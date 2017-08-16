Dry Bulk Panel Discussion With Major Listed Company Executives

Capital Link's 10th Annual Shipping, Marine Services & Offshore Forum Tuesday, September 12, 2017 in London, UK

(firmenpresse) - NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 08/16/17 -- Senior executives from major listed shipping companies involved with the dry bulk sector of maritime transportation will participate on a sector panel discussion at Capital Link's 10th Annual Shipping, Marine Services & Offshore Forum which will take place on Tuesday, September 12, 2017 at One Moorgate Place in London.

It is organized in partnership with and in cooperation with the The forum is also held in conjunction with the London International Shipping Week. The event is known for its large attendance by investors, owners and capital providers.

The Forum will also feature panel discussions on other shipping sectors, such as containers, LNG, LPG, crude oil tankers and product tankers as well as on other topics of critical significance for the industry, such as bank finance, capital markets, restructuring, insurance and private equity. The Forum features government and business leaders and senior executives from the transportation, energy, logistics and maritime related sectors.

Capital Link's investment conferences are organized in London, New York, Shanghai, Limassol and Athens. They are known for combining rich informational content with unique marketing and networking opportunities.

The panel will discuss the trends and developments in the dry bulk shipping markets, such as demand and supply fundamentals, freight rates and asset values, trading routes, access to capital and sector outlook.

Mr. Herman Hildan, Managing Director - Clarksons Platou Securities AS

Mr. Gary Vogel, CEO - Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ: EGLE)

Ms. Birgitte Vartdal, CEO - Golden Ocean (NASDAQ: GOGL)

Mr. Loukas Barmparis, President - Safe Bulkers (NYSE: SB)

Mr. Herman Bilung, CEO - Songa Bulk (SBULKME: NO)

Mr. Christos Begleris, Co-CFO - Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ: SBLK)

Mr. Jens Ismar, CEO - Western Bulk AS

Founded in 1995, Capital Link is a New York based investor relations, financial communication and advisory form with strategic focus on the maritime, commodities and energy sectors, MLPs, as well as Closed-End Funds and ETFs. In addition, Capital Link organizes ten investment conferences a year in the United States, Europe and China all of which are known for combining rich educational and informational content with unique marketing and networking opportunities. Capital Link is a member of the Baltic Exchange. Based in New York City, Capital Link has presence in London, Athens & Oslo.

