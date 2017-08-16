Pulse Beverage Acquires Distribution Coverage in Long Island, New York for Their Pulse Natural Cabana(R) Lemonades, Limeades and Coconut Waters

J. Kings Food Service Professionals Inc. Distributes Pulse Natural Cabana(R) Products to Grocers and Convenience Stores in Nassau and Suffolk Counties

(firmenpresse) - DENVER, CO -- (Marketwired) -- 08/16/17 -- The Pulse Beverage Corporation ("Pulse") (OTCQB: PLSB) announced today that it is shipping Natural Cabana® Lemonades, Limeades and Coconut Waters to J. Kings Food Service Professionals, Inc. ("J. Kings") for distribution to Long Island, New York based grocers, convenience stores and food service operations.

Robert Yates, CEO of Pulse, commented, "We are very pleased to have J. Kings as our newest distribution partner who will provide coverage for the New York territories of Nassau and Suffolk counties in Long Island. With a population base of close to 3 million in this territory, J. Kings fits into our distribution strategy because they have a large business servicing food service operators. Wherever you find corporate cafeterias, local delicatessens or quick service restaurants ("QSR") in these counties, you will likely find J King's as a crucial vendor to those operations."

Robert Yates also commented, "Food service is an important distribution channel for us because, customers usually purchase a cold beverage with their meal. We want to be one of the offerings that they see when doing so. By appearing in food service operations, we build our brand for those same customers who once having tasted the spectacular flavors of our Natural Cabana® Lemonades, Limeades and Coconut Waters will look for these same products in the grocery stores and convenience stores that they also frequent. Pulse is very successful in other areas of the country and a national QSR brand whom we will be able to discuss in the near future is one of our largest customers today."

About Pulse Beverage Corporation

Pulse Beverage Corporation ("Pulse") is an emerging beverage company that offers Natural Cabana® Lemonade/Limeade in 7 great tasting, low-calorie flavors and Natural Cabana® Coconut Water in pineapple and natural flavors. With Pulse's revamped business model, utilizing warehouse direct and key accounts, Pulse directly teams up with major retailers like Walmart, Albertsons/Safeway, Kroger, Stater Bros, Food Max, Houchens, Kmart, 7-Eleven, United C-stores, Weis Markets, King Kullen, Hy-Vee Supermarket, WinCo Foods, Price Less Markets, Gristede's Foods, Toot n Totem and Travel America. Consumers easily find Pulse's prominently displayed products thereby increasing revenue and earnings for shareholders of Pulse.

For more information, please visit: or email . Follow Pulse Beverage on Twitter at . Become a Pulse Beverage Facebook Fan at .

ABOUT J. Kings Foodservice Professionals, Inc.

At J. Kings, we deliver more than just high quality food and outstanding customer service. We deliver fresh ideas -- proven to help our customers experience growth and success.

Since 1974, J. Kings has been steadily expanding to meet the needs of our customers -- listening to their needs and coming up with unique solutions to help build their businesses. In fact, it's our business-building capabilities that separate us from our competitors. Anyone can deliver food. But not everyone can deliver the ideas that help your business grow beyond your wildest dreams.

To continually enhance our customers' profits by being the distributor that provides innovative, value-added solutions in response to our customers' ever changing needs. To achieve this vision, we treat our staff, customers and suppliers as partners, with integrity and respect, and recognize that our success and profitability depend on the success of our partners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, regulatory incentives, the development of new business opportunities, and projected costs, revenue, profits and results operations. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects and development stage companies. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-K for the most recent fiscal year, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact:

Tom Nelson



1-480-326-8577

The Pulse Beverage Corporation

