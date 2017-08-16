Pöyry PLC: Notice of change in ownership in compliance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Market Act

Pöyry PLC Stock Exchange Release 16 August 2017 at 16:30 p.m. (EEST)



Notice of change in ownership in compliance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the

Securities Market Act



Pöyry PLC has received on 16 August 2017 a disclosure under Chapter 9, Section

5 of the Securities Market Act, according to which the holdings of Keskinäinen

Eläkevakuutusyhtiö Ilmarinen in Pöyry's shares fell below the threshold of 5% on

16 August 2017. The change in the shareholding took place when the 1 771 000 new

shares in the company issued to the company itself in the share issue of 3

August 2017 were registered with the Trade Register on 16 August 2017.



Total positions of person subject to the notification obligation:



% of shares % of shares and Total of

and voting voting rights both in % Total of both in

rights (A) through financial (A+B) %

instruments (B)

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Resulting 4.89 0.00 4.89 61,530,610

situation on the

date on which

threshold was

crossed or reached

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Position of 5.02 0.00 5.02

previous

notification

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Shares and voting rights:



Class/type of Number of shares and voting % of shares and voting rights

shares rights

ISIN code

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA Direct (SMA Indirect (SMA

9:6 ja 9:7) 9:5) 9:6 ja 9:7)



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

FI0009006696 3,011,308 4.89

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Subtotal 3,011,308 4.89

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------





PÖYRY PLC



Additional information:

Juuso Pajunen, CFO

Tel. +358 10 33 26632



Pöyry is an international consulting and engineering company. We deliver smart

solutions across power generation, transmission & distribution, forest industry,

chemicals & biorefining, mining & metals, transportation and water. Pöyry's net

sales in 2016 were EUR 530 million. The company's shares are quoted on Nasdaq

Helsinki (POY1V). Approximately 5500 experts. 40 countries. 130 offices.







