Smartling Deepens Integration with Yext for Easy Translation of Online Business Listings

New language translation capabilities add support for more types of content in Yext Knowledge Engine(TM) to help companies boost brand awareness and increase sales

(firmenpresse) - NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 08/16/17 -- , a translation technology and service innovator, has deepened the integration of its Translation Management Platform with the Yext Knowledge Engine through a Smartling app in the , enabling businesses to translate and localize their online listings seamlessly, from basic business information to deep content like promotions and product information across the web.

, the digital knowledge management pioneer, helps companies in retail, hospitality, healthcare, and other industries boost brand awareness, drive foot traffic and increase sales. Smartling's Translation Management Platform combines business process automation with professional translators and integrates seamlessly with leading technology platforms, streamlining the language translation management process.

"As businesses expand, marketers are tasked with maintaining targeted content across many geographies," said Matt DeLoca, VP of Channels and Alliances for Smartling. "Translating content for local customers is often time-consuming and if done poorly, puts brands at risk of alienating their customers. Smartling and Yext have joined forces to provide a powerful solution that automates translation of digital knowledge already stored in Yext. Our new integration allows Yext customers to translate their listings into any language while maintaining control over speed, quality and cost."

"Brands today increasingly live in places other than a company's website, from Google and Facebook to maps and voice search, and this has made it more important than ever for businesses to ensure their digital knowledge is authentic and localized everywhere consumers engage with it," said Marc Ferrentino, Chief Strategy Officer of Yext. "The Smartling app in the Yext App Directory streamlines the process of translating this essential business information for markets around the globe."

Smartling's integration enables Yext customers to bridge the content creation and translation processes without the need for developer support. With Smartling, Yext customers can translate and publish new content as soon as it's ready, eliminating copy/pasting with automated import and export of content, and easy access to a global network of professional translators.

The Smartling app is available in the Yext App Directory, which integrates digital knowledge seamlessly throughout an organization, creating opportunities for growth and time-saving efficiencies with apps for many leading companies, including HubSpot, Domo, and Zendesk.

Smartling helps ambitious brands access more markets, deliver better user experiences, and build stronger relationships by transforming the way content is created and consumed around the world. Our translation software and services prioritize process automation and intelligent collaboration so that companies can quickly and cost-effectively localize their websites, apps, and documents with minimal IT involvement.

Customer deployments include InterContinental Hotels Group, Hootsuite, Pinterest, SurveyMonkey, and hundreds more. With Smartling, global brands have access to multiple pricing plans customized to suit their specific needs, enabling more control over translation costs. For more information, please visit or contact us at or 1-866-707-6278.

