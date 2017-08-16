Pöyry PLC: Notice of change in ownership in compliance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Market Act

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Pöyry PLC Stock Exchange Release 16 August 2017 at 16:30 p.m. (EEST)
Notice of change in ownership in compliance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the
Securities Market Act
Pöyry PLC has received on 16 August 2017 a disclosure under Chapter 9, Section
5 of the Securities Market Act, according to which the holdings of Keskinäinen
Eläkevakuutusyhtiö Ilmarinen in Pöyry's shares fell below the threshold of 5% on
16 August 2017. The change in the shareholding took place when the 1 771 000 new
shares in the company issued to the company itself in the share issue of 3
August 2017 were registered with the Trade Register on 16 August 2017.
Total positions of person subject to the notification obligation:
% of shares % of shares and Total of
and voting voting rights both in % Total of both in
rights (A) through financial (A+B) %
instruments (B)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Resulting 4.89 0.00 4.89 61,530,610
situation on the
date on which
threshold was
crossed or reached
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Position of 5.02 0.00 5.02
previous
notification
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Shares and voting rights:
Class/type of Number of shares and voting % of shares and voting rights
shares rights
ISIN code
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA Direct (SMA Indirect (SMA
9:6 ja 9:7) 9:5) 9:6 ja 9:7)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FI0009006696 3,011,308 4.89
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subtotal 3,011,308 4.89
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PÖYRY PLC
Additional information:
Juuso Pajunen, CFO
Tel. +358 10 33 26632
Pöyry is an international consulting and engineering company.
solutions across power generation, transmission & distribution, forest industry,
chemicals & biorefining, mining & metals, transportation and water. Pöyry's net
sales in 2016 were EUR 530 million. The company's shares are quoted on Nasdaq
Helsinki (POY1V). Approximately 5500 experts. 40 countries. 130 offices.
More information:
http://www.poyry.com
