on December 31, 2015. ABcann's flagship facility, in Napanee, Ontario, contains proprietary plant-growing technology, including environmentally-controlled chambers capable of monitoring and regulating all variables in the growing process. This approach and the systems in place allow ABcann to produce organically grown and pesticide-free, high-yielding plants, which, in turn, can generate high-quality products that are consistent from batch to batch. ABcann is able to control environmental and nutrient demands, tailor-made for a particular strain of cannabis, without the variation that is typical when producing large quantities in less-controlled, larger rooms and greenhouse-type structures. ABcann's modular approach to systems technology eliminates scale-up risk and allows ABcann to locate anywhere in the world and maintain consistency and quality of product.

For more information, visit .

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is an information service that provides (1) access to our news aggregation and syndication servers, (2) that summarize corporate news and information, (3) enhanced press release services, (4) social media distribution and optimization services, and (5) a full array of corporate communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and content distribution company with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. NNW has an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the country. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where news, content and information converge.

For more information please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or re-published:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

NetworkNewsWire (NNW)



New York, New York



212.418.1217 Office

PressRelease by

NetworkNewsWire

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 08/16/2017 - 11:30

Language: English

News-ID 556738

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: NetworkNewsWire

Stadt: NEW YORK, NY





Number of hits: 41



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease