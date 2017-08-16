CallidusCloud Wins Eight Gold Stevies® in the 2017 International Business Awards

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
DUBLIN, Calif., Aug. 16, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Callidus Software
Inc. (NASDAQ:CALD), a global leader in cloud-based sales, marketing, learning,
and customer experience solutions, announced today that it was named the winner
of eight Gold Stevie® awards in the 2017 International Business Awards.
"The eight Stevie® awards earned highlight CallidusCloud's momentum, commitment
to excellence, passion for innovation and customer orientation," said Leslie
Stretch, president and CEO of CallidusCloud. "They also recognize the benefits
that the Lead to Money suite, honored as the Best New Product in Business-to-
Business, accrues to its customers in terms of enabling faster, bigger, and more
profitable sales."
CallidusCloud's Gold 2017 International Business Awards include:
+--------------------------------------------+---------------------------------+
|Award Category |Winner |
+--------------------------------------------+---------------------------------+
|Best New Product or Service of the Year - | |
|Business-to-Business Products |Lead to Money suite |
+--------------------------------------------+---------------------------------+
|Best New Product or Service of the Year - | |
|Software - Lead Generation Solution |LeadRocket |
+--------------------------------------------+---------------------------------+
|Executive of the Year - Computer Services |Leslie Stretch, president and CEO|
+--------------------------------------------+---------------------------------+
|Innovator of the Year - Computer Services & | |
|Software |Leslie Stretch, president and CEO|
+--------------------------------------------+---------------------------------+
|Management Team of the Year - Computer | |
|Software |CallidusCloud Executive Team |
+--------------------------------------------+---------------------------------+
|Communications Team of the Year |CallidusCloud Communications Team|
+--------------------------------------------+---------------------------------+
|Video Awards - Events & Webcasts |You Make CallidusCloud |
+--------------------------------------------+---------------------------------+
|Website Awards - Computer Services |The CallidusCloud Homepage |
+--------------------------------------------+---------------------------------+
The International Business Awards (IBAs) are the world's premier business awards
program. All individuals and organizations worldwide-public and private, for-
profit and non-profit, large and small-are eligible to submit nominations.
This year, more than 3,900 nominations were reviewed in the IBAs. Stevie Award
winners were determined by more than 200 executives worldwide who participated
on 12 juries.
"The IBA judges from across the world were highly impressed with the nominations
they reviewed this year. With nominations from 60 nations, the Stevie Awards are
proud to honor organizations that demonstrate high levels of achievement in a
variety of industries," said Michael Gallagher, president and founder of the
Stevie Awards.
Nicknamed Stevies for the Greek word for "crowned," the awards will be presented
to winners at a gala awards banquet at the W Hotel in Barcelona, Spain on
October 21.
Details about The International Business Awards and the full list of Stevie
Award winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/IBA.
About the Stevie Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards,
the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International
Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for
Great Employers and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie
Awards competitions receive more than 10,000 nominations each year from
organizations in more than 60 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and
sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances
in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards
at www.StevieAwards.com.
About CallidusCloud
Callidus Software Inc. (NASDAQ: CALD), doing business as CallidusCloud®, is the
global leader in cloud-based sales, marketing, learning, and customer experience
solutions. CallidusCloud enables organizations to accelerate and maximize their
lead to money processes with a complete suite of solutions that identify the
right leads, ensure proper territory and quota distribution, enable sales
forces, automate configure price quote, speed up contract negotiations, and
streamline sales compensation-driving bigger deals, faster. Approximately 5,400
leading organizations, across all industries, rely on the CallidusCloud Lead to
Money suite to close more deals and make more money faster.
©2017 Callidus Software Inc. All rights reserved. Callidus, Callidus Software,
the Callidus Software logo, CallidusCloud, the CallidusCloud logo, Clicktools,
SURVE, syncfrog, TrueComp Manager, ActekSoft, ACom3, iCentera, Webcom, Litmos,
the Litmos logo, LeadFormix, Rapid Intake, 6FigureJobs, and LeadRocket are
trademarks, service marks, or registered trademarks of Callidus Software Inc.
Press Contact:
Venus Picart
CallidusCloud
(925) 251-2200
pr(at)calliduscloud.com
