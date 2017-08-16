Chernovetskyi Investment Group invests in fastest growing Indian Food-tech company

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Chernovetskyi Investment Group (CIG), in partnership with other investors, has
participated in the latest round of funding for one of India's fastest-growing
food-tech companies, InnerChef, as part of CIG's global strategy of expansion
into food-tech.
InnerChef is an online food delivery service based in India that provides
delicious meals to customers from various international cuisines. From its 12
kitchens across four Indian cities, the company delivers European, Mediterranean
and Indian meals to clients. The company controls the entire supply chain for
its delivery service, including running independent kitchens and delivery
services. In just two years, InnerChef has grown to deliver 75,000 meals per
month to its rapidly growing customer base.
InnerChef plans to use the funds raised from CIG and the other investors to
accelerate its growth across existing markets (NCR, Bangalore, Mumbai and
Hyderabad) and further expand across India.
This is CIG's latest investment in the rapidly growing global food tech sector.
The company recently invested in Ukrainian grocery delivery service Zakaz.ua and
in Ukraine's leading food delivery service EDA.UA. The latter has recently
merged with the leading food delivery player operating in the Baltics, Foodout,
creating one of the largest food delivery companies in Eastern Europe, Foodout
Group.
The Managing Director of Chernovetskyi Investment Group, and board member of
Foodout Group, Volodymyr Kryvko, says,
"Food-tech is an area of huge strategic importance to CIG's investment strategy.
Our decision to invest in InnerChef was centred on the company's speedy growth
and the fact that, amongst all kitchen in the cloud companies, InnerChef enjoys
the highest AOV. We are also interested in the huge potential of the Indian
Market."
About CIG
Chernovetskyi Investment Group (CIG) is one of the largest investment companies
in the post-Soviet (CIS) market. Founded in 2013, its investment potential is
more than $750 million. CIG has already invested in the following IT companies:
Eda.ua, Doc.ua and Zakaz.ua. Zakaz.ua has featured on the programme of
Techstars, a world-famous accelerator, in Boston. In 2015, CIG invested $1
million in KIDO'Z (Israel), a platform for children and $1 million to the
international online bus ticket booking service Busfor. For further information
on the company, please visit our website: http://chernovetskyiinvestments.com
