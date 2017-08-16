4C Surpasses $1 Billion in Annualized Media Spend and Introduces Pacing Dashboard

Growth spurred by new product innovation, client acquisition, and workforce expansion

(firmenpresse) - CHICAGO, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 08/16/17 -- Today, , a data science and media technology company, announced that it passed the milestone of $1 billion in annualized media spend across its . In addition, 4C has unveiled its Pacing Dashboard, a new tool using machine-learning to optimize expenditure over the course of a campaign to ensure spend rates and improve performance based on client goals.

The new release is the latest in a series of product launches this year, including the . By enabling marketers to automatically manage budgets across multiple social, mobile, and video properties, the 4C Pacing Dashboard enables multi-channel marketing at scale. In fact, , 73% of clients using 4C reported savings of 3 hours or more per week and 80% increased sales by 10% or more.

Strong performance in campaign effectiveness and workflow efficiency has led to accelerated advertiser adoption. During the first half of 2017, 4C saw a 60% increase in customer growth with more than 1,200 brands, agencies, and media companies running on its software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. Recent client acquisition includes Camelot, Dollar Shave Club, Gametime, Group IMD, Havas Worldwide, Modus Direct, and Pocket Gems.

"We are thrilled with and humbled by 4C's recent growth; it is a testament to the value our clients gain from our technology," said Lance Neuhauser, CEO of 4C. "Marketers want to understand their audiences and reach them across channels with impactful creative, especially through video. Through our stellar team and by working with great partners, we are making this future a reality."

Along with the growth in media spend and client adoption, the company has added 50+ employees in the last 6 months led by Kim Norwesh, chief human resources officer. 4C's talented workforce continues to propel brands' ability to understand audiences and their behaviors and reach them across social, digital, and TV.

"4C has delivered tremendous results for our ecommerce program, allowing us to increase in social investment of 120% and see ROI increases on campaigns of up to 4 times the average," said Bryan Benavides, Director of Digital Marketing at Abt Electronics. "We are keen to expand into additional channels with 4C as its vision for multi-screen marketing is spot on with how we want to engage with our audiences."

"We're really excited to use the new 4C Pacing Dashboard to manage campaigns across channels," said David Dweck, Partner, Group Director Search & Social at Mindshare. "4C has been a great partner for us with its focus on self-serve technology and amazing customer service. Overall, the 4C Social product is best-in-class for client performance and team efficiency."

"4C has proven to be a highly valuable partner for Performics on a global basis with leading SaaS technology and top-notch support," said David Gould, Chief Delivery Officer at Performics Worldwide. "As we continue to expand our performance marketing practice across TV and Digital, the 4C platform will play an instrumental role in delivering results for our clients."

4C highlights in 2017 year-to-date include:

Launched multiple new products including: , , , and .

Named Highest Customer Satisfaction, Best Results, Fastest Time to ROI, and Users Most Likely to Recommend in , which is based on 150+ authenticated client reviews.

Completion of 700+ courses by clients through the that utilizes data-centered educational programs. Certified clients include: Havas, Hearts & Science, Merkle, Rise Interactive, and Socialyse.

4C's products are built on more than 30 years of machine-learning and computational science research by Founder and Chief Scientist, Dr. Alok Choudhary, at prestigious institutions including Northwestern University. The company's patented technology also leverages hardware and intellectual property acquired through Civolution and Royal Philips Electronics.

As 4C continues to grow, progressive technology remains at the forefront of the executives' minds. "Our technological advantage with data-driven insights allows us to offer marketers a unique and all-encompassing solution for audience intelligence and activation. We are looking forward to keeping up our momentum," Neuhauser concluded.

4C is a global leader in data science and media technology with solutions for multi-screen marketing. Brands, agencies, and media owners rely on the  to identify their most valuable audiences and improve effectiveness across channels. With $1 billion in annualized media spend running through its software-as-a-service platform, 4C offers activation on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Pinterest, Instagram, and Snapchat as well as TV Synced Ads across display, search, social, and video. The company also provides paid, earned, and owned media analytics leveraging its  television monitoring network which detects over 400 million TV asset airings on an annual basis. Founded in 2011 and based in Chicago, 4C has staff in 15 worldwide locations across the United States, United Kingdom, the Netherlands, France, Hong Kong, India, and Singapore. Visit for more information.

4C Insights

