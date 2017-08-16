Chernovetskyi Investment Group invests in fastest growing Indian Food-tech company

Chernovetskyi Investment Group (CIG), in partnership with other investors, has

participated in the latest round of funding for one of India's fastest-growing

food-tech companies, InnerChef, as part of CIG's global strategy of expansion

into food-tech.



InnerChef is an online food delivery service based in India that provides

delicious meals to customers from various international cuisines. From its 12

kitchens across four Indian cities, the company delivers European, Mediterranean

and Indian meals to clients. The company controls the entire supply chain for

its delivery service, including running independent kitchens and delivery

services. In just two years, InnerChef has grown to deliver 75,000 meals per

month to its rapidly growing customer base.



InnerChef plans to use the funds raised from CIG and the other investors to

accelerate its growth across existing markets (NCR, Bangalore, Mumbai and

Hyderabad) and further expand across India.



This is CIG's latest investment in the rapidly growing global food tech sector.

The company recently invested in Ukrainian grocery delivery service Zakaz.ua and

in Ukraine's leading food delivery service EDA.UA. The latter has recently

merged with the leading food delivery player operating in the Baltics, Foodout,

creating one of the largest food delivery companies in Eastern Europe, Foodout

Group.



The Managing Director of Chernovetskyi Investment Group, and board member of

Foodout Group, Volodymyr Kryvko, says,



"Food-tech is an area of huge strategic importance to CIG's investment strategy.

Our decision to invest in InnerChef was centred on the company's speedy growth

and the fact that, amongst all kitchen in the cloud companies, InnerChef enjoys

the highest AOV. We are also interested in the huge potential of the Indian

Market."







About CIG



Chernovetskyi Investment Group (CIG) is one of the largest investment companies

in the post-Soviet (CIS) market. Founded in 2013, its investment potential is

more than $750 million. CIG has already invested in the following IT companies:

Eda.ua, Doc.ua and Zakaz.ua. Zakaz.ua has featured on the programme of

Techstars, a world-famous accelerator, in Boston. In 2015, CIG invested $1

million in KIDO'Z (Israel), a platform for children and $1 million to the

international online bus ticket booking service Busfor. For further information

on the company, please visit our website: http://chernovetskyiinvestments.com









