PeerLogix Announces Partnership to Enable Over-the-Top Advertising for a Leading Advertising Services Provider and Reports on Worldwide Over-the-Top Viewership Results for Q2-2017

(firmenpresse) - NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 08/16/17 -- (OTC PINK: LOGX), the established standard for tracking non-subscription based Over-the-Top ("OTT") engagement data, is pleased to announce that it has signed a 12-month revenue sharing agreement with one of the leading Data Management Platforms ("DMP") in the digital advertising industry.

The partnership enables PeerLogix's digital audience segments to be sold directly on the partner company's platform and to their clientele, including major brands and Fortune 500 companies and features a rev-share commitment to PeerLogix to be paid on a monthly basis. Furthermore, the partnership provides a new capability for the partner company -- the ability to advertise, target, and measure a massive amount of previously unavailable OTT audiences based on digital television, music and movie viewing and listening habits of the residents -- bolstering the DMP's offering to its clients in the media and entertainment industries.

OTT is now mainstream and is projected to grow from USD 28.04 Billion in 2015 to USD 62.03 Billion by 2020(1) as people continue to cut ties with their cable tv packages and instead opt for a combination of subscription and non-subscription based OTT services, such as streaming applications and websites.

"Advertisers are rapidly seeking out OTT supply and other ways to make up for lost viewership from linear-tv audiences that continue to contract in overall size," said Ray Colwell, Chief Executive Officer for PeerLogix. "Our partners are taking advantage of our OTT Audience Graph to empower themselves to reach households lost to cord-cutting and the fragmentation of cable, and maximize advertising spend to streaming and digital audiences."

The Company monitors OTT viewership of mainstream television programming, movies, and major musical artists, and periodically reports on trends seen in the market. Reports on viewership, such as specific shows and media are available directly from the company and are made available to partners upon engagement. Much of the company's Q2 viewership and engagement data has already been made available to partners, and a brief synopsis is provided herein.

Cumulative video hours for non-subscription OTT viewership was observed at 306 million hours which was a +20.9% increase from the prior quarter. Based on this rate of growth, the Company estimates that total video hours watched for Q3-2017 will be approximately 370 million hours.

"Much of the increase in Q2 was driven by developing markets, such as India, which has lead OTT viewership growth this year and averaged a monthly growth rate of approximately 10% compared to an 8% growth rate in the US," said William Gorfein, Chief Strategy Officer for PeerLogix. "These trends are consistent with those of Netflix and other OTT services that are seeing larger growth from their international presence where middle-class expansion is taking place at a faster rate than developed markets. We expect this trend to continue for the foreseeable future."

Notable to both market observers and advertisers was the specific television content that was popular over the measurement period. Taking a deeper dive, the Company's Q2 measurement results showed very strong popularity of HBO programming with Game of Thrones leading the pack with a staggering 6.8 index rating.

"This is not surprising as the new season of Game of Thrones premiered on July 16th and upticks in viewership are very common before new season premieres, as highlighted in our July 17th report predicting opening weekend box office success of film and television franchises," Gorfein explains. "We've seen a halo effect for HBO as this popularity lifted viewership for Big Little Lies and Westworld. Two popular franchises of the network that are notable because they are not currently in season."

The top-5 would wide television results for non-subscription over-the-top viewership, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Monday, July 31st, are below:

(1): Markets and Markets

PeerLogix is an advertising technology and data aggregation company providing a proprietary software as a service, or SAAS, platform which enables the tracking and cataloguing of over-the-top viewership and listenership in order to determine consumer trends and preferences based upon media consumption. PeerLogix's patent pending platform collects over-the-top data, including IP addresses of the streaming and downloading parties (e.g., location), the name, media type (whether movie, television, documentary, music, e-books, software, etc.), and genre of media watched, listened or downloaded, and utilizes licensed and publicly available demographic and other databases to further filter the collected data to provide insights into consumer preferences to digital advertising firms, product and media companies, entertainment studios and others.

Certain of the statements contained in this herein include future expectations, contain projections of results of operations or financial condition or state other "forward-looking" information. The information contained in this includes some statements that are not purely historical and contain "forward-looking statements," as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's and its management's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future, including the Company's financial condition and results of operations. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "may," "should," "could," "will," "plan," "future," "continue," and other expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events and trends and that do not relate to historical matters identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations or forecasts of future events, can be affected by inaccurate assumptions, and are subject to various business risks and known and unknown uncertainties, a number of which are beyond the control of management. Therefore, the actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in PeerLogix forward-looking statements.

Contact:



William Gorfein

PeerLogix, Inc.

(646) 598-4640





More information:

http://www.peerlogix.com



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 08/16/2017 - 13:09

Language: English

News-ID 556771

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: PeerLogix, Inc.

Stadt: NEW YORK, NY





Number of hits: 37



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease