Golar LNG Partners L.P. - Acquisition of an Interest in the FLNG, Hilli Episeyo

Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ: GMLP) (the "Partnership") announced today that it

has entered into a purchase and sale agreement (the "PSA") for the acquisition

(the "Acquisition") from Golar LNG Limited ("Golar") and affiliates of Keppel

Shipyard Limited ("Keppel") and Black and Veatch ("B&V") of equity interests

(the "Acquired Interests") in Golar Hilli LLC, which will, on the closing date

of the Acquisition, indirectly own the FLNG, Hilli Episeyo (the "Hilli"). The

Acquired Interests represent the equivalent of 50% of the two liquefaction

trains, out of a total of four, that have been contracted to Perenco Cameroon SA

and Societe Nationale Des Hydrocarbures (together, the "Customer") for an eight-

year term. The purchase price for the Acquired Interests, as described below, is

$658 million less net lease obligations under the financing facility for the

Hilli (the "Hilli Facility") that are expected to be between $468 and $480

million. Concurrently with the execution of the PSA, the Partnership paid a $70

million deposit to Golar, upon which it will receive interest at a rate of 5%

per annum.



The closing of the Acquisition (the "Closing") is subject to the satisfaction of

certain closing conditions which include, among others, receiving the consent of

the lenders under the Hilli Facility, the closing of the previously announced

Put-Sale Closing with respect to the Golar Tundra (the "Tundra Put Sale"), the

delivery to and acceptance by the Customer of the Hilli, the commencement of

commercial operations under the liquefaction tolling agreement (the "LTA") and

the formation of Golar Hilli LLC and the related Pre-Closing Contributions as

described further below.



Prior to the Closing, Golar, Keppel and B&V will contribute their equity

interests in Golar Hilli Corporation ("Hilli Corp"), the entity that owns the



Hilli, to the newly formed Golar Hilli LLC (the "Pre-Closing Contributions") in

return for equity interests in Golar Hilli LLC. Membership interests in Golar

Hilli LLC will be represented by three classes of units: Common Units ("Common

Units"); Series A Special Units ("Series A Units"); and Series B Special Units

("Series B Units"). Common Units will be entitled to cash flows from the first

50% of contracted capacity, initially contracted to the Customer under the LTA,

at all times. Common Units will not be exposed to the oil-linked pricing

elements of the tolling fee under the LTA, but will bear the operating costs of

the Hilli, and the interest costs of the Hilli financing facility with only

incremental costs accruing to the Series B Units. Series A Units will only be

entitled to cash flows associated with oil price linked elements of the tolling

fee under the LTA, net of incremental tax expenses and their pro rata portion of

any costs that may arise as a result of the underperformance of the Hilli

("Underperformance Costs"). Holders of Series B Units will be entitled to the

cash flows associated with any expansion of contracted capacity of the Hilli

beyond the first 50%, net of incremental costs arising as a result of making

available more than the first 50% of production capacity of the Hilli

("Incremental Costs"), Underperformance Costs and any reduction in revenue

attributable to the first 50% of LNG production capacity as a result of making

more than 50% of capacity available under the LTA. In the Acquisition, the

Partnership will only acquire 50% of the Common Units and none of the Series A

Units or Series B Units.



Upon the Closing, which is expected to occur on or before April 30, 2018, Golar,

Keppel and B&V will sell 50% of the Common Units to the Partnership in return

for the payment by the Partnership of the net purchase price of between

approximately $178 and $190 million. The Partnership will apply the $107

million deferred purchase price receivable from Golar in connection with the

Tundra Put Sale and the $70 million deposit referred to above against the net

purchase price and will pay the balance with cash on hand.



The Partnership estimates that its proportionate share of the Hilli's annual

contracted revenues less operating expenses under the LTA will be approximately

$82 million. However, the Partnership does not expect to initially consolidate

Golar Hilli LLC or Hilli Corp and so will reflect its share of net income on its

income statement as "equity in net earnings of affiliates." The Partnership may

not realize these levels of estimated annual revenues from the Acquisition.



The Partnership's board of directors (the "Board") is pleased that the

Partnership has entered into the PSA in connection with the acquisition of its

first interest in a FLNG vessel. The Board and the conflicts committee of the

Board (the "Conflicts Committee") have approved the Acquisition and the purchase

price. The Conflicts Committee retained a financial advisor to assist with its

evaluation of the acquisition.



The Acquisition is expected to be an accretive transaction and is consistent

with the Partnership's growth strategy, as it increases the diversity of the

Partnership's fleet and contracted cash flow. The Partnership's management does

not intend to recommend to the Board an increase in the Partnership's quarterly

cash distribution as a result of this transaction.



The Acquisition is expected to add significantly to the Partnership's revenue

backlog. It will also further diversify the Partnership's revenue streams as

well as help offset the Partnership's recontracting risk related to the vessels

that come off contract in 2017. The acquisition will also give significant

support to distributions going forward.



The Hilli conversion is nearing completion and no major issues have been

identified. All equipment has been installed and pre-commissioning work is well

underway. Golar is focused on doing as much testing as possible in the yard and

at anchorage in order to minimize the risk of issues being encountered in

Cameroon. The extra days spent in Singapore are expected to reduce the time

required for commissioning on site. The Hilli is scheduled to leave Singapore

for Cameroon at the end of September or beginning of October. LNG bunkering has

been booked for mid-September. The mooring system has been installed in

Cameroon and is ready for hook up of Hilli. All being well, the voyage between

Singapore and Cameroon is expected to take 32 to 40 days, allowing Golar to

tender its notice of readiness during the first half of November. The Customer

remains on track with its scope of works and the Hilli conversion currently

remains materially under budget.





FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS



This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning future

events and the Partnership's operations, performance and financial condition.

Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may

predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or

achievements, and may contain the words "believe", "anticipate", "expect",

"estimate", "project", "will be", "will continue", "will likely result", "plan",

"intend" or words or phrases of similar meanings. These statements involve known

and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that

are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of

which are beyond the Partnership's control. Actual results may differ materially

from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important

factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are

not limited to:



* the Partnership's ability to consummate the Acquisition on a timely basis or

at all, and to integrate and realize the expected benefits from the

Acquisition;

* the timeliness of the Golar Hilli conversion, commissioning and delivery;

* the annual contracted revenues, net of operating expenses relating to the

Hilli;

* changes in the Partnership's distributions to unitholders;

* the Partnership's ability to implement its growth strategies and other plans

and objectives for future operations;

* the Partnership's future revenues, expenses, financial condition and results

of operations;

* the ability of the Partnership to refinance debt and the Partnership's

ability to incur additional debt and the terms thereof;

* covenants and financial ratios imposed by the Partnership's debt facilities;

* the Partnership's ability to make additional borrowings and to access debt

and equity markets;

* charter commencement and termination dates and extensions of charters; and

* other factors listed from time to time in the reports and other documents

the Partnership files with the United States Securities and Exchange

Commission.



New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Partnership

to predict all of these factors. Further, the Partnership cannot assess the

impact of each such factor on its business or the extent to which any factor, or

combination of factors, may cause actual results to be materially different from

those contained in any forward-looking statement. The Partnership does not

intend to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking

statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Partnership's

expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or

circumstances on which any such statement is based.



Hamilton, Bermuda



August 16, 2017



Investor relations enquiries:



Golar Management Limited



Stuart Buchanan - + 44 207 063 7900



Graham Robjohns - + 44 207 063 7900









