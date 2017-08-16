/ Parts and Accessories


Automodular Corporation: Second Quarter 2017 Results

(firmenpresse) - PICKERING, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 08/16/17 -- Automodular Corporation ("Automodular") (NEX: AM.H) reports a net loss of $(0.3) million or $(0.02) per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2017 compared to a net loss of $(0.3) million or $(0.02) per share in the same period in 2016. For the six months ended June 30, 2017 and 2016, Automodular reports a net loss of $(0.7) million and a net loss of $(0.6) million or $(0.05) and $(0.05) per share, respectively.

The results for the first half of the year are summarized below (all figures in '000s except per share amounts):

Automodular's interim consolidated financial statements and Management Discussion and Analysis for the period ended June 30, 2017 will be filed on SEDAR on or about August 17, 2017.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:
Christopher S. Nutt
President and CEO
(905) 420-0200



More information:
http://www.automodular.com



