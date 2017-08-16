Golar LNG Partners L.P. - Acquisition of an Interest in the FLNG, Hilli Episeyo

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ: GMLP) (the "Partnership") announced today that it
has entered into a purchase and sale agreement (the "PSA") for the acquisition
(the "Acquisition") from Golar LNG Limited ("Golar") and affiliates of Keppel
Shipyard Limited ("Keppel") and Black and Veatch ("B&V") of equity interests
(the "Acquired Interests") in Golar Hilli LLC, which will, on the closing date
of the Acquisition, indirectly own the FLNG, Hilli Episeyo (the "Hilli"). The
Acquired Interests represent the equivalent of 50% of the two liquefaction
trains, out of a total of four, that have been contracted to Perenco Cameroon SA
and Societe Nationale Des Hydrocarbures (together, the "Customer") for an eight-
year term. The purchase price for the Acquired Interests, as described below, is
$658 million less net lease obligations under the financing facility for the
Hilli (the "Hilli Facility") that are expected to be between $468 and $480
million. Concurrently with the execution of the PSA, the Partnership paid a $70
million deposit to Golar, upon which it will receive interest at a rate of 5%
per annum.
The closing of the Acquisition (the "Closing") is subject to the satisfaction of
certain closing conditions which include, among others, receiving the consent of
the lenders under the Hilli Facility, the closing of the previously announced
Put-Sale Closing with respect to the Golar Tundra (the "Tundra Put Sale"), the
delivery to and acceptance by the Customer of the Hilli, the commencement of
commercial operations under the liquefaction tolling agreement (the "LTA") and
the formation of Golar Hilli LLC and the related Pre-Closing Contributions as
described further below.
Prior to the Closing, Golar, Keppel and B&V will contribute their equity
interests in Golar Hilli Corporation ("Hilli Corp"), the entity that owns the
Hilli, to the newly formed Golar Hilli LLC (the "Pre-Closing Contributions") in
return for equity interests in Golar Hilli LLC. Membership interests in Golar
Hilli LLC will be represented by three classes of units: Common Units ("Common
Units"); Series A Special Units ("Series A Units"); and Series B Special Units
("Series B Units"). Common Units will be entitled to cash flows from the first
50% of contracted capacity, initially contracted to the Customer under the LTA,
at all times. Common Units will not be exposed to the oil-linked pricing
elements of the tolling fee under the LTA, but will bear the operating costs of
the Hilli, and the interest costs of the Hilli financing facility with only
incremental costs accruing to the Series B Units. Series A Units will only be
entitled to cash flows associated with oil price linked elements of the tolling
fee under the LTA, net of incremental tax expenses and their pro rata portion of
any costs that may arise as a result of the underperformance of the Hilli
("Underperformance Costs"). Holders of Series B Units will be entitled to the
cash flows associated with any expansion of contracted capacity of the Hilli
beyond the first 50%, net of incremental costs arising as a result of making
available more than the first 50% of production capacity of the Hilli
("Incremental Costs"), Underperformance Costs and any reduction in revenue
attributable to the first 50% of LNG production capacity as a result of making
more than 50% of capacity available under the LTA. In the Acquisition, the
Partnership will only acquire 50% of the Common Units and none of the Series A
Units or Series B Units.
Upon the Closing, which is expected to occur on or before April 30, 2018, Golar,
Keppel and B&V will sell 50% of the Common Units to the Partnership in return
for the payment by the Partnership of the net purchase price of between
approximately $178 and $190 million. The Partnership will apply the $107
million deferred purchase price receivable from Golar in connection with the
Tundra Put Sale and the $70 million deposit referred to above against the net
purchase price and will pay the balance with cash on hand.
The Partnership estimates that its proportionate share of the Hilli's annual
contracted revenues less operating expenses under the LTA will be approximately
$82 million. However, the Partnership does not expect to initially consolidate
Golar Hilli LLC or Hilli Corp and so will reflect its share of net income on its
income statement as "equity in net earnings of affiliates." The Partnership may
not realize these levels of estimated annual revenues from the Acquisition.
The Partnership's board of directors (the "Board") is pleased that the
Partnership has entered into the PSA in connection with the acquisition of its
first interest in a FLNG vessel. The Board and the conflicts committee of the
Board (the "Conflicts Committee") have approved the Acquisition and the purchase
price. The Conflicts Committee retained a financial advisor to assist with its
evaluation of the acquisition.
The Acquisition is expected to be an accretive transaction and is consistent
with the Partnership's growth strategy, as it increases the diversity of the
Partnership's fleet and contracted cash flow. The Partnership's management does
not intend to recommend to the Board an increase in the Partnership's quarterly
cash distribution as a result of this transaction.
The Acquisition is expected to add significantly to the Partnership's revenue
backlog. It will also further diversify the Partnership's revenue streams as
well as help offset the Partnership's recontracting risk related to the vessels
that come off contract in 2017. The acquisition will also give significant
support to distributions going forward.
The Hilli conversion is nearing completion and no major issues have been
identified. All equipment has been installed and pre-commissioning work is well
underway. Golar is focused on doing as much testing as possible in the yard and
at anchorage in order to minimize the risk of issues being encountered in
Cameroon. The extra days spent in Singapore are expected to reduce the time
required for commissioning on site. The Hilli is scheduled to leave Singapore
for Cameroon at the end of September or beginning of October. LNG bunkering has
been booked for mid-September. The mooring system has been installed in
Cameroon and is ready for hook up of Hilli. All being well, the voyage between
Singapore and Cameroon is expected to take 32 to 40 days, allowing Golar to
tender its notice of readiness during the first half of November. The Customer
remains on track with its scope of works and the Hilli conversion currently
remains materially under budget.
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning future
events and the Partnership's operations, performance and financial condition.
Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may
predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or
achievements, and may contain the words "believe", "anticipate", "expect",
"estimate", "project", "will be", "will continue", "will likely result", "plan",
"intend" or words or phrases of similar meanings. These statements involve known
and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that
are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of
which are beyond the Partnership's control. Actual results may differ materially
from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important
factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are
not limited to:
* the Partnership's ability to consummate the Acquisition on a timely basis or
at all, and to integrate and realize the expected benefits from the
Acquisition;
* the timeliness of the Golar Hilli conversion, commissioning and delivery;
* the annual contracted revenues, net of operating expenses relating to the
Hilli;
* changes in the Partnership's distributions to unitholders;
* the Partnership's ability to implement its growth strategies and other plans
and objectives for future operations;
* the Partnership's future revenues, expenses, financial condition and results
of operations;
* the ability of the Partnership to refinance debt and the Partnership's
ability to incur additional debt and the terms thereof;
* covenants and financial ratios imposed by the Partnership's debt facilities;
* the Partnership's ability to make additional borrowings and to access debt
and equity markets;
* charter commencement and termination dates and extensions of charters; and
* other factors listed from time to time in the reports and other documents
the Partnership files with the United States Securities and Exchange
Commission.
New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Partnership
to predict all of these factors. Further, the Partnership cannot assess the
impact of each such factor on its business or the extent to which any factor, or
combination of factors, may cause actual results to be materially different from
those contained in any forward-looking statement. The Partnership does not
intend to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking
statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Partnership's
expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or
circumstances on which any such statement is based.
