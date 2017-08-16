Tetra Bio-Pharma Announces Approval to List on the TSX Venture Exchange

(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 08/16/17 -- Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. ("Tetra" or the "Company") (CSE: TBP)(CSE: TBP.CN)(CNSX: TBP)(TSX VENTURE: TBP)(OTCQB: TBPMF), today announced that its common shares have been approved for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange and that it has applied for voluntary delisting of its common shares from the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE). Tetra's shares will commence trading on the TSX Venture on the opening of markets on Wednesday, August 16, 2017, under the symbol "TBP".

"We are pleased to announce that the TSX Venture Exchange has accepted our application for listing," said Bernard Fortier, CEO of Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. "We believe this move will enhance trading liquidity and continue to increase market adoption of our business model, thereby enhancing shareholder value. We look forward to aggressively executing our business plan as we build the leading bio-pharmaceutical organization focused on developing medicinal cannabis as pharmaceutical drugs."

Mr. Fortier further added, "We would like to thank the CSE for all their support and commitment to Tetra these past years in our evolution as an organization."

About Tetra Bio-Pharma:

Tetra Bio-Pharma is a multi subsidiary publicly traded company (TSX VENTURE: TBP) (OTCQB: TBPMF) engaged in the development of Bio Pharmaceuticals and Natural Health Products containing Cannabis and other medicinal plant based elements.

Tetra Bio-Pharma is focused on combining the traditional methods of medicinal cannabis use with the supporting scientific validation and safety data required for inclusion into the existing bio pharma industry by regulators physicians and insurance companies. More information is available about the company at: .

Source: Tetra Bio-Pharma

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking statements

Some statements in this release may contain forward-looking information. All statements, other than of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future (including, without limitation, statements regarding potential acquisitions and financings) are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "may", "will", "should", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "plan" or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, without limitation, the inability of the Company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, GrowPros MMP Inc., to obtain a licence for the production of medical marijuana; failure to obtain sufficient financing to execute the Company's business plan; competition; regulation and anticipated and unanticipated costs and delays, and other risks disclosed in the Company's public disclosure record on file with the relevant securities regulatory authorities. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results or events not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake an obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities legislation.

Contacts:



Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc.

Edward Miller

Vice President, IR & Corporate Communications

(514) 360-8040 Ext. 203





More information:

http://tetrabiopharma.com/



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 08/16/2017 - 12:00

Language: English

News-ID 556745

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc.

Stadt: OTTAWA, ONTARIO





Number of hits: 64



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease