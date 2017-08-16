CallidusCloud Wins Eight Gold Stevies® in the 2017 International Business Awards

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





CallidusCloud Lead to Money suite recognized as Best B2B New Product of the

Year. LeadRocket voted Best New Product or Service of the Year in the Software -

Lead Generation Solution category.



DUBLIN, Calif., Aug. 16, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Callidus Software

Inc. (NASDAQ:CALD), a global leader in cloud-based sales, marketing, learning,

and customer experience solutions, announced today that it was named the winner

of eight Gold Stevie® awards in the 2017 International Business Awards.



"The eight Stevie® awards earned highlight CallidusCloud's momentum, commitment

to excellence, passion for innovation and customer orientation," said Leslie

Stretch, president and CEO of CallidusCloud. "They also recognize the benefits

that the Lead to Money suite, honored as the Best New Product in Business-to-

Business, accrues to its customers in terms of enabling faster, bigger, and more

profitable sales."



CallidusCloud's Gold 2017 International Business Awards include:



+--------------------------------------------+---------------------------------+

|Award Category |Winner |

+--------------------------------------------+---------------------------------+

|Best New Product or Service of the Year - | |

|Business-to-Business Products |Lead to Money suite |

+--------------------------------------------+---------------------------------+

|Best New Product or Service of the Year - | |

|Software - Lead Generation Solution |LeadRocket |

+--------------------------------------------+---------------------------------+

|Executive of the Year - Computer Services |Leslie Stretch, president and CEO|

+--------------------------------------------+---------------------------------+



|Innovator of the Year - Computer Services & | |

|Software |Leslie Stretch, president and CEO|

+--------------------------------------------+---------------------------------+

|Management Team of the Year - Computer | |

|Software |CallidusCloud Executive Team |

+--------------------------------------------+---------------------------------+

|Communications Team of the Year |CallidusCloud Communications Team|

+--------------------------------------------+---------------------------------+

|Video Awards - Events & Webcasts |You Make CallidusCloud |

+--------------------------------------------+---------------------------------+

|Website Awards - Computer Services |The CallidusCloud Homepage |

+--------------------------------------------+---------------------------------+





The International Business Awards (IBAs) are the world's premier business awards

program. All individuals and organizations worldwide-public and private, for-

profit and non-profit, large and small-are eligible to submit nominations.



This year, more than 3,900 nominations were reviewed in the IBAs. Stevie Award

winners were determined by more than 200 executives worldwide who participated

on 12 juries.



"The IBA judges from across the world were highly impressed with the nominations

they reviewed this year. With nominations from 60 nations, the Stevie Awards are

proud to honor organizations that demonstrate high levels of achievement in a

variety of industries," said Michael Gallagher, president and founder of the

Stevie Awards.



Nicknamed Stevies for the Greek word for "crowned," the awards will be presented

to winners at a gala awards banquet at the W Hotel in Barcelona, Spain on

October 21.



Details about The International Business Awards and the full list of Stevie

Award winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/IBA.



About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards,

the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International

Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for

Great Employers and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie

Awards competitions receive more than 10,000 nominations each year from

organizations in more than 60 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and

sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances

in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards

at www.StevieAwards.com.



About CallidusCloud

Callidus Software Inc. (NASDAQ: CALD), doing business as CallidusCloud®, is the

global leader in cloud-based sales, marketing, learning, and customer experience

solutions. CallidusCloud enables organizations to accelerate and maximize their

lead to money processes with a complete suite of solutions that identify the

right leads, ensure proper territory and quota distribution, enable sales

forces, automate configure price quote, speed up contract negotiations, and

streamline sales compensation-driving bigger deals, faster. Approximately 5,400

leading organizations, across all industries, rely on the CallidusCloud Lead to

Money suite to close more deals and make more money faster.



©2017 Callidus Software Inc. All rights reserved. Callidus, Callidus Software,

the Callidus Software logo, CallidusCloud, the CallidusCloud logo, Clicktools,

SURVE, syncfrog, TrueComp Manager, ActekSoft, ACom3, iCentera, Webcom, Litmos,

the Litmos logo, LeadFormix, Rapid Intake, 6FigureJobs, and LeadRocket are

trademarks, service marks, or registered trademarks of Callidus Software Inc.



