Big Apple Circus Partners with ShowClix for 40th Anniversary Revival

PITTSBURGH, PA, Aug. 16, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, one of the industry's

fastest-growing event technology companies, ShowClix, announced their

partnership with Big Apple Circus for their 40th Anniversary Tour.



For its official revival season, Big Apple Circus has stressed their commitment

to creating an amazing experience for their audience. Organizers of the iconic

event commented that their decision to partner with ShowClix was largely due to

the event technology company's proven personal commitment to the success of its

partners.



"The ShowClix team has felt like part of our organization since day one," said

Paul Iaconis, Vice President of Sales at Big Apple Circus. "They've taken

tremendous care to address every one of our needs, and have been an

indispensable asset in getting our circus back on sale quickly and smoothly.

We're certain that this 40th Anniversary season is poised to be our best yet,

thanks in part to the efforts of ShowClix."



Featuring 10-time World Record Holder, Nik Wallenda, as well as the return of

everyone's favorite clown, Grandma, Big Apple Circus's highly anticipated return

is sure to take New York by storm. To reintroduce this beloved family event to

the public, Big Apple Circus needed a technology partner that could provide a

user-friendly experience for their customers to purchase tickets spanning

several dates and times. ShowClix provides interactive reserved seating, giving

customers a full, accurate layout of the big top, complete with color-coded

price levels and best-available seating options.



For their customers who prefer a more personal ticket buying experience, the

circus will rely on the in-house call center provided by ShowClix, capable of

assisting with ticket sales, as well as addressing questions relating to

parking, dining options, and more.



ShowClix also boasts a wide range of marketing support that will allow Big Apple



Circus to reach their target audience. ShowClix offers email marketing, social

media marketing tools, and integrations with all major third-party marketing and

data platforms. ShowClix marketing experts will also assist in creating and

implementing custom marketing strategies to increase ticket sales and revenue.



"We are thrilled to be part of Big Apple Circus's revival season," said Brian

Arnone, COO of ShowClix. "Partnering with such an iconic circus and getting to

help them take it to the next level is what we live for."







About Big Apple Circus



Celebrating the 40th Anniversary of this beloved New York City cultural gem, the

Big Apple Circus is back for the 2017-2018 Tour, promising a night of thrills,

laughs, and a lifetime of memories.



Founded in 1977, the Big Apple Circus provided an alternative to the glitz and

spectacle of the American three ring circus. With its intimate, single ring, no

seat in the Big Top is more than 50 feet from the performers. Over its 40 year

run, many of the world's greatest circus acts have performed under the Big Apple

Circus' Big Top.



In early 2017, Big Apple Circus was acquired by Big Top Works with the intention

of putting this renowned New York City circus back into the spotlight. Big Apple

Circus's 40th Anniversary celebration is gearing up for an unforgettable season

and tickets are on sale now.



For more information about Big Apple Circus, visit their website.







About ShowClix



ShowClix in an international event technology provider of ticketing, marketing,

and on-site operations to the live events industry. ShowClix operates in over

20 countries with its platform localized for each market. ShowClix clients

include attractions, museums, fandom conventions, consumer shows, festivals,

sports, and arts organizations. Iconic brands such as New York Comic Con, Ice

Castles, The Daily Show, and now, Big Apple Circus choose ShowClix to power

their events.



For more information about ShowClix, visit their website.



Amy Mrazek

ShowClix

412-528-4447

amy.mrazek(at)showclix.com









