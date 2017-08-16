Work in Progress on Ranger Project and Results from Typhoon's Annual General Meeting

(firmenpresse) - LAVAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 08/16/17 -- Typhoon Exploration Inc. (TSX VENTURE: TYP) ("Typhoon") announces the results of its Annual General Meeting, held August 15, 2017, in Laval, Quebec.

At the meeting, the shareholders of the Company voted for the election as director of each of the 4 nominees listed in the Information Circular as well as for the appointment of Dallaire & Lapointe as Auditors of the Company.

Prospecting works is underway on the Ranger Project (100% Typhon), located near Rouyn-Noranda. The Ranger property is made of 13 claims adjoining the Fayolle property. Results received from the 2015 exploration program returned different gold values in a range of 0.1 to 0.4 grams of gold per tonne. The grouping of mineralized samples in two sectors located at a distance of 1.3 kilometre from one another could correspond to a new gold bearing structure that follows the same North-West orientation as the nearby Parfouru Fault.

The 2017 campaign has the objective to bound this new exploration target by using different methods including boulders sampling, Beep Mat prospecting and soil geochemistry. Works will be conducted mainly during August and September.

ABOUT TYPHOON EXPLORATION INC.

CORPORATE UPDATE

Typhoon focuses on the top of the class mineral potential of Quebec for exploring and developing the next generation of world class deposits. The unfailing support of our shareholders (holding 36,177,791 outstanding shares) and business partners contribute to the success of the Company.

Typhoon common shares are listed on the TSX Ventures Exchange under the stock symbol TYP.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Information of technical nature which appears in this press release was revised by M. Martin Demers, P.Geo. (OGQ), Technical Advisor for Typhoon Exploration. M. Demers is a Qualified Person (QP) as defined by the National Instrument 43-101.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

