Maricann Group Inc. Enters Into Letter of Intent

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 08/16/17 -- Maricann Group Inc. (CSE: MARI)(CSE: MARI.CN)(CNSX: MARI) ("Maricann" or the "Company") and a national provider that services pharmacies across Canada (the "Counterparty"), have agreed to a primary collaborative partnership through a joint initiative to create a pharmacy services program that enables pharmacists to counsel and appropriately educate patients in relation to medicinal cannabis.

By establishment of this education program for pharmacists to counsel patients, the Counterparty will expand the patient awareness of treatment options with their affiliated health care professionals, primarily through pharmacists to provide expert information to patients.

The joint initiative will aim to position pharmacies to be the preferred access point for medicinal cannabis based on pharmacists' critical role in working with physicians and patients in understanding the multi-synchronistic opportunities in multi-medication patients. Maricann and the Counterparty will work together to assist patients in achieving their desired therapeutic goals while always keeping their safety paramount.

The letter of intent will form the basis of a definitive agreement to be executed by both parties at a future date. Details of that agreement will be announced upon completion.

Maricann, which has federal licenses in Canada to cultivate, extract, formulate and distribute cannabis, is rapidly expanding its Canadian production, based in Norfolk County, ON, adding 20,000 kg of dry flower production to come online in early 2018, and an additional 35,000 kg of production to come online in late 2018.

For more information about Maricann please visit our website at .

About Maricann Group Inc.

Maricann is a vertically integrated producer and distributor of marijuana for medical purposes. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada and Munich, Germany, with production facilities in Langton, Ontario, Canada where it operates a medicinal cannabis cultivation, extraction, formulation and distribution business under federal licence from the Government of Canada. and Dresden, Saxony, Germany. Maricann is currently undertaking an expansion of its cultivation and support facilities in Canada in a fully funded 217,000 sq. ft. (20,159 sq. m) build out, to support existing and future patient growth.

Forward Looking Information

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. This news release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect the current views and/or expectations of management with respect to performance, business and future events, including but not limited to express or implied statements and assumptions regarding the Company's business and operations. Forward-looking statements are based on the then-current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts about the business and the industry and markets in which the Company operates. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information, which are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The Company does not undertake any obligations to release publicly any revisions for updating any voluntary forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities law.

Contacts:



Investor Relations:

Shawn Alexander

VP Investor Relations



416.258.4784



Media:

Carrie Booze

North 6th Agency

212-334-9753 ext.142





Corporate Headquarters:

Maricann Group Inc. (C.MARI)

845 Harrington Court, Unit 3

Burlington Ontario L7N 3P3

Canada





More information:

http://www.maricann.ca



PressRelease by

Maricann Group Inc.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 08/16/2017 - 12:00

Language: English

News-ID 556746

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Maricann Group Inc.

Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO





Number of hits: 61



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease